The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 10: Back the Eagles and 49ers, fade the Bills and more

Now that the NFL is officially in the second half of the season, it's about to get serious. As we plow through the season's third quarter, here's another shout out to my New York Jets for besting the Buffalo Bills in a hard-fought victory. I would have them on my slate this week, but alas, they find themselves with a bye week.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton

Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Broncos-Titans, pick

The Denver Broncos head to Nashville to face off against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. The Broncos are well-rested after a bye week, while the Titans lost a close one to the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17. Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Can the Dallas Cowboys run the table?

When the season began, no one would’ve thought that the Dallas Cowboys would be road favorites against the Green Bay Packers in the NFL Week 10 odds market. But that’s where we are now, showing how much fortunes have changed over the past nine weeks. The Cowboys are not only favorites but growing ones for Sunday’s national game on FOX and the FOX Sports app.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 11: How to bet Alabama-Ole Miss

The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Ole Miss Rebels in a pivotal, SEC West battle in Week 11 of college football. The 7-2 Tide are coming off a 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. Their Week 10 loss to the Tigers was the second of the season. Bama also fell 52-49 to Tennessee in Week 7.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Sports

Cowboys, Packers in very different positions going into Sunday's game

This is early November, so it's not going to be Ice Bowl-cold in Green Bay on Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys come to town. It's not going to be 2014 divisional round-cold, either, when Dez Bryant's frozen fingers either caught, or didn't catch the ball, a viewpoint that depends exclusively on whether your veins run silver or cheese.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Lamar Jackson remains steady amid Ravens' injury problems

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Each season brings a new challenge for Lamar Jackson, and through much of 2022, he has looked more steady than spectacular. That suits the Baltimore Ravens just fine. Since his late interception and fumble cost Baltimore dearly in a loss to the New York...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

MLB odds: 3 betting observations from 2022

Class! Let’s dust off your notes from this past season and look at some betting trends from 2022. We want to see what happened, figure out why, then use that information to prepare ourselves for when it’s time to place our futures bets on FOX Bet. Here are...
FOX Sports

NFL Midseason Awards: Fans choose their MVP, Rookies of the Year, more

The 2022 NFL season has reached its halfway point, and with it comes a time for fans to look back and recognize the standout players and games from the first nine weeks. We at FOX Sports asked fans on social media to vote for your midseason winners in six categories: Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Game of the Year and Most Valuable Player.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX Sports

These 4 Bills need to step up for Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense

Even before Josh Allen's elbow injury, which held him out of practice on Wednesday, there were some small reasons for alarm about the Buffalo Bills offense. The unit had its worst week of the season against the New York Jets in Week 9. The Bills scored their fewest points (20)....
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Bears, Seahawks, Broncos highlight Cowherd's Week 10 'Blazin' 5'

We're officially past the halfway point of the NFL season. Strengths and weaknesses for all 32 teams have become evident. With Sunday sure to deliver more drama in a league full of parity, Colin Cowherd broke down his "Blazin' 5" predictions on Friday's edition of "The Herd." Here are Cowherd's...
CHICAGO, IL

