Read full article on original website
Related
US Magazine
Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married
Donald Trump’s youngest daughter married the businessman on November 12. The pair exchanged vows at her father’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
US Magazine
Gabrielle Union Was Shocked After Husband Dwyane Wade Tattooed Her Initials on His Wrist: The ‘Best B-Day Gift’
Wearing his heart on his sleeve. Dwyane Wade surprised wife Gabrielle Union by getting her initials tattooed on his wrist during a family trip to South Africa. “The moment you find out your man has made you his 17th 🧐 tattoo. 🖤🖤🖤,” the 50-year-old Bring It On star wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 10, alongside a video of her shocked reaction after seeing the 40-year-old NBA player’s new ink. “@dwyanewade made his best bday surprise for #SouthAfrica WadeWorldTour2022.”
US Magazine
Stars — They’re Just Like Us!
Bruce Willis got his head shaved in Los Angeles on October 13.
US Magazine
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Sets Date for Ellen Pompeo’s Last Episode as Full-Time Cast Member, Teases ‘Big Last Day’
It’s the end of an era! Grey’s Anatomy will be saying a partial goodbye to Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey when the series returns early next year. “Meredith leaves Seattle to begin again,” ABC teased in the first look at season 19’s winter premiere, which is set for February 23, 2023. The episode is titled “I’ll Follow the Sun” and was written by showrunner Krista Vernoff.
We Want To Know What Your Most Humiliating Childhood Moment Ever Was, Whether You Were A Child Or A Teenager
We all have at least one...so it's time to spill the beans.
Love Is Blind’s Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey’s Ups and Downs: From Falling in Love to Fighting On Screen
Not a fairy tale. Despite falling in love in the pods, Love Is Blind stars Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey's relationship was anything but a happy ending. “I think if he has questions [about why we broke up] he could definitely pick up the phone and ask," the flight attendant exclusively told Us Weekly in […]
US Magazine
Ryan Seacrest Awkwardly Laughs Off Lindsay Lohan’s Advice to ‘Try Getting Married Some Time’
Ready for the next step? Lindsay Lohan is glowing after marrying Bader Shammas — and she’s trying to encourage others to find love too!. “It’s really hot,” the Falling for Christmas actress, 35, gushed of newlywed life during a Friday, November 11, appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, before directly addressing Ryan Seacrest. “You should try getting married some time!”
Comments / 0