Green Dot: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $4.7 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $343.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $337.2 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $326.5 million.

Green Dot expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.42 to $2.51 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

