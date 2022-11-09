Read full article on original website
Democrats hold majority in U.S. Senate
(WWLP) – The battle for the U.S. Senate in Washington has been decided. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Adam Laxalt in Nevada, and now the democrats have retained control. The victory makes Mastro the first Latina elected to the senate. “The election is a great win for the American people. With the races now called in […]
With Minority Life Looming, House Progressives Turn to Joe Biden
As the final results in U.S. House races continue to roll in, forecasts broadly show Republicans taking back control of the chamber by a narrow margin. For Democrats all around, that’s an unwelcome reality.But for House progressives especially, it’s a seachange.For four years, progressives have seen their influence grow dramatically. As Congressional Progressive Caucus grew larger, they became a force on policy decisions. New stars emerged with large followings and became vocal critics of the “establishment” left’s policy prescriptions. They’d cultivated a relationship with the White House—namely Chief of Staff Ron Klain—that accelerated their positions.This includes members of the...
He Skewered Trump in a Documentary. Then the FBI Came.
In 2020, Rod Webber and his team of performance artists and filmmakers found themselves as the targets of what Webber calls an unwarranted FBI and Boston Police Department investigation.Webber, who is the writer and director of the documentary 2020: A Dumpster Fire, says that investigators are falsely using footage from a trailer of the movie—in which Webber and his team burn an effigy of Donald Trump, and blow up a mannequin with the word “truth” written on it that agents mistook for the word Trump—as evidence of an assassination plot.The FBI and BPD have made multiple visits to Webber and...
