ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Preserving time and memories - a clock repairman out of Alexandria Bay is keeping time ticking 25 years after his hobby first began. “They’re kind of relaxing, I think, to hear the ticking and chimes go off it at certain times. They’re mechanical and you can actually see how they work if you look on the back,” said Garry Scholes.

ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO