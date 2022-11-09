Read full article on original website
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Republicans Notch Some Big Wins in Small Cities
On the same night that the Republican Party lost the last seat it held in the city of San Diego, conservative candidates won municipal races in Chula Vista, Escondido, National City and Carlsbad, giving them a louder voice in regional policy debates. Flipping those seats won’t just change those cities....
chulavistatoday.com
McCann continues to lead in the Chula Vista Mayoral race
Chula Vista Councilman John McCann leads the unofficial general election results by nearly 10% against businessman Ammar Camp-Najjar, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters in their most recent update. The most recent projections show that McCann received 21,303 votes, or 54.93% of the votes, leading businessman...
kusi.com
McCann takes stronger lead as ballot counts update
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The battle for Chula Vista Mayor has been a thorough one, to say the least. The results of John McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar’s campaigning are soon to be known as ballots continue to be counted across the county. McCann has been deputy mayor thrice...
KPBS
San Diegans approve Measure H
More than 60% of San Diego voters said yes to Measure H. The approval allows the city to open parks and rec facilities to childcare businesses. Plus, the San Diego City Council is considering new regulations to protect renters. Council President Sean Elo-Rivera says part of what motivates him to help others is his own experience with eviction. Later, some takeaways from the the midterm election. And, California voters’ approval of Proposition 28 guarantees as much as $1billion from the state budget every school year for arts education without raising taxes. Later, Mexican artist Hugo Crosthwaite is being honored this weekend in Washington DC. His portrait of Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, was unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery Thursday. And finally, the Coronado Island Film Festival kicked off its 7th year Wednesday with “Empire of Light” at the Village Theater. Film critic Leonard Maltin returns to host the festival's Industry Awards at the Hotel del Coronado’s Crown Room.
Voters deadlocked on Escondido's sales tax proposition
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — In Escondido, the future of Measure E – a proposition that would raise the sales tax – has yet to be decided. Days after the election, people in Escondido are still waiting to find out whether they’ll be paying more in sales tax.
San Diegans rejecting trash fees hold narrow lead as vote count continues
With votes still out, champions and opponents of Measure B — a ballot initiative that could give the city authority to charge for garbage pickup — are nearly split on the issue, according to votes tallied through Thursday evening. In unofficial results after Tuesday’s election, “no” votes held...
eastcountymagazine.org
ALL FIVE SAN DIEGO CONGRESSIONAL MEMBERS CRUISE TO REELECTION
November 8, 2022 (San Diego) – The balance of power in Congress hangs in the balance this election, with Republicans currently looking likely to take back a majority in the House of representatives by a few seats – a narrower margin than pundits forecast; control of the Senate remains too close to call. But in San Diego County, all five incumbent Congressional members have solid leads and appear set to hold onto their sets.
californiaglobe.com
Post Election, San Diego City Council Will Be Completely Democrat, Alarming Many
Following the election on Tuesday, the San Diego City Council shifted from being majority 8-1 Democratic to fully 9-0 Democrat, worrying many in the city that a lack of any conservative voice may lead to greater controversies and new measures unpalatable for many voters. For years, Republicans had been a...
NBC San Diego
Midterm Election Results Drop: Tight San Diego County Races Come Closer
When the last poll closed on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m., much of San Diego County's 2022 midterm election ballot counting took off. Some races -- like the measure on solid waste management and the Midway height limit -- were too close to call during the first election results drop, which came down on Tuesday, election night.
Dead candidate has narrow lead in Chula Vista City Attorney race
In one of the closest and strangest election races in San Diego County, Simon Silva, who died in September, has a narrow 149-vote lead over Dan Smith to be Chula Vista's next City Attorney.
Republicans Won Big Races in Small Cities and That Could Change Regional Transportation and Development Plans
Democrats now control every elected office in the city of San Diego, but Republicans won pivotal seats Tuesday in city halls across the county. Those flipped seats won’t just change control of those cities – including the second and fourth largest in the region. They could also shift power at regional agencies like the San Diego Association of Governments and the Port of San Diego, where municipal officials or their appointees dictate policy as board members.
Complete Election Results for Nov. 8 General Election in San Diego County
Here are where the key races stand with 29.1% of outstanding San Diego County ballots counted. Scroll down in the chart above to see all San Diego County results. Governor — Gov. Gain Newsom was re-elected to a second term with 59.1% of the vote to Republican challenger Brian Dahle’s 40.9%. That compares with arch-rival Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election victory with 59.4% of the Sunshine State’s vote.
Election 2022: Results of key local races
Here are running vote totals in races and issues in the Nov. 8 general election of key local interest in the La Jolla area.
Election 2022: Battles in South Bay
This post originally appeared in the Nov. 9 Morning Report. Get the daily newsletter in your inbox for free today. Update: We added new numbers for the mayoral race in Imperial Beach. Councilman John McCann took an early lead in the vote count against Ammar Campa-Najjar in the Chula Vista...
Pandemic Politics Produced Mixed Results in Local School Board Races
Fueled by two years of pandemic politics over masks, vaccines and culture wars, conservatives mobilized to run for school board seats. But conservative candidates saw mixed results in school board elections nationally, and San Diego was no different. Former San Francisco Giant Aubrey Huff, whose combative conservative views and anti-vaccine...
With perhaps a half-million ballots left to count, final San Diego County election results may take a week
The registrar of voters office projects voter turnout of 60 percent and has counted about half of the number of ballots it expects.
kusi.com
State and local San Diego election results
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom won retention of his position two minutes after polls closed. Alex Padilla (D) took won the open senate seat.
Incumbents Sweep Palomar Health Board Elections
Despite big campaign contributions from Palomar Health’s top staff to new candidates, incumbents held their seats in the Palomar Health Board of Directors race. Palomar Health is a public healthcare district that operates Palomar Medical Center in Escondido and Pomerado Hospital in Poway. It’s governed by an elected seven-member board of directors.
Coast News
Blackburn wins Carlsbad mayor’s race in landslide, Bhat-Patel headed to second term
CARLSBAD — Voters have elected Councilman Keith Blackburn as the city’s next mayor in a landslide victory over challenger Mike Curtin, early returns show. Blackburn garnered 22,586 votes, or 70% of ballots returned, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. Curtin has received 9,910 votes or 30%, as of Friday morning.
State Public Utilities Commission Drops Key Rooftop Solar Policy
San Diegans generate the most rooftop solar in the state, so a new proposal that cuts incentives to continue building it could sting for California’s southernmost county. The state Public Utilities Commission proposed slashing credits new rooftop solar owners would get for selling excess energy back to the grid in a proposal dropped Thursday. Under the current rate structure, rooftop solar owners make 30 cents per kilowatt but Thursday’s proposal, according to the California Solar and Storage Association, would cut that rate to about 8 cents per kilowatt hour.
