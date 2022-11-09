ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iHeartRadio

Sam Smith Caught Filming A TikTok Right Outside Of Woman's Apartment

By Rebekah Gonzalez
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZLYyq_0j52hfyx00
Photo: Getty Images

It may be pretty common to pass by a stranger filming a TikTok these days, but have you ever spotted a Grammy Award-winning artist filming one right outside of your place?

One TikToker happened to look outside of her apartment window to see Sam Smith filming a TikTok for their over 6 million followers . At the end of last month, Smith shared a video of them dancing on an empty street to their latest smash hit "Unholy" featuring Kim Petras . The singer was celebrating their song being used for 1 million creations on TikTok. "I love you all," they wrote to their fans.

@samsmith

1 Million creations later, I love you all 🖤 #unholyhalloween

♬ Unholy - Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Just over a week later, TikTok user @okiamyasmin shared a video that showed Smith down on the street filming the video. She also added the sound of sneakers squeaking on the floor for comedic effect and captioned it, "it's too early for this."

The video quickly went viral and fans took to the comments to express their disbelief. "No way," wrote one fan. "This can't be real," another person commented. The user then posted more footage from the sighting in a separate TikTok.

As Smith continues to ride the success of "Unholy," they recently announced their new album GLORIA . Smith shared a heartfelt statement about the forthcoming album with their fans. "Dearest sailors ⚓️ I am overjoyed to announce that my fourth album is called ‘GLORIA’. It will be yours on the 27th January 2023."

The singer continued, "Gloria got me through some dark times and was a beacon for me in my life. I hope it can be that for you. Thank you for waiting so long. Only a few months now."

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Kim Petras: "It was hard to find anyone who believed in me"

Kim Petras is saying “sluts” in the restaurant of The Langham hotel, London, in earshot of men who look vaguely like landed gentry. It’s mid-September, and a strangely out-of-place jumbo television on the wall plays rolling news coverage of the Queen’s death. Kim, a pop star of the proper definition, sits in their midst in plaited pigtails, hot pink eyeshadow and PVC boots, like a Powerpuff Girl dressed for the club.
WDCG G105

Sam Smith Reveals 'Gloria' Tracklist Including Ed Sheeran Collab

Sam Smith has shared the full tracklist for their highly-anticipated new album Gloria. On Thursday night (November 10th), the singer shared the titles of the 13 tracks that will be included on their upcoming fourth studio album, including a number of high-profile collaborations. In addition to their previously released collab...
Hypebae

Rihanna Shows off Her Curves in the New Teaser Video for 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4'

The grind never stops for Rihanna. The singer-slash-entrepreneur shared a promo video for the upcoming Savage X Fenty show in which she’s rocking lacy lingerie. “Rihanna presents Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4,” read the snippet intro, before unveiling the date. The fashion experience will air on Prime Video on November 9.
Us Weekly

Chanel West Coast Is ‘Overjoyed’ After Giving Birth to 1st Child With Boyfriend Dom Fenison, Reveals Baby’s Name: Photos

Baby makes three! Chanel West Coast couldn’t be happier after welcoming her first child with boyfriend Dom Fenison – especially after a difficult delivery. “Even though it was the scariest and hardest day of my life having an emergency C-section, I am beyond overjoyed about the birth of my daughter,” the Ridiculousness host, 34, exclusively […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
soultracks.com

Berry Gordy's brother, Motown singer and executive Robert Gordy dies at 91

(October 23, 2022) He was both figuratively and literally part of the Motown family, and he played a key role in one of the great musical stories of the 20th century. Tonight we mourn the passing of singer and music executive Robert Louis Gordy, younger brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy, Jr., at age 91. Sadly, Gordy dies a little more than a year after the passing of his son, recording artist Robert Gordy, Jr.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Complex

Lauren London on New L.A. Love Story Puma Collection, Honoring Nipsey Hussle, and Working With Hype Williams

Lauren London has become a beacon for authenticity, and she’s carrying that energy into her second collection with Puma named L.A. Love Story dropping Nov. 11. The footwear and apparel collection is inspired by Los Angeles, the city that raised her, and celebrates London’s love for her hometown, and the community that shaped her into who she is today. The items also feature an ode to her longtime partner, the late Nipsey Hussle, who had as much love and fervor for the city as she does. Some pieces in the collection are also emblazoned with a motto the rapper taught her: “It’s not on you, it’s in you.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Diana Ross Gives a Master Class in Soul with These Iconic Records

Legendary singer-songwriter Diana Ross rose to fame as the lead singer of the iconic Motown group, the Supremes. The Detroit native later saw astronomical success thanks to several albums across genres, including r&b, soul, pop, and disco. Last year, the industry veteran released her 25th studio album—her first release in 15 years—a dedication project to her fans.
Gizmodo

Keanu Reeves Will Return as Constantine

We’re horror-heavy this morning, with updates from Chucky and Scream 6. There are also a couple of updates from Star Girl and Diabolical; obviously, superheroes need their due too. Don’t look now, but there’s... a spoiler following you... Constantine 2. During a recent interview with ComicBook, director...
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Get Familiar with the Musical Stylings of Coco Jones

Singer, actress, and dancer Coco Jones is no rookie. The multi-talented entertainer got her start in the industry as a Disney kid, showing off her bag of talents early on in her career. Since then, the seasoned entertainer has been grinding, earning a role as the new Hilary Banks in Peacock’s Fresh Prince reboot, Bel-Air. The 24-year-old has even made her return to music. At the Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole, she snatched a nomination for “Best New Artist” alongside several equally talented acts, including DIXSON, Doechii, Fireboy DML, Muni Long, Steve Lacy, and rising Nigerian singers CKay and Tems. Ahead of this year’s celebration, get familiar with the musical stylings of Coco Jones.
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

186K+
Followers
22K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy