Sporting News

Why does Gary Patterson coach at Texas? Tracing TCU legend's switch to Longhorns

Gary Patterson is the all-time winningest coach at TCU. He has a statue on campus. He led the program through four conferences in 22 seasons with the Horned Frogs. Now he'll be on the other sideline when No. 4 TCU takes on No. 18 Texas on Saturday. Patterson is on the Longhorns' staff as a special assistant to head coach Steve Sarkisian. Patterson will be on the sideline for Saturday's game, too.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

Neal Brown shares strong thoughts on Oklahoma's offense

Neal Brown shared his thoughts on the Oklahoma offense ahead of West Virginia taking on the Sooners. The Mountaineers need a victory in the worst way, and their leader recognizes that won’t come easy against one of the best teams in the Big 12. Speaking with the media, Brown had nothing but praise for the Sooners offense.
NORMAN, OK

