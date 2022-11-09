Read full article on original website
easyreadernews.com
Active, Inactive voting status determines mailed ballots
Not all District Four verified signers who qualified the recall for the Oct. 19 special election were sent a ballot. The reason is tied to whether individuals have voted in recent national elections. “We send out ballots to ‘Active’ voters,” said Redondo Beach City Clerk Eleanor Manzano.
culvercitycrossroads.com
Election Updates – New Numbers, Majority of Ballots Still Outstanding
After the ‘ballot drop’ late Thursday, November 10, 2022, there has been only a very slight shift in the standings for our local contests. As we don’t know how many voters returned ballots, we can only go with the current LA County measurement that 74.20% of the ballots are still outstanding, and that 67.86% of voters choose to Vote by Mail. Again, this is not the Culver City statistic (we won’t have those numbers until after everything has been certified in December) but it does show that the large majority of votes are still being tabulated. Only 32.14% of voters cast their ballots in person on Election Day.
Election: Latest poll numbers in Los Angeles
After gaining on Rick Caruso since the ballots began being tallied in the race for Los Angeles mayor, Karen Bass has taken the lead following the latest updated vote tally.The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk posted the current count at 4:09 p.m. Friday -- with Bass having collected 289,782 votes to Caruso's 285,398, for a lead of 50.38% to 49.62%.Hundreds of thousands of ballots still remain uncounted, however, and a winner might not be determined for days or even weeks. Further updates will be announced every Tuesday and Friday until all ballots are tallied.Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna has increased his lead over Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva after the latest vote update in the race to be the county's next sheriff.Updated totals from the Tuesday election released Friday by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's office showed Luna with more than 58% of the vote -- a slight uptick -- and Villanueva with just under 42% -- a slight downturn.The updated count released Friday had Luna with 820,832 votes and Villanueva with 585,164.
smobserved.com
Santa Monica Local Election Results as of November 9 3:35 AM
November 9, 2022 - The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder released election results as of 3:35 am this morning. Results will be updated on Friday November 11. Some of the local results may change as only a few hundred votes separate some candidates and measures. Numbers in parentheses are raw votes for the candidate or measure.
kclu.org
As vote counting continues, new numbers show two closely watched Ventura County races remain tight
While most election contests on the Central and South Coasts appear to be settled, there are still a few that are up in the air. One of the biggest question marks is in Ventura County, for the Second District Supervisorial seat. Former State Assemblyman Jeff Gorrell is leading longtime Thousand Oaks City Councilwoman Claudia Bill de la Pena by just over one percent.
foxla.com
2022 Midterms: LA County to give update on election results
LOS ANGELES - LA County's registrar's office shared an update on the election results as Californians await the outcome of some of the races. As promised hours after Thursday's tweet, LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan gave an update on the November general election around 4:30 p.m. The announcement comes as residents across Southern California await the latest on several high-profile races, including the Los Angeles Mayor, the Los Angeles County Sheriff and seats to represent Southern California districts in the U.S. House.
LA's Mayor's Race Tightens While Sheriff's Race Widens
Plus, LA City Council sticks with plan to end COVID-19 tenant protections
Who will be LA's next mayor? Bass, Caruso race tightens with more counted votes
A new batch of votes Thursday by election officials in the race for who will represent Los Angeles, the second most populous city in the United States. The most recent results show businessman Rick Caruso leading U.S. Rep. Karen Bass by less than 3,000 votes, at 50.25% to 49.75%. Some...
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Why results won’t come for several more days
With Election Day in the rearview, it’s still unclear who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles. Both Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are currently embroiled in a race that is just too close to call, but votes are still being collected and counted. But the latest vote totals won’t be made public for […]
Long Beach commissioner threatened political opponents would be put on ‘list,’ city attorney says
A Long Beach Equity and Human Relations commissioner threatened her political opponents with being put on “a list” in online comments, a statement that could lead to disciplinary action, including potentially being removed from the commission, according to a letter from the city attorney’s office. The post Long Beach commissioner threatened political opponents would be put on ‘list,’ city attorney says appeared first on Long Beach Post.
lmu.edu
Election 2022: L.A. County Measure A Leads; Would Allow Removal of Elected Sheriff
Villanueva argued that the measure is unconstitutional. Jessica Levinson, a professor at LMU Loyola Law School, tells Southern California News Group that there’s legal precedent: a 2005 California appellate court approved a law that lets supervisors in San Bernardino County remove a sheriff.
signalscv.com
City Council incumbents pull ahead in Wednesday’s returns
Voting returns continued to trickle in Wednesday morning as the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office finalized its preliminary estimate of outstanding ballots returned on or before Election Day — and in the race for Santa Clarita City Council, early voting results as of Wednesday indicate incumbents pulling away from other candidates.
LA County Sheriff candidates await election results
The countdown is on for incumbent Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna, as voting polls are now closed and election results begin to pour in. Villaneuva, who was elected LA County Sheriff in 2018, has drawn plenty of criticism during his tenure as the county's sheriff for his combative relationship with the county's board of supervisors and handling of investigations. Villaneuva is holding his Election Day festivities in Montebello.While a recent poll sponsored by the Los Angeles Times showed the sheriff trialing Luna, Villanueva isn't putting much stock into the numbers. "The poll is what...
LA mayoral race: City is ‘wrestling’ with its Democratic identity
With more than 450,000 votes yet to be counted, Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) trails Rick Caruso in race for Los Angeles mayor. National political reporter for the Los Angeles Times, Melanie Mason, joins MTP NOW to discuss the race’s importance and national implicationsNov. 11, 2022.
foxla.com
“The Issue Is”: The 2022 midterms are over, attention turns to 2024
LOS ANGELES - The votes are still being counted, but after months of campaigning, and hundreds of million dollars spent, the 2022 midterms have come and gone. It was an election that many polls and prognosticators expected to be a "red wave," Republicans sweeping back into power on high crime and inflation, and low approval ratings for the Biden administration.
orangecountytribune.com
Two close races still remain
While the national political struggle over which party will control Congress is likely to rage on for days or even months, the West Orange County area only holds a couple of cliffhangers,. In the election for the Orange County Supervisor District 1, only 230 votes at our deadline separated the...
NBC Los Angeles
More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New
Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races. It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going. On Thursday,...
LA, Riverside county measure votes are in
Yes – 255,056 68.50%. A ballot measure that would give the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause was being strongly supported by voters Tuesday evening. Early returns showed Measure A with the support of more than 71%...
anaheimobserver.com
Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva Trailing In Re-Election Bid
In what could shape up as a major upset, Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, a liberal Democrat, is losing her bid for a fifth term to Republican Soo Yo, a member of the ABC School Unified School District Board of Education and unapologetic conservative. The last vote tabulation report had Quirk-Silva trailing...
kclu.org
Election results? Here's a wrapup of some of the biggest races and measures in the Tri-Counties
It's too close to call. The unofficial results as of Wednesday morning show just eight votes separate the yes and no vote on Carpinteria's Measure T, with the proposal leaning slightly towards defeat. Measure T is called the “Parcel Rezoning Initiative” and is centered around a proposal to build a...
