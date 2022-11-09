Election Upset: 23-year-old elected Mayor of City of Bogalusa in Louisiana

BOGULUSA, La. ( WGNO )— The new Mayor-elect of Bogalusa is setting a younger tone for the city. Incumbent and two-term Mayor Wendy Perrette was defeated in a landslide by a challenger more than 20 years her junior.

Tyrin Truong is just 23 years old, but he says age is just a number. When it comes to strong leadership, his fresh perspective will benefit Bogalusa.

“I’ve been telling people that I’m young but I can get it done. I think we have more energy, new ideas, we have the drive to get it done, so I’m looking forward to it. It still hasn’t set in, but I’m still trying to process it all,” Truong said.

Truong won big over incumbent Wendy Perrette in an Election upset. He garnered 56 percent of the vote, while Perrette came in third with 20 percent.

“She had been in office for 8 years, but she was on the Council for 12 years before that,” he said.

Although he’s a newcomer, he’s got plenty of plans.

“We want to really focus on reducing crime, top of mind is violent crime which has skyrocketed over the last 2 years,’ he said.

In Mid-October, a 15-year-old was shot and killed outside a stadium during a Bogalusa High School football game.

“Community policing, that’s how we’ll get to the bottom of these crimes, that’s how we will restore trust,” Truong said.

Growing up in the age of Instagram and TikTok he wants to be a fresh leader.

“You know transparency is going to be key. I want to meet people where they are, where they are on social media platforms,” he said.

Many in the community already support him regardless of his age.

“That is awesome, a 23-year-old Mayor. That is great. Do some great work for the state of Louisiana,” Rhonda Shields said.

Truong said, “Find something you are passionate about and keep working at it. Everyone talks about he’s too young, but young people can lead and I look forward to serving.”

Truong currently works in New Orleans for the Urban League of Louisiana as a Policy Director but commutes from Bogalusa. Truong has a fiancee and 3-month old baby.

