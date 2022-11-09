Cowboys PHOTOS: Zeke Practices, Basham Moves - Injury Report

The bye week came at the right time for the Dallas Cowboys. Several players were suffering injuries and owner Jerry Jones thinks getting players back now is a big deal.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are coming off their bye week with a “healthy” 6-2 record. And are also getting key players back into the fold.

“I’m going to look at it from the health standpoint, and I like our health,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “I see a handful of players that haven’t been there really the last handful of games — handful of players, handful of games that we can look to having as we get to the playoffs.

"That’s a big deal.”

How big on Wednesday at practice here inside The Star?

Ezekiel Elliott is again banged up with a sore knee and will wear a knee brace on Sunday . But it is thought he will suit up on Sunday with the bye week aiding in his recovery somewhat.

Said Zeke after working on Wednesday, falling short of a full commitment to playing: “I would say there is urgency, but I think what’s important is just making sure my knee is good and ready to go. That’s the priority. The priority is the long run. I plan to play deep into the playoffs, so the long game is definitely the priority.”

Sam Williams, Noah Brown and Malik Hooker are slated to recover from bye-week bumps and to play this week; they all practiced. And Tarell Basham has been activated to the 53-man roster after sitting out the past seven games.

James Washington is due to begin his 21-day window of return - not quite the headline-grabber of another receiver maybe joining Dallas (you, know Odell Beckham Jr.) but a possible boost nevertheless .

Also, Tyron Smith attended practice as an observer, with the team still thinking he could return to the field this season.

Last season, the Cowboys held the same 6-2 record after eight games. Many thought the team was ready to go for a deep playoff run with a clean bill of health in the medical room.

It didn't happen. Now Dallas begins its "second half of the season'' with a game at 3-6 Green Bay, with big visions beyond.

“I thought we were the healthiest we’d ever been going into the playoffs last year,” said Jones, speaking on 105.3 The Fan . “That was the reason (it is) the biggest disappointment. I thought we were ready to go ...

"Hopefully we’ll be in that kind of shape health-wise (this year) and be buoyed by the fact we had that experience last year.

"All of that should help us do better.”

The best ability is availability. And for the Cowboys, the bye week came at the right time.

The Cowboys are sitting pretty after eight games , but as we saw last season that counted for nothing come playoff time. The "count'' continues now with a good midweek workout.

