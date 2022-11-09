ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys PHOTOS: Zeke Practices, Basham Moves - Injury Report

By Adam Schultz,Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JdYZg_0j52hTL700

The bye week came at the right time for the Dallas Cowboys. Several players were suffering injuries and owner Jerry Jones thinks getting players back now is a big deal.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are coming off their bye week with a “healthy” 6-2 record. And are also getting key players back into the fold.

“I’m going to look at it from the health standpoint, and I like our health,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “I see a handful of players that haven’t been there really the last handful of games — handful of players, handful of games that we can look to having as we get to the playoffs.

"That’s a big deal.”

How big on Wednesday at practice here inside The Star?

Ezekiel Elliott is again banged up with a sore knee and will wear a knee brace on Sunday . But it is thought he will suit up on Sunday with the bye week aiding in his recovery somewhat.

Said Zeke after working on Wednesday, falling short of a full commitment to playing: “I would say there is urgency, but I think what’s important is just making sure my knee is good and ready to go. That’s the priority. The priority is the long run. I plan to play deep into the playoffs, so the long game is definitely the priority.”

Sam Williams, Noah Brown and Malik Hooker are slated to recover from bye-week bumps and to play this week; they all practiced. And Tarell Basham has been activated to the 53-man roster after sitting out the past seven games.

James Washington is due to begin his 21-day window of return - not quite the headline-grabber of another receiver maybe joining Dallas (you, know Odell Beckham Jr.) but a possible boost nevertheless .

Also, Tyron Smith attended practice as an observer, with the team still thinking he could return to the field this season.

Last season, the Cowboys held the same 6-2 record after eight games. Many thought the team was ready to go for a deep playoff run with a clean bill of health in the medical room.

It didn't happen. Now Dallas begins its "second half of the season'' with a game at 3-6 Green Bay, with big visions beyond.

“I thought we were the healthiest we’d ever been going into the playoffs last year,” said Jones, speaking on 105.3 The Fan . “That was the reason (it is) the biggest disappointment. I thought we were ready to go ...

"Hopefully we’ll be in that kind of shape health-wise (this year) and be buoyed by the fact we had that experience last year.

"All of that should help us do better.”

The best ability is availability. And for the Cowboys, the bye week came at the right time.

The Cowboys are sitting pretty after eight games , but as we saw last season that counted for nothing come playoff time. The "count'' continues now with a good midweek workout.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

Follow @aschultz_15 on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Reveal Huge Injury Update Ahead Of Packers’ Game

The Dallas Cowboys went into their Week 9 bye week with a dominant performance against the Chicago Bears in Week 8, winning 49-29. They are now preparing to head on the road to face off with the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 and some people are wondering if they will have running back Ezekiel Elliott back in the mix for the game.
GREEN BAY, WI
SB Nation

Our expert picks for NFL Week 10

Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL, and we’ll get to the picks in a second — AFTER we address this week’s loser’s tweet. There was a multi-loser logjam this week that had to be settled by pick quality, but the important thing is that RJ Ochoa lost the week. It’s not like I want to relish in RJ;s misfortune, but I’ve been fascinated to see how someone would look to burn our resident Dallas Cowboys fan with a punishment tweet.
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023

In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb react to OBJ-Cowboys rumors

Could momentum be building for the Dallas Cowboys to sign Odell Beckham Jr.?. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb endorsed the potential signing of Beckham amid rumors that the team has interest in the free-agent wideout. "Any time you have a chance to add a talent like...
The Spun

Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday

The Dallas Cowboys worked out a potential quarterback option on Friday. Former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was at Cowboys facilities this afternoon for a workout with the team. Eason, a 2020 draft pick, spent the first year and a half of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before making...
NJ.com

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott hops on Odell Beckham Jr. train

Another day, another Cowboy trying to lure Odell Beckham Jr. to Dallas. The Dallas Cowboys have not been quiet about their interest in the wide receiver, and now quarterback Dak Prescott has joined the conversation. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Todd Archer tweeted Thursday:. Dak...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Cowboys, Packers in very different positions going into Sunday's game

This is early November, so it's not going to be Ice Bowl-cold in Green Bay on Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys come to town. It's not going to be 2014 divisional round-cold, either, when Dez Bryant's frozen fingers either caught, or didn't catch the ball, a viewpoint that depends exclusively on whether your veins run silver or cheese.
GREEN BAY, WI
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy