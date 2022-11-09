ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Insider Names Two NL Teams That Could Sign Anthony Rizzo in Free Agency

By Max Goodman
 3 days ago

This MLB insider envisions a scenario where Rizzo returns to the National League as a free agent this winter

After opting out of his contract with the Yankees, Anthony Rizzo is a free agent.

As much as New York is eager to bring their first baseman and clubhouse leader back for 2023 and beyond, Rizzo can now listen to other teams, possibly landing with a new club this winter.

One MLB insider listed two National League squads as possible destinations for Rizzo, if he chooses to depart on the open market.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network listed the Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants as teams that could be in the mix for Rizzo, calling the sweet-swinging lefty "one of the most valuable bats" in free agency.

"Having now the universal DH across Major League Baseball will give National League teams some flexibility," Morosi said on MLB Network this week. "Even if they already have a first baseman in place, to maybe move that first baseman to a DH role and have Anthony come in as your first baseman. I’ve always wondered about the possibility of Anthony going to his native south-Florida and playing for the Marlins ... I think Anthony would be a tremendous fit for the Giants, the team we’re going to see be very aggressive with free agency overall with Aaron Judge, too. But Rizzo out there to the West Coast, I would love that fit."

Morosi added that Rizzo was one of the most important bats for the Yankees in 2022, providing balance and versatility while serving as a great teammate behind the scenes.

Rizzo, 33, hit 32 home runs this past season, tying his career-high. He slashed .224/.338/.480 over 130 games, missing some time with a nagging issue in his back over the summer. He was nominated for a Gold Glove Award at first base.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman reiterated on Tuesday at the GM meetings—per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic —that he wants to retain Rizzo this winter. Like superstar right fielder Aaron Judge, however, New York will need to compete with other teams if they want to keep Rizzo in pinstripes.

Other insiders have chimed in on the Rizzo sweepstakes recently as well.

Jim Bowden, a former GM who writes for The Athletic, named the Padres as a possible landing spot for Rizzo.

"A return to the Yankees is likely, but he’d also fit nicely with the Padres, who have three first basemen (Josh Bell, Wil Myers, Brandon Drury) who will be free agents," Bowden said.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post listed the Yankees, Giants and Texas Rangers as possible suitors for the first baseman.

Ur A Dumb Ass
3d ago

No one goes to Marlins games in Miami! Rizzo’s bro (Bryant) left for the SF Giants. That was a short stint for Bryant. It’s very sad to see Rizzo be greedy and sell his soul for a paycheck. This was not the Rizzo we knew in Chicago.Go Cubbies!!! ⚾️🏆

