24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade DeadlineFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
Damien Woody Nearly Walks Off the 'Get Up' Set After Mike Greenberg Suggests Benching Aaron Rodgers
'Get Up' wonders if Aaron Rodgers might get benched.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 10: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters has you covered from top to bottom going into Week 10. We'll tell you what to expect, who to watch, which numbers to be aware of — and predict the outcome of each game. Thursday, Nov. 10. Atlanta Falcons (4-5) at Carolina Panthers...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 10: Back the Eagles and 49ers, fade the Bills and more
Now that the NFL is officially in the second half of the season, it's about to get serious. As we plow through the season's third quarter, here's another shout out to my New York Jets for besting the Buffalo Bills in a hard-fought victory. I would have them on my slate this week, but alas, they find themselves with a bye week.
Tyron Smith Rehab FIRST LOOK: Cowboys at Packers Practice / Injury Report
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton
Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Broncos-Titans, pick
The Denver Broncos head to Nashville to face off against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. The Broncos are well-rested after a bye week, while the Titans lost a close one to the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17. Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Can the Dallas Cowboys run the table?
When the season began, no one would’ve thought that the Dallas Cowboys would be road favorites against the Green Bay Packers in the NFL Week 10 odds market. But that’s where we are now, showing how much fortunes have changed over the past nine weeks. The Cowboys are not only favorites but growing ones for Sunday’s national game on FOX and the FOX Sports app.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 11: How to bet Alabama-Ole Miss
The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Ole Miss Rebels in a pivotal, SEC West battle in Week 11 of college football. The 7-2 Tide are coming off a 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. Their Week 10 loss to the Tigers was the second of the season. Bama also fell 52-49 to Tennessee in Week 7.
FOX Sports
Cowboys, Packers in very different positions going into Sunday's game
This is early November, so it's not going to be Ice Bowl-cold in Green Bay on Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys come to town. It's not going to be 2014 divisional round-cold, either, when Dez Bryant's frozen fingers either caught, or didn't catch the ball, a viewpoint that depends exclusively on whether your veins run silver or cheese.
FOX Sports
NFL WEEK 10: Can Aaron Rodgers and the Packers pull off the win against the Cowboys?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the Week 10 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers. Both teams struggling offensively so it might be a dog fight in Dallas.
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson remains steady amid Ravens' injury problems
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Each season brings a new challenge for Lamar Jackson, and through much of 2022, he has looked more steady than spectacular. That suits the Baltimore Ravens just fine. Since his late interception and fumble cost Baltimore dearly in a loss to the New York...
Bills BREAKING: QB Josh Allen Practices, Gets Official Injury Designation
The Buffalo Bills updated injury status for key players - including quarterback Josh Allen - includes two defenders who will miss the Vikings game.
FOX Sports
MLB odds: 3 betting observations from 2022
Class! Let’s dust off your notes from this past season and look at some betting trends from 2022. We want to see what happened, figure out why, then use that information to prepare ourselves for when it’s time to place our futures bets on FOX Bet. Here are...
FOX Sports
NFL Midseason Awards: Fans choose their MVP, Rookies of the Year, more
The 2022 NFL season has reached its halfway point, and with it comes a time for fans to look back and recognize the standout players and games from the first nine weeks. We at FOX Sports asked fans on social media to vote for your midseason winners in six categories: Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Game of the Year and Most Valuable Player.
FOX Sports
NFC West grades: How have Cardinals, Rams, 49ers and Seahawks fared in 2022?
Up is down and down is up in the NFC West through the midpoint of this season. The Seattle Seahawks, predicted to finish last by most pundits nationally after trading franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, shockingly lead the division at 6-3. "We love this team, we love...
FOX Sports
These 4 Bills need to step up for Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense
Even before Josh Allen's elbow injury, which held him out of practice on Wednesday, there were some small reasons for alarm about the Buffalo Bills offense. The unit had its worst week of the season against the New York Jets in Week 9. The Bills scored their fewest points (20)....
FOX Sports
Bears, Seahawks, Broncos highlight Cowherd's Week 10 'Blazin' 5'
We're officially past the halfway point of the NFL season. Strengths and weaknesses for all 32 teams have become evident. With Sunday sure to deliver more drama in a league full of parity, Colin Cowherd broke down his "Blazin' 5" predictions on Friday's edition of "The Herd." Here are Cowherd's...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 10 top plays: Panthers best Falcons on Thursday Night Football
The Carolina Panthers defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 10 of the NFL season. The NFC South rivals are now even on the season after Atlanta topped Carolina in overtime in Week 7. The Falcons fall to 5-5 on the season, while the Panthers improve to 3-7.
