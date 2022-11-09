ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whittemore, MI

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

Michigan man sentenced for leaving pipe bombs at cellphone stores in extortion plot

(CBS DETROIT) - A northern Michigan man is sentenced to 75 months for placing pipe bombs outside of cellphone stores in a $5 million extortion plot.According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, John Douglas Allen, 76, pleaded guilty to extortion by wrongful use of force, violence and fear, and two counts of attempted destruction of a building using an explosive device.Allen also pleaded guilty to placing letters containing threats aimed at telecommunication providers at cell towers in the Upper Peninsula.Federal officials say Allen admitted to placing a U.S. Postal Service box outside of an AT&T store in Sault Ste. Marie. He...
MICHIGAN STATE
hot967.fm

Feds: 31 Kids Found Working Overnight On Meat Plant “Kill Floors”

(Washington, DC) — Federal investigators are moving against a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 on dangerous overnight shifts at food processing plants. The Department of Labor requested a temporary injunction Wednesday against Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services after investigators found at least 31 children employed to clean industrial equipment. A Labor Department complaint said at least two child workers suffered caustic chemical burns and other injuries while working on the floor where cattle are butchered at a plant in Grand Island, Nebraska. Investigators said they found child workers also at two plants in Minnesota.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
WNEM

Hospitals at capacity due to surge in RSV cases

Car-deer crashes have been on the rise in Mid-Michigan. The Tuscola County Sheriff's office reported 16 car-deer crashes in a 24 hour period. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has what you can expect this evening. TV5 news update: Thursday, November 10, 2022. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Here's a look at...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Charlevoix Man Sentenced to Jail for Taking Inappropriate Pictures

Michigan State Police says a Charlevoix man has been sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to taking pictures up a women’s skirt. In July 2019, the Michigan State Police Gaylord post was contacted by a woman who said a man was allegedly taking photos up her skirt while she was shopping for shoes in a Gaylord store. She said the man was standing uncomfortably close to her and that when he bent over she saw he had his phone in his hand with the camera app open.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
The Flint Journal

CDC urges masking in 1 Michigan county this week

Michigan’s streak of four consecutive weeks without a county at a high COVID-19 Community Level has ended. Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is at a high Community Level this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map on Thursday, Nov. 10. The CDC uses Community...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Nonverbal autistic boy, 7, who shot self with unsecured gun in Saginaw County was adventurous, always smiling

BRIDGEPORT TWP, MI — Grappling with tremendous loss, a Bridgeport Township mother is remembering her late 7-year-old as an adventurous youth. “He liked being outside and loved climbing on things,” said Seville Ashworth, mother of 7-year-old Sevyn M. Ashworth who died Nov. 2, days after accidentally shooting himself with an unattended gun.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
wnmufm.org

Man sentenced to 75 months for leaving bombs at stores in UP, downstate

BAY CITY, MI— A downstate man who pleaded guilty to leaving pipe bombs at cellphone stores in Sault Ste. Marie and Cheboygan has been sentenced in federal court. John Allen, 76, of Whittemore was accused of leaving the shrapnel-filled bombs at an AT&T store in the Soo and a Verizon store in Cheboygan on September 15 of last year. Threatening notes demanding 5-million dollars were left at communications towers and sent to the companies.
CHEBOYGAN, MI
103.3 WKFR

Top Ten States Michiganders Regretted Moving To

How many friends or family members do you know that have moved out of Michigan, and regretted their move? I know a good handful...the grass is NOT always greener somewhere else. There are things to dislike no matter where you go. Yup - once they move away, it may take...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Northern Michigan Conservation Officer Given Top Award

Cpl. Mike Hearn, a Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer from Kalkaska County, was recognized as the 2021 Shikar Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year at Thursday’s Michigan Natural Resources Commission meeting at the Lansing Community College West Campus in Lansing. The award is the highest state honor...
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy