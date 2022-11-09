COLUMBIA — Missouri hunters prepared Thursday for the start of firearms deer season this weekend. The season usually brings 500,000 people outdoors. Missouri Conservation Agents reminded deer hunters of the mandatory sampling of Chronic Waste Disease, or CWD, on the first weekend of the November portion of firearms season. Missouri Conservation Department Officials require the testing for hunters in 34 out of 38 counties in the CWD management zone. Conservation agents wanted hunters to limit the spread of CWD in Missouri’s white tail deer. CWD is a fatal disease found in deer and other members of the deer family. The Missouri Department of Conservation will have sampling stations in 38 counties open from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. this weekend.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO