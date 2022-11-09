ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

Parents arrested in Lexington, charged with child abuse

By Dolan Reynolds
 3 days ago

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two suspects were arrested on Monday in connection to a child abuse case in Lexington, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.

Lexington detectives were told about possible child abuse at a home on Goodluck Drive. The Special Victims Unit then began an investigation.

Liberty woman accused of pointing gun at Randolph County deputies during welfare check on children

They discovered that 26-year-old Stephen Jones and 25-year-old Chaela Byrd had assaulted their child.

Jones was charged with felony child abuse and felony strangulation, and Bryd was charged with
felony child abuse.

They were each taken to the Davidson County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

DSS assisted with the investigation and relocation of all children in the home.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this investigation can call Lexington Police at (336) 243-
3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.

