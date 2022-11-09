ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McCann continues to lead in the Chula Vista Mayoral race

Chula Vista Councilman John McCann leads the unofficial general election results by nearly 10% against businessman Ammar Camp-Najjar, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters in their most recent update. The most recent projections show that McCann received ​ 21,303 votes, or 54.93% of the votes, leading businessman...
McCann takes stronger lead as ballot counts update

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The battle for Chula Vista Mayor has been a thorough one, to say the least. The results of John McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar’s campaigning are soon to be known as ballots continue to be counted across the county. McCann has been deputy mayor thrice...
San Diegans approve Measure H

More than 60% of San Diego voters said yes to Measure H. The approval allows the city to open parks and rec facilities to childcare businesses. Plus, the San Diego City Council is considering new regulations to protect renters. Council President Sean Elo-Rivera says part of what motivates him to help others is his own experience with eviction. Later, some takeaways from the the midterm election. And, California voters’ approval of Proposition 28 guarantees as much as $1billion from the state budget every school year for arts education without raising taxes. Later, Mexican artist Hugo Crosthwaite is being honored this weekend in Washington DC. His portrait of Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, was unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery Thursday. And finally, the Coronado Island Film Festival kicked off its 7th year Wednesday with “Empire of Light” at the Village Theater. Film critic Leonard Maltin returns to host the festival's Industry Awards at the Hotel del Coronado’s Crown Room.
ALL FIVE SAN DIEGO CONGRESSIONAL MEMBERS CRUISE TO REELECTION

November 8, 2022 (San Diego) – The balance of power in Congress hangs in the balance this election, with Republicans currently looking likely to take back a majority in the House of representatives by a few seats – a narrower margin than pundits forecast; control of the Senate remains too close to call. But in San Diego County, all five incumbent Congressional members have solid leads and appear set to hold onto their sets.
Republicans Won Big Races in Small Cities and That Could Change Regional Transportation and Development Plans

Democrats now control every elected office in the city of San Diego, but Republicans won pivotal seats Tuesday in city halls across the county. Those flipped seats won’t just change control of those cities – including the second and fourth largest in the region. They could also shift power at regional agencies like the San Diego Association of Governments and the Port of San Diego, where municipal officials or their appointees dictate policy as board members.
Complete Election Results for Nov. 8 General Election in San Diego County

Here are where the key races stand with 29.1% of outstanding San Diego County ballots counted. Scroll down in the chart above to see all San Diego County results. Governor — Gov. Gain Newsom was re-elected to a second term with 59.1% of the vote to Republican challenger Brian Dahle’s 40.9%. That compares with arch-rival Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election victory with 59.4% of the Sunshine State’s vote.
Election 2022: Battles in South Bay

This post originally appeared in the Nov. 9 Morning Report. Get the daily newsletter in your inbox for free today. Update: We added new numbers for the mayoral race in Imperial Beach. Councilman John McCann took an early lead in the vote count against Ammar Campa-Najjar in the Chula Vista...
Incumbents Sweep Palomar Health Board Elections

Despite big campaign contributions from Palomar Health’s top staff to new candidates, incumbents held their seats in the Palomar Health Board of Directors race. Palomar Health is a public healthcare district that operates Palomar Medical Center in Escondido and Pomerado Hospital in Poway. It’s governed by an elected seven-member board of directors.
State Public Utilities Commission Drops Key Rooftop Solar Policy

San Diegans generate the most rooftop solar in the state, so a new proposal that cuts incentives to continue building it could sting for California’s southernmost county. The state Public Utilities Commission proposed slashing credits new rooftop solar owners would get for selling excess energy back to the grid in a proposal dropped Thursday. Under the current rate structure, rooftop solar owners make 30 cents per kilowatt but Thursday’s proposal, according to the California Solar and Storage Association, would cut that rate to about 8 cents per kilowatt hour.
