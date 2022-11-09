ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US Magazine

Gabrielle Union Was Shocked After Husband Dwyane Wade Tattooed Her Initials on His Wrist: The ‘Best B-Day Gift’

Wearing his heart on his sleeve. Dwyane Wade surprised wife Gabrielle Union by getting her initials tattooed on his wrist during a family trip to South Africa. “The moment you find out your man has made you his 17th 🧐 tattoo. 🖤🖤🖤,” the 50-year-old Bring It On star wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 10, alongside a video of her shocked reaction after seeing the 40-year-old NBA player’s new ink. “@dwyanewade made his best bday surprise for #SouthAfrica WadeWorldTour2022.”
US Magazine

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Sets Date for Ellen Pompeo’s Last Episode as Full-Time Cast Member, Teases ‘Big Last Day’

It’s the end of an era! Grey’s Anatomy will be saying a partial goodbye to Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey when the series returns early next year. “Meredith leaves Seattle to begin again,” ABC teased in the first look at season 19’s winter premiere, which is set for February 23, 2023. The episode is titled “I’ll Follow the Sun” and was written by showrunner Krista Vernoff.
US Magazine

Ryan Seacrest Awkwardly Laughs Off Lindsay Lohan’s Advice to ‘Try Getting Married Some Time’

Ready for the next step? Lindsay Lohan is glowing after marrying Bader Shammas — and she’s trying to encourage others to find love too!. “It’s really hot,” the Falling for Christmas actress, 35, gushed of newlywed life during a Friday, November 11, appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, before directly addressing Ryan Seacrest. “You should try getting married some time!”
