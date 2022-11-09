Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:41 p.m. EST
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he's 'OK'. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jay Leno says he's doing OK after suffering serious burns in a gasoline fire. In a statement to Variety, Leno said he needs a “week or two” to get back on his feet. The cause and time of the fire wasn’t immediately clear. The 72-year-old former “Tonight Show” host is known for his famed car collection, which is housed at a garage in Burbank, north of Los Angeles. People magazine reported Leno had been set to appear at a financial conference in Las Vegas on Sunday but canceled citing a serious medical emergency. Leno's publicist and production company had no immediate comment.
New York Post buries Trump 2024 launch: 'Florida Man Makes Announcement'
The New York Post took another jab at Donald Trump on Wednesday, burying on page 26 of the former president's favorite tabloid. The Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper derisively referred to Trump as “Florida Man” on its cover, teasing the launch — which was held at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., on Tuesday night — at the bottom of the front page with the headline: “Florida Man Makes Announcement.”
High court rules against Arizona GOP leader in records fight
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to get phone records belonging to the leader of the Arizona Republican Party. The high court on Monday rejected GOP state chair Kelli Ward's request...
Midterm elections 2022: Republicans still waiting on House results as Trump pitches for 2024 – live
Republicans need to gain one more seat to secure control of lower chamber of Congress
Numerous news organizations misreport Abbott declaring an invasion at southern border
(The Center Square) – Numerous news outlets and social media pundits on Tuesday misreported that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared an invasion at the southern border. He did not, according to an analysis of available data by The Center Square. Abbott tweeted from his personal Twitter account Tuesday content...
Scott accuses NRSC predecessor of improper bonuses
Faced with calls from colleagues for an audit of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the committee’s chairman, on Wednesday, accused his predecessor, Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.), of paying improper bonuses to staff after the 2020 election, in which Republicans lost the Senate majority. “When...
Florida files SCOTUS brief ahead of oral arguments over DHS not deporting violent criminal aliens
(The Center Square) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of a lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana seeking to halt a Department of Homeland Security policy that limited federal agents from detaining and deporting dangerous criminal aliens and instead is allowing them to remain in the U.S.
In US trial, Musk defends his $50 bn pay deal at Tesla
Tesla tycoon Elon Musk on Wednesday defended his $50 billion pay package as CEO of the electric vehicle giant, arguing that the pioneering company was expected to collapse when the deal was agreed. Ehrenpreis argued that the board wanted to spur Musk to focus on Tesla at a time when the company was fighting to gain traction.
WATCH: Iran security forces target youth protesters with increasingly violent crackdown
Iranian security forces officers have allegedly imprisoned children alongside adults and even beaten teenagers for their involvement in the protests against the regime.
As veteran suicides climb, groups call on Congress to designate National Warrior Call Day
(The Center Square) – A military and veterans coalition is calling on Congress to designate the Sunday after Veteran’s Day as National Warrior Call Day after thousands across the country participated in an effort to express support for U.S. service members and veterans. They hope that after members...
90 percent of all US counties experienced climate disaster: research
The findings highlight the growing social and economic toll climate change is taking on communities. Over $92 billion in tax-payer money has been allocated to help those affected in the past decade. Counties in Kentucky and Louisiana had the highest incidence of natural disasters. The vast majority of U.S. counties...
Drone hits Israeli-linked tanker; Iran frees 2 Greek tankers
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An oil tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone off the coast of Oman amid heightened tensions with Iran, officials said Wednesday. Meanwhile, Greece said Iran freed two Greek oil tankers held by Tehran since May. The...
