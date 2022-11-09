Wearing his heart on his sleeve. Dwyane Wade surprised wife Gabrielle Union by getting her initials tattooed on his wrist during a family trip to South Africa. “The moment you find out your man has made you his 17th 🧐 tattoo. 🖤🖤🖤,” the 50-year-old Bring It On star wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 10, alongside a video of her shocked reaction after seeing the 40-year-old NBA player’s new ink. “@dwyanewade made his best bday surprise for #SouthAfrica WadeWorldTour2022.”

