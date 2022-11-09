ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PetIQ: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

 3 days ago

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) _ PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) on Wednesday reported a loss of $49.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had a loss of $1.68. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The pet medications and products maker posted revenue of $209.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $203.9 million.

PetIQ expects full-year revenue in the range of $920 million to $940 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PETQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PETQ

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

