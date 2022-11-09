ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Watch: B.J. Hill Was Mic’d Up Against the Panthers and It’s Hilarious

By Russ Heltman
AllBengals
AllBengals
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I9rPI_0j52hgrg00

The Bengals had plenty of fun during Sunday's 42-21 victory.

CINCINNATI — Football can be a blast to play, especially in a 42-21 blowout.

Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill performed with pretty of joy on Sunday against the Panthers and he was Mic'd Up for all of it.

Check out the mauler's antics on a day where he tallied four tackles.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Offers Update on Ja'Marr Chase's Status

Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon Celebrate Bengals' Win Over Panthers

Postgame Observations: Bengals Crush Panthers 42-21 in Week 9

Watch: Joe Mixon Sets Bengals Record Five Touchdowns in Win Over Panthers

Three Thoughts on Bengals Following Monday Night Loss to Browns

Chidobe Awuzie Makes First Public Comments Since Tearing ACL

Steelers Trade for Former Bengals First Round Pick

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Offense Following Ja'Marr Chase Injury

Ja'Marr Chase to Miss Extended Time With Hip Fracture

Six Takeaways Following Cincinnati's Wire-to-Wire Victory Over Atlanta

Walk-Off Thoughts on Bengals Blow Out Win Over Falcons

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 35-17 Win Over Falcons

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Falcons in Wire-to-Wire Victory

Film Breakdown: Bengals' Offensive Line Improving in Quest to Protect Burrow

Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win over the Saints

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Win Over Saints in New Orleans

Watch: Joe Burrow Fired Up After Win Over Saints: 'Let's F------ Go!'

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 30-26 Win Over Saints

Joe Burrow on Ja'Marr Chase: 'He's One of the All-Time Greats'

Bengals Get Back to .500 With Comeback With Over New Orleans Saints

Zac Taylor Addresses Playcalling Speculation After Loss in Baltimore

Joe Burrow Launches "The Joe Burrow Foundation"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Insider explains why Panthers might keep Baker Mayfield benched

The Carolina Panthers have multiple reasons to keep former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield sidelined until further notice. "The 2024 conditional pick sent to the Browns when the Panthers acquired Mayfield in July goes from a fourth- to a fifth-rounder if Mayfield doesn't play 70% of the snaps," ESPN's David Newton explained for a piece published Thursday. "He's currently around 60%."
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. news: Ex-LSU star would 'be a plus' for Dallas Cowboys says WR Michael Gallup

NFL free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. "would be a plus" for the Dallas Cowboys offense, wide receiver Michael Gallup told NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano in an interview on Thursday. The LSU product, who has not played since winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last season, is a real possibility for the Cowboys, NFL Network reporters Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo said this week.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

4 Schools Mentioned For Kirk Herbstreit's QB Recruit Son

St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit, who happens to be the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is turning a lot of heads with his performances on the gridiron. Just two weeks ago, Herbstreit had 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win over Fairfield. He has made a plethora of impressive throws this fall.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Tim Tebow Suggests "Big Upset" Could Happen This Weekend

Florida legend Tim Tebow was on ESPN's "SportsCenter" this Saturday morning. While on air, he revealed which SEC team is on upset alert this weekend. Tebow said LSU has to make sure it doesn't overlook Arkansas. Brian Kelly's squad is coming off a thrilling win over Alabama. If LSU underestimates...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names His "Coach Of The Year" So Far

During this Saturday's edition of "College GameDay," ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit was asked to reveal his pick for Coach of the Year. There are plenty of great candidates to choose from, such as TCU's Sonny Dykes, Tennessee's Josh Heupel and Oregon's Dan Lanning. Herbstreit, however, believes Georgia's Kirby Smart is...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Has Been Placed On Injured Reserve

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without one of their most consistent weapons for at least the next four games. Pittsburgh put veteran kicker Chris Boswell on injured reserve Thursday, ensuring he'll be out four weeks, at minimum. Boswell already missed the Steelers' Week 8 loss to Philadelphia with a groin injury, and was unable to practice this week coming off the team's Week 9 bye.
PITTSBURGH, PA
saturdaytradition.com

RGIII names surprising B1G frontrunner for Heisman ahead of Week 11

CJ Stroud has long been considered the B1G’s best chance of scoring a Heisman winner. According to former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, there’s another name that should be at the top of the list – Michigan RB Blake Corum. Corum hasn’t been the most popular pick...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Al Michaels Tonight

Before the 2022 NFL season kicked off, it looked like Amazon was building something special. After acquiring the rights to Thursday night football, Amazon hired legendary play-by-play man Al Michaels. Amazon Prime then hired Kirk Herbstreit to run the booth with Michaels. Despite the promise showed ahead of the season,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Todd McShay Calls SEC True Freshman "A Special Talent"

True freshman linebacker Harold Perkins has impressed early in his college football career. The LSU defender has already started to earn future NFL draft pick consideration due to his freak athleticism and natural talent. During Saturday's game between LSU and Arkansas, NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay dubbed Perkins a "special...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Legendary High School Football Coach Announces Retirement

On Thursday night, the football world was locked into a showdown between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons. However, they weren't the only teams making noise. During the game, the football world learned that a legendary coach would be stepping away from the game after the season. No, we're not...
SANTA ANA, CA
ClutchPoints

Giants RB Saquon Barkley makes his pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. for a NY return

News trickled out last weekend that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is nearing a return from an ACL injury he sustained as a member of the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. With his health status trending in a positive direction, the market for the services of Beckham Jr. will presumably be heating up soon. Contending teams across the NFL would be wise to add a talent like Beckham Jr., potentially including the New York Giants. According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Giants running back Saquon Barkley would like to reunite with his former teammate.
NFL Analysis Network

Browns Receive Massive Injury News On Key Defensive Star

The Cleveland Browns picked up a huge win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 before heading into their Week 9 bye. They were able to shut down the explosive Bengals’ offense, which was without wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase because of a hip injury. Cleveland was without a...
CLEVELAND, OH
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy