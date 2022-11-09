Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bruce Gibson gains more votes against Jones in SLO County District 2 Supervisor race
Incumbent Bruce Gibson gained a further lead over opponent Bruce Jones holding 54 percent of the vote Friday afternoon in the race for San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor. The post Bruce Gibson gains more votes against Jones in SLO County District 2 Supervisor race appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Change coming to SLO County school boards. Here’s where the latest vote totals stand
Six incumbents have been unseated by newcomers to the local school boards.
syvnews.com
LUSD incumbent Nancy Schuler-Jones wins seat, semi-official election results show
Incumbent Nancy Schuler-Jones's early lead held Wednesday in her race for one at-large seat on Lompoc's school board. Schuler-Jones, the current school board president who ran against five challengers, won a second term, according to results posted by Santa Barbara County's election office. Of 8,512 votes cast, Schuler-Jones won 1,647...
kclu.org
Election results? Here's a wrapup of some of the biggest races and measures in the Tri-Counties
It's too close to call. The unofficial results as of Wednesday morning show just eight votes separate the yes and no vote on Carpinteria's Measure T, with the proposal leaning slightly towards defeat. Measure T is called the “Parcel Rezoning Initiative” and is centered around a proposal to build a...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Election Party at Timbers Restaurant Goleta
The Timbers Restaurant in western Goleta hosted the election night celebration party for many local candidates. There was much for them to celebrate. Not only did all of them sweep to victory. But Goleta City Council Member James Kyriaco was also successful in his campaign for Goleta's Measure B sales tax to fund investment in local infrastructure that is desperately needed.
syvnews.com
Roses & Raspberries: Election winners, electric buses and Mother Nature given roses
Elections topped the news this week. To all who invested the energy and time into running for various council, board and committee seats, we offer boutonnières. And to all who won their seats, we offer bouquets of gratitude for the investment of energy, time and tenacity you have committed for years to come in service to your community.
kclu.org
As vote counting continues, new numbers show two closely watched Ventura County races remain tight
While most election contests on the Central and South Coasts appear to be settled, there are still a few that are up in the air. One of the biggest question marks is in Ventura County, for the Second District Supervisorial seat. Former State Assemblyman Jeff Gorrell is leading longtime Thousand Oaks City Councilwoman Claudia Bill de la Pena by just over one percent.
kprl.com
Elections in SLO County 11.10.2022
The ballot counting will resume tomorrow at the county elections office in San Luis Obispo county. About 51,000 ballots remain to be counted. That’s the estimate from interim county clerk recorder Elaina Cano. She sends out a news release saying there are about 28 thousand vote by mail ballots waiting in her office. And there may be about 51,000 ballots waiting to be counted.
Election update: at least 28,000 votes still to be counted
Post-election update sent by San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano:. – With another successful election day/night behind us, here is a recap and a bit of what to expect in the coming days. Election Day/night. The first results that were posted shortly after 8 p.m. were the Vote-By-Mail ballots...
kclu.org
Ventura County has clear winner in one County Supervisorial race, but a second is much closer
There appears to be a clear-cut winner in one supervisorial race on the South Coast, but there’s a bit of a question in the second. In Ventura County’s Fourth Supervisorial District. Janice Parvin won the seat. Moorpark’s current mayor received 64% of the vote, to 36 percent for Bernardo Perez. The race will fill the seat being opened by Bob Huber's decision not to seek a second term representing the Moorpark and Simi Valley areas.
SLO City appoints new fire chief
The City of San Luis Obispo has named a new fire chief and he’s a familiar face to some on the Central Coast.
Guadalupe's Measure Z losing by just one vote
A measure to increase the transient occupancy tax (TOT) in the City of Guadalupe is losing by just one vote.
SLO County voters have spoken. Here’s our recap of the good, the bad and the weird
Students were among the biggest winners of the mid-term election. | OPINION
calcoastnews.com
Mixed results on SLO County tax measures
Voters appear split on local tax measures in San Luis Obispo County, with early results indicating some will pass while others will fail. Thus far, Arroyo Grande voters are narrowly rejecting a sales tax increase. Measure D-22 would raise the sales tax rate in Arroyo Grande from 7.75% to 8.75%.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for Santa Barbara County’s first mobile market
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the public to a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate Route One Farmers Market launching Santa Barbara County’s First Mobile Market.
calcoastnews.com
Voter reports alleged misconduct by poll workers in San Luis Obispo
After poll workers at a multiple polling places in San Luis Obispo County refused to provide voters ballots, several voters contacted both the SLO County Clerk Recorder and the FBI regarding the worker’s failures to follow election laws. Voters are permitted to vote at the polls, and many exchange...
syvnews.com
New Santa Barbara County Animal Services report compares statistics by month
A new monthly report summarizing operations and data and comparing them to the same month the previous year has been unveiled by Santa Barbara County Division of Animal Services. The first report focuses on October and is designed to give the community a better understanding of changes in animal intakes,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Ynez Official Identified Among January 6 Mob
A Santa Barbara–based “sedition hunter,” a member of an online group of amateur sleuths who help the FBI identify members of the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, has collected video evidence of a North County elected official and her husband trespassing into the Capitol building during the riot.
5 inmates attempt breakout at Santa Barbara County juvenile hall
According to officials at the Santa Barbara County Juvenile Justice Center in Santa Maria, on Wednesday evening, five youth-in-custody attempted to break out of the facility.
SLO County has 29,000 ballots to count and more coming. Here’s when we’ll get an update
The number of votes counted on Tuesday will probably be only half the final total.
