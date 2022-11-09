ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solvang, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

syvnews.com

LUSD incumbent Nancy Schuler-Jones wins seat, semi-official election results show

Incumbent Nancy Schuler-Jones's early lead held Wednesday in her race for one at-large seat on Lompoc's school board. Schuler-Jones, the current school board president who ran against five challengers, won a second term, according to results posted by Santa Barbara County's election office. Of 8,512 votes cast, Schuler-Jones won 1,647...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Election Party at Timbers Restaurant Goleta

The Timbers Restaurant in western Goleta hosted the election night celebration party for many local candidates. There was much for them to celebrate. Not only did all of them sweep to victory. But Goleta City Council Member James Kyriaco was also successful in his campaign for Goleta's Measure B sales tax to fund investment in local infrastructure that is desperately needed.
GOLETA, CA
kclu.org

As vote counting continues, new numbers show two closely watched Ventura County races remain tight

While most election contests on the Central and South Coasts appear to be settled, there are still a few that are up in the air. One of the biggest question marks is in Ventura County, for the Second District Supervisorial seat. Former State Assemblyman Jeff Gorrell is leading longtime Thousand Oaks City Councilwoman Claudia Bill de la Pena by just over one percent.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kprl.com

Elections in SLO County 11.10.2022

The ballot counting will resume tomorrow at the county elections office in San Luis Obispo county. About 51,000 ballots remain to be counted. That’s the estimate from interim county clerk recorder Elaina Cano. She sends out a news release saying there are about 28 thousand vote by mail ballots waiting in her office. And there may be about 51,000 ballots waiting to be counted.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Ventura County has clear winner in one County Supervisorial race, but a second is much closer

There appears to be a clear-cut winner in one supervisorial race on the South Coast, but there’s a bit of a question in the second. In Ventura County’s Fourth Supervisorial District. Janice Parvin won the seat. Moorpark’s current mayor received 64% of the vote, to 36 percent for Bernardo Perez. The race will fill the seat being opened by Bob Huber's decision not to seek a second term representing the Moorpark and Simi Valley areas.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Mixed results on SLO County tax measures

Voters appear split on local tax measures in San Luis Obispo County, with early results indicating some will pass while others will fail. Thus far, Arroyo Grande voters are narrowly rejecting a sales tax increase. Measure D-22 would raise the sales tax rate in Arroyo Grande from 7.75% to 8.75%.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Ynez Official Identified Among January 6 Mob

A Santa Barbara–based “sedition hunter,” a member of an online group of amateur sleuths who help the FBI identify members of the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, has collected video evidence of a North County elected official and her husband trespassing into the Capitol building during the riot.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

