ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Election deniers lose attempts to control elections in critical battleground states

By Kira Lerner
Alaska Beacon
Alaska Beacon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b0O8v_0j52hZdT00

Republican candidate for Michigan secretary of state Kristina Karamo speaks at a rally with gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon and former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard in Southfield, Michigan, on Oct. 29, 2022. On Tuesday, Karamo and Dixon were among the election deniers who were defeated. (Photo by Andrew Roth/Michigan Advance)

Several prominent Republican candidates who denied the results of the 2020 election lost their races on Tuesday, but other critical races featuring election deniers have not been called.

Going into Election Day, election deniers were on the ballot in around half of the races for governor and secretary of state and one-third of the races for attorney general, according to States United for Democracy . All three statewide positions play critical roles in overseeing elections.

While election deniers have so far fared better in races for the U.S. House, aligning with former President Donald Trump and denying election results did not prove to be a good electoral strategy for statewide races to control elections. Election deniers so far have lost races for governor in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania and races for secretary of state in Michigan, Minnesota and New Mexico.

Both Florida and Ohio shifted to the right on Tuesday, and election deniers rode that wave to victory in races for U.S. Senate in Ohio with the election of J.D. Vance and attorney general in both states.

But for the most part, election deniers fared worse than polls predicted, which will likely leave the Republican Party at a juncture where it must decide if aligning with Trump’s claims is an advantageous strategy moving into 2024.

Secretary of state

While two critical races for secretary of state in Nevada and Arizona have not been called as of Wednesday morning, some election-denying candidates for chief election official lost their races on Tuesday.

In Michigan, incumbent Democrat Jocelyn Benson beat Republican Kristina Karamo, a community college professor who worked the polls in 2020 and claimed the election was fraudulent . She alleged without evidence that votes were incorrectly counted for Joe Biden and that “thousands” of ballots were dropped off in the middle of the night.

“In this election, democracy was on the ballot. Our right to vote was on the ballot. And tonight, democracy won here in Michigan,” Benson said in a statement, according to the Michigan Advance . “Michiganders showed the world that Michigan voters will vote for truth over lies. They will vote for facts over conspiracy theories.”

In her statement, Benson also said that “conspiracy theorists and election deniers” aren’t going away but she “will not back down.”

For her part, Karamo shared baseless allegations throughout the night that some Michigan counties were not abiding by state election law and that at least one election official in Ann Arbor was “engaging in mass election crimes.”

Governor

Several prominent election-denying gubernatorial candidates also fared poorly on Tuesday. In Wisconsin, Tim Michels lost to Democratic incumbent Tony Evers after Michels said he would consider legislation to decertify the 2020 election results.

In Michigan, incumbent Gretchen Whitmer declared victory over Republican Tudor Dixon. Dixon has said she believes that Trump legitimately won the 2020 election in Michigan.

And in Pennsylvania, election denier Doug Mastriano also lost his race to Democrat Josh Shapiro. Mastriano was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and helped thousands of others come to the event. He had said that his pick for the state’s secretary of state position, which is chosen in Pennsylvania by the governor, would require everyone to “re-register” to vote , a requirement that would violate the National Voter Registration Act.

Want more election coverage?

Visit NewsFromTheStates.com to monitor national trends and read the latest from across the States Newsroom network.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Election deniers lose attempts to control elections in critical battleground states appeared first on Alaska Beacon .

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won election to a second term representing Nevada on Saturday, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt to clinch the party’s control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s victory in Arizona on Friday, Democrats now hold a 50-49 edge in the Senate. The party will retain control of the chamber, no matter how next month’s Georgia runoff plays out, by virtue of Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote. Democrats’ hold on the Senate is a blow to Republicans’ high hopes of wresting away control of Congress in a midterm election that typically favors the party out of power. It was still unclear which party would control the House of Representatives as counting continued in razor-tight races in California and a smattering of other states. Cortez Masto, the first Latina in the Senate, was considered the most vulnerable Democratic senator in the midterm elections, and the Republican Party had high hopes of flipping the seat. But despite an influx of spending on attack ads from national GOP groups, Cortez Masto managed to secure her reelection bid.
NEVADA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Democrats Keep Control of the Senate

There was no shortage of paths to a Republican Senate majority in 2022: They had to defend the seats they had, and then defeat just one incumbent Democrat in the battleground states of Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, or New Hampshire.Ultimately, Republicans couldn’t do it—and they may be headed toward actually losing seats. By Saturday, enough Democrats had won key races that, for Republicans, all paths lead to another two years in the minority.With John Fetterman’s flip of the Pennsylvania Senate seat, and the re-election wins of Sens. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), the GOP cannot...
GEORGIA STATE
WGN News

Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada

(AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s victory in Nevada gave Democrats the 50 […]
NEVADA STATE
AFP

US Democrats maintain Senate majority

President Joe Biden's Democrats retained control of the US Senate on Saturday, a remarkable midterms election result that defied predictions of a Republican win over both houses of Congress. The result in the House of Representatives is also hanging in the balance, and while Republicans are slightly favored to take control, it would be with a far smaller majority than they had envisaged going into Tuesday's election.
GEORGIA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Alaska Beacon

Juneau, AK
358
Followers
468
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Alaska Beacon is an independent, nonpartisan news organization focused on connecting Alaskans to their state government. Alaska, like many states, has seen a decline in the coverage of state news. We aim to reverse that. Our name comes from the first verse of the Alaska Flag Song: “The great North Star with its steady light, O'er land and sea a beacon bright.” Our journalists report fairly and fearlessly on the people and interests that determine state policy. We do not serve any political party or private interest. We support the ability of all Alaskans to participate in the political process. We provide accurate, factual reporting. We promptly correct errors. If you see one, let us know. Beacon reporters explore how state policies affect specific areas like the economy and environment, education, health, and criminal and social justice. We aim to tell stories that aren’t being told, to bring fresh perspectives to state issues and to amplify the voices of Alaska communities that have been marginalized. Alaska Beacon provides a forum for commentary on state issues, with a goal of elevating policy conversations. These commentaries don’t come from our reporters and are labeled differently than our news reporting. Read our submission guidelines here. To do our jobs, we rely solely on the donations of those who value independent journalism. We welcome other news organizations to republish our work, and ask that they credit us. Alaska Beacon is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Our editorial decisions are made inside Alaska by Alaska journalists.

 https://alaskabeacon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy