Georgia State

KULR8

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:41 p.m. EST

Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he's 'OK'. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jay Leno says he's doing OK after suffering serious burns in a gasoline fire. In a statement to Variety, Leno said he needs a “week or two” to get back on his feet. The cause and time of the fire wasn’t immediately clear. The 72-year-old former “Tonight Show” host is known for his famed car collection, which is housed at a garage in Burbank, north of Los Angeles. People magazine reported Leno had been set to appear at a financial conference in Las Vegas on Sunday but canceled citing a serious medical emergency. Leno's publicist and production company had no immediate comment.
ARIZONA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

New York Post buries Trump 2024 launch: 'Florida Man Makes Announcement'

The New York Post took another jab at Donald Trump on Wednesday, burying on page 26 of the former president's favorite tabloid. The Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper derisively referred to Trump as “Florida Man” on its cover, teasing the launch — which was held at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., on Tuesday night — at the bottom of the front page with the headline: “Florida Man Makes Announcement.”
PALM BEACH, FL
KULR8

High court rules against Arizona GOP leader in records fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to get phone records belonging to the leader of the Arizona Republican Party. The high court on Monday rejected GOP state chair Kelli Ward's request...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Scott accuses NRSC predecessor of improper bonuses

Faced with calls from colleagues for an audit of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the committee’s chairman, on Wednesday, accused his predecessor, Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.), of paying improper bonuses to staff after the 2020 election, in which Republicans lost the Senate majority. “When...
AFP

In US trial, Musk defends his $50 bn pay deal at Tesla

Tesla tycoon Elon Musk on Wednesday defended his $50 billion pay package as CEO of the electric vehicle giant, arguing that the pioneering company was expected to collapse when the deal was agreed. Ehrenpreis argued that the board wanted to spur Musk to focus on Tesla at a time when the company was fighting to gain traction.
WILMINGTON, DE

