ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Individual Gymnastics Championships: E. Brunswick’s McSweeney wins floor, shares bars title

East Brunswick’s Kathryn McSweeney hit her stride during the most important time of the year and turned in another big performance on Saturday. McSweeney won the floor title with a score of 9.575 and was crowned co-champion on bars (9.675) during the NJSIAA Individual Championships at Brick Memorial. McSweeney was tied with Kylie Sitty of St. John Vianney on bars.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Individual Gymnastics Championships: St. Thomas Aquinas freshman vaults to top

As a freshman gymnast competing in the NJSIAA Individual Championships at Brick Memorial, Supriyha Moore of St. Thomas Aquinas was looking to make a strong first impression. She accomplished that mission and then some Saturday, acing that first showcase in front of the state’s finest and leaving a lasting mark for years to come.
NJ.com

Football: There is nothing perfect about Toms River North -- except its record

There is nothing perfect about Toms River North — except its record, of course. Toms River North, ranked No. 6 in the state by NJ.com, improved to 12-0 Friday night. The Mariners got 258 yards rushing from quarterback Micah Ford and 175 from running back Josh Moore and returned two interceptions for TDs in Toms River. Toms River North kept its collective pedal to the metal, blasting defending sectional champion Kingsway, 48-14.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy