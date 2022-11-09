Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwnytv.com
2 groups getting ready to help the homeless this winter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With colder temperatures upon us, homelessness continues to be a problem. But, a couple of organizations are getting ready to help. Under the pavilion in the J.B. Wise parking lot in Watertown is a growing number of tents as the homeless population tries to stay warm.
wwnytv.com
Sprucing up Carthage for the holiday season
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - To spruce up downtown Carthage, Christmas decorating is already underway. Volunteers with the Chamber of Commerce added some festive flair to the village’s Green Park. Those in attendance balanced ornaments on branches while shrubs were adorned with ribbons, bells and wreaths. Volunteers say they...
wwnytv.com
Christmas Market hosted at Sackets Harbor Ballroom
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - With Christmas only 6 weeks away, dozens flocked to Sackets Harbor to get some holiday shopping done. A local business owner collaborated with the Sackets Harbor Ballroom to host the 4th annual Christmas Market. 17 local small businesses filled the ballroom with holiday essentials...
wwnytv.com
Prenatal/Perinatal Council to hold fundraisers
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a December to Remember at the North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council. NCPPC’s Anne Garno was on 7 News This Morning to talk about a Holiday Market and a pair of Designer Purse Auctions. Watch the video above for her interview. The Holiday Market...
wwnytv.com
Warming center opens in Lewis County
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - In Lewis County, the Department of Social Services has announced its warming shelter is now open. It’s located in the basement of the Bethel Church of the Nazarene on State Route 12 in Lowville. It’ll be open 7 days a week from 7 p.m....
wwnytv.com
Man passes time by fixing all kinds of clocks
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Preserving time and memories - a clock repairman out of Alexandria Bay is keeping time ticking 25 years after his hobby first began. “They’re kind of relaxing, I think, to hear the ticking and chimes go off it at certain times. They’re mechanical and you can actually see how they work if you look on the back,” said Garry Scholes.
wwnytv.com
North country observes Veterans Day
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Never was so much owed by so many to so few” - wartime words still echo today as the north country observed Veterans Day on Friday. Veterans laid wreaths in front of VFW Post 1400 on Bellew Avenue in Watertown to salute those who’ve served in the military.
wwnytv.com
New Carthage café just may become part of your Morning Ritual
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Although it opened last week, The Morning Ritual shows no signs of slowing down. The Carthage café is the passion project of one Paegan Thatcher, who worked to get it’s doors opened for over a year. “I personally love a café. I said...
wwnytv.com
Thousand Islands Museum to present Festival of the Trees
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Thousand Islands Museum in Clayton is hosting its Festival of the Trees. Jeff Garnsey is vice president of the Festival of the Trees board. He says it’s a good chance for people to view several creatively decorated trees for free. Watch the video...
informnny.com
St. Lawrence County Court House Tower illuminated green for Veteran’s Day
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The tower at the St. Lawrence County Court House in Canton is illuminated green as part of Operation Green Light for Veterans Day, according to St. Lawrence County Administrator Ruth Doyle. The Court House has been lit up since Monday and will remain lit until...
wwnytv.com
Helen Marie Rogers, 99, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Helen Marie Rogers, age 99, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Ogdensburg. A complete obituary will be posted at the convenience of the family. Services are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
wwnytv.com
Cooler weather on the way
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front will move through tomorrow morning ushering in chilly temperatures. Expect rain overnight with lows in the 50′s. Rain will end tomorrow morning, but there is the risk of showers during the day. Temperatures will fall into the 40′s during the afternoon.
wwnytv.com
Police direct traffic at Watertown’s Chick-fil-A: who’s footing the bill?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve noticed Watertown police directing traffic at the new Chick-fil-A restaurant and thought that shouldn’t happen on the taxpayer’s dime, it’s not. We asked who is paying the police officers and found out the eatery’s owners have hired the help...
wwnytv.com
Richard Francis O’Brien, 77, formerly of Lowville
ROCHESTER, New York (WWNY) - Richard Francis O’Brien, 77, of Rochester, NY, formerly of Lowville, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Highland Hospital, Rochester. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville, followed by a burial with Military Honors in Lowville Rural Cemetery. Contributions may be made in memory of Richard F. O’Brien to the Lowville VFW, 7744 West State Street, Lowville, NY 13367 or Lowville Free Library, 5387 Dayan Street, Lowville, NY 13367.
informnny.com
Veterans Voices: Jeff & Julie Garnsey of Clayton, NY
CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The alarm goes off early for Jeff and Julie Garnsey. The two live outside of Clayton, New York on an animal farm. In the early morning hours, Jeff can usually be found in one of his barns feeding some of the over seventy animals him and Julie have rescued.
flackbroadcasting.com
Minor damage reported in Lowville sawmill fire
LOWVILLE- No injuries were reported after a sawmill caught fire Friday morning near Lowville, NY. Calls started coming in to 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly before 9:00 a.m. Witnesses were reporting visible flames at what appeared to be an Amish sawmill at 7107 Gordon Road. The property is reportedly owned by the...
Are you ready for some lake effect snow in Central NY?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It was less than a week ago that Central New York basked in a record-breaking, 80-degree day in early November. Now the payback begins: The season’s first lake effect snowfall is expected late this weekend and into Monday. It won’t be a lot -- an inch...
wwnytv.com
Phones, internet out at Carthage walk-in clinic & assisted living facility
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The phones and internet are out at two Carthage Area Hospital facilities. The outages are at the hospital’s walk-in clinic on Constitution Drive and the Meadowbrook Terrace Assisted Living Facility on Cole Road. Hospital officials say it’s because of a cut fiberoptic line. They...
wwnytv.com
Public can weigh in on Jefferson County’s plans for expanded bus service
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a chance for the public to weigh in on plans to expand bus service in Jefferson County next week. Input sessions are planned for next Wednesday at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES. Watertown’s CitiBus and its Paratransit Service are offering...
WKTV
Fallen tree causes brief power outage in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – About 1,200 people were without power in Rome Friday afternoon after a fallen tree took some lines down on North Madison Street. Outages were reported around 2:15 p.m. and power was restored around 2:30 p.m. after National Grid was able to reroute energy on the network to the affected customers.
Comments / 1