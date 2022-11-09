Read full article on original website
Texoma high school football playoff schedule: Area Round
10 Texoma teams have advanced to the Area round of the high school football playoffs. Class 5ARider vs Argyle | 7 p.m. Friday (11/18) at Ram Stadium (Mineral Wells) Class 4AHirschi vs Canyon West Plains | 7 p.m. Thursday at Fair Park Stadium (Childress)Wichita Falls vs Big Spring | 8 p.m. Friday (11/18) at Bulldog […]
Millville’s last-ditch drive stuns Hammonton, secures back-to-back SJG4 football titles
Out-played by Hammonton for most of 45 minutes in a thrilling NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 4 final, the Millville High School football team had one chance to salvage its season. It had 83 yards to go, 2:56 on the clock and no timeouts.
Yascko leads Edison past Lenape for program’s first sectional crown since 1991 (PHOTOS)
One of the many benefits to having a four-year starter at quarterback is knowing that he’s not easily going to panic, even in the most stressful situations.
Trafford runs wild as Delbarton routs No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep in Non-Public A quarterfinals
If there’s a better running back in the state than Ryan Trafford, Brian Bowers would love to meet him. Coming into Saturday’s playoff matchup against No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, the Delbarton junior was in the top-10 of rushing yards in the state and was averaging just over 120 yards per game on the ground.
MVP, standout performances from 2022 Group 2 girls soccer title game
GIRLS SOCCER: West Morris vs Wall (NJSIAA Group 2 Final) on November 12, 2022 — Check out the players who stepped up and defined the NJSIAA/Wawa Group 2 title game this fall. MOST VALUABLE PLAYER. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the...
Girls Volleyball Non-Public A Final Preview: Immaculate Heart vs. Paul VI
The NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Tournament Group Championship takes place on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Franklin HS. Ahead of the title match, take a look at the preview for the Non-Public A championship. Can’t make it to the match? Stream the championship here.
Man of the Match and other star players from No. 2 Christian Brothers’ Non-Public A title win
Christian Brothers, the No. 2-ranked team in the state, captured its first Non-Public A title since 2018 and eighth overall with a 1-0 victory over No. 1 Seton Hall Prep on Saturday morning at Franklin High School.
Girls Volleyball Group 4 Final Preview: Westfield vs. Old Bridge
The NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Tournament Group Championship takes place on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Franklin HS. Ahead of the title match, take a look at the preview for the Group 4 championship. Can’t make it to the match? Stream the championship here.
