Why does Gary Patterson coach at Texas? Tracing TCU legend's switch to Longhorns
Gary Patterson is the all-time winningest coach at TCU. He has a statue on campus. He led the program through four conferences in 22 seasons with the Horned Frogs. Now he'll be on the other sideline when No. 4 TCU takes on No. 18 Texas on Saturday. Patterson is on the Longhorns' staff as a special assistant to head coach Steve Sarkisian. Patterson will be on the sideline for Saturday's game, too.
Neal Brown shared his thoughts on the Oklahoma offense ahead of West Virginia taking on the Sooners. The Mountaineers need a victory in the worst way, and their leader recognizes that won’t come easy against one of the best teams in the Big 12. Speaking with the media, Brown had nothing but praise for the Sooners offense.
Oklahoma football recovers fumbled WVU extra-point attempt, scores as Mountaineers' play turns disastrous
The first half between Oklahoma and WVU football Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia, was all kinds of messy as both offenses struggled to get going in cold, wet conditions. And even when points did come, things still had a tendency to get a little bit wonky.
