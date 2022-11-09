ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Firearm deer season in Missouri starts tomorrow

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Firearm deer season in Missouri is here. Here’s what you should know if you plan on heading out. The season opens 30 minutes before sunrise Saturday, Nov. 12. According to meteorological reports, that’s going to be around 6:19 a.m. The day of hunting ends 30 minutes after sunset, around 5:35 p.m. The […]
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Missouri conservation agents remind deer hunters of mandatory CWD sampling this weekend

COLUMBIA — Missouri hunters prepared Thursday for the start of firearms deer season this weekend. The season usually brings 500,000 people outdoors. Missouri Conservation Agents reminded deer hunters of the mandatory sampling of Chronic Waste Disease, or CWD, on the first weekend of the November portion of firearms season. Missouri Conservation Department Officials require the testing for hunters in 34 out of 38 counties in the CWD management zone. Conservation agents wanted hunters to limit the spread of CWD in Missouri’s white tail deer. CWD is a fatal disease found in deer and other members of the deer family. The Missouri Department of Conservation will have sampling stations in 38 counties open from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. this weekend.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Record Snowfall In The Area

(Farmington) Missourians woke up Saturday morning to an early snowfall. Jared Maples is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says the snowfall amounts were pretty significant in some area. The old saying is, “If you don’t like the weather in Missouri, hang around, it’ll change.”...
FARMINGTON, MO
KFVS12

Missouri droughts impact on commercial navigation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Recent rains have the Mississippi River rising. The river in Cape Girardeau topped 10 feet on Thursday, November 10, that marks the first time the river in Cape Girardeau has been above 10 feet since late September. Current predictions have the river in Cape Girardeau...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Heating tips ahead of cooler temperatures

If the Redhawks make the playoffs, is the university equipped to host a playoff game in Cape Girardeau?. What's next for recreational marijuana in Missouri?. Recreational weed will soon be legal in Missouri. Voters approved Amendment 3 by 53 percent. Closures at Rend Lake announced ahead of deer season. Updated:...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, November 11th, 2022

(Bonne Terre) -- Kevin Johnson is scheduled to be put to death November 29 at the state prison in Bonne Terre. The Missouri Supreme Court has refused to stop his execution, so now he has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to step in. Johnson has been in prison for nearly 20 years for firing seven gun shots at Kirkwood police sergeant Bill McEntee and killing the officer in front of witnesses. Johnson was 19 at the time of the shooting.
MISSOURI STATE
Missourinet

Sullivan Company Furnishes Schools And Businesses With Bulletproof Equipment

The founder of a Missouri business is looking to install bulletproof furniture in school districts across the state to protect students and staff from the threat of an active shooter. Executive Wood Products, based in Sullivan, Missouri, manufactures solid wood products in addition to ballistic resistant furniture that’s designed to protect from shots up to and including 7.62mm rifle rounds from an AK47, AR15, and .308.
SULLIVAN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: multi-vehicle crash, Missouri marijuana

JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin announced a reduction of public transportation options for Joplin residents starting Nov. 28. At that time, the Sunshine Lamp Trolley service will be suspended until further notice and riders will be referred to the MAPS service that provides curb-to-curb service. Click here to get more information on this story.
JOPLIN, MO
KFVS12

What's next for recreational marijuana in Missouri?

As temperatures drop this weekend, you might think it's time to turn on the heat. But before you do, local firefighters have some tips to help keep you safe. If the Redhawks make the playoffs, is the university equipped to host a playoff game in Cape Girardeau?. Closures at Rend...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Winners of Minn. Dept. of Transportation’s snowplow naming contest

Minnesota (KFVS) - Eight snowplows in Minnesota will join the ranks of last year’s favorites with snow-themed names. The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Name a Snowplow contest returned for a second year. According to MnDOT, they received 22,000 name ideas and 60,000 votes. The top 8 winners include:
MINNESOTA STATE
mymoinfo.com

Earthquake Insurance Gap Grows Wider in Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) The number of Missourians living in the New Madrid earthquake zone that don’t have earthquake insurance coverage is getting larger. A new report released this week shows 60-percent of people living in the zone last year had earthquake insurance. That’s down by 49-percent since 2000. At the...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy