Woman killed in Aurora crash, driver in hospital
A single-car crash that occurred around midnight Saturday morning on South Tower Road has left a 20-year-old woman dead.
Infant at center of Amber Alert safely located in Wyoming, father arrested
The 11-month-old at the center of an Amber Alert has been safely located.
WATCH: Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying Burglary Suspect
The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the burglary occurred during the evening hours of Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Los Conejos Food Truck at 707 W. Lincolnway. "The food truck was broken into, and over $4,000...
Family seeks justice for slain Greeley woman
Angie Vega's father, Elmer Vega, said he's frustrated the family has to wait for justice.
Police investigate 2 separate Denver shootings Saturday morning
Police in Denver are investigating two separate shootings that sent two people to the hospital Saturday morning.
Photos: Poudre Fire responds to early morning residential fire in Fort Collins
First responders were called to a residential fire that broke out early Saturday morning.
Man hit and killed by driver who fled the scene in Aurora
A man who police say was lying in the road on Hampden Avenue in Aurora was hit and killed by a driver who fled the scene Thursday night, according to an Aurora police spokesperson.
SE Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle Face Week Of Cold Weather
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says residents of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle are looking at a stretch of cold weather with possible snow towards late next week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''A look at the week ahead forecast for southeast Wyoming...
Cheyenne man arrested for multiple forgeries
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man has been arrested after committing several forgeries throughout the city. During a preliminary hearing today, Nov. 10, Judge Sean Chambers found that there was enough evidence for the cases against Matthew Scott Rose to go to the Laramie County District Court. According to...
Jury finds man guilty in 2019 fatal shooting
PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly three years after a deadly shooting on the Pine Ridge Reservation, a federal jury has convicted a 29-year-old man of first-degree murder. Colton Bagola shot and killed 30-year-old Sloane Bull Bear in December of 2019. Weeks later, he made headlines again, when he...
Fort Collins missing 12-year-old girls found safe.
The two girls have been found safe.
I-25 reopens in Larimer County after rollover crash
The Colorado Department of Transportation says Interstate 25 has reopened north of Wellington following a crash on Wednesday morning.
Family of hit-and-run victim tells his story
Westminster police say the vehicle responsible left the scene, but his family says it was more than just your average hit-and-run.
SUSPICIOUS DEATH: Public asked for help after body found in creek near Vail
The Vail Police Department is asking for help from the public in a case that involves a 40-year-old woman being found dead in Gore Creek last July. The body of Kendra Hull, 40 and of Commerce City, was found on the morning of July 9 in Gore Creek in the area of Bighorn Road and the I-70 interchange along East Vail bike path.
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Ryan Esquibel
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
Woman injured during shooting at Broadway and Colfax in downtown Denver
The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Friday afternoon.
Burglary at Los Conejos Food Truck
The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking information regarding a burglary that occurred at Los Conejos Food Truck located in the 700 block of West Lincolnway. During the evening of October 19, the food truck was broken into, and over $4,000 worth of property was stolen. If you have information leading...
Work to Significantly Impact Major Cheyenne Intersection
Cheyenne drivers can expect significant delays near the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Yellowstone Road next week, as Black Hills Energy will be doing underground utility repairs. The work is scheduled to get underway Monday, Nov. 14, and is expected to last four to five days, weather permitting. "All...
Alliance Miss and Teen Competition to feature 13 candidates
ALLIANCE – 13 young ladies from across Nebraska will be competing in the 2023 Best of the West pageant in Alliance on Saturday, November 12TH at 6PM at the Alliance Performing Arts Center in Alliance, Nebraska. The Best of the West pageant is a combination of the Miss Alliance and Miss Chadron pageants traditionally held separately. Titles awarded that evening will include Miss Alliance 2023, Miss Alliance’s Outstanding Teen 2023, Miss Chadron’s Outstanding Teen 2023, and Miss Panhandle’s Outstanding Teen 2023. Along with scholarships, crowns and prizes, the winners will compete for the title of Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen in North Platte in June, 2023.
Fatal vehicle, pedestrian crash under investigation, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred Saturday evening in Sheridan County. Around 8 p.m., a Honda Odyssey hit a pedestrian on Highway 87 two miles north of Rushville. The patrol says the pedestrian was walking in the...
