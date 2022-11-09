Read full article on original website
Individual Gymnastics Championships: E. Brunswick’s McSweeney wins floor, shares bars title
East Brunswick’s Kathryn McSweeney hit her stride during the most important time of the year and turned in another big performance on Saturday. McSweeney won the floor title with a score of 9.575 and was crowned co-champion on bars (9.675) during the NJSIAA Individual Championships at Brick Memorial. McSweeney was tied with Kylie Sitty of St. John Vianney on bars.
Field hockey: Three stars from No. 1 Camden Catholic’s win in the Non-Public final
For the first time since 1985, Camden Catholic is a state champion. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
No. 1 Camden Catholic outlasts No. 4 Oak Knoll to win NJSIAA Non-Public field hockey championship
It was a long time coming but Olivia Bent-Cole and her Camden Catholic teammates finally stepped off the field at Bordentown with a trophy over their heads. The Irish — No. 1 in the NJ.com field hockey Top 20 —Beat No. 4 Oak Knoll 2-1 to win the NJSIAA Non-Public state championship. Camden Catholic last won a state championship in 1985.
WATCH: Natalie McGivern scores in double-OT to lift West Deptford to Group 1 title
Natalie McGivern scored the game-winning goal off a penalty corner with 1:05 left in double-overtime to lead West Deptford to a 3-2 win over Shore in the Group 1 title game on Saturday in Bordentown. The stunning win, coming over the No. 5-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, was...
WATCH: Lauren Masters nets the OT winner for North Hunterdon in Group 3 final
North Hunterdon repeated as the Group 3 field hockey champion on Wednesday night, rallying for a 2-1 win in overtime to beat Clearview in Bordentown. After falling behind early in the fourth quarter, North Hunterdon rallied to tie the game before Lauren Masters, a Louisville commit, sunk the winning shot early in overtime.
Millville’s last-ditch drive stuns Hammonton, secures back-to-back SJG4 football titles
Out-played by Hammonton for most of 45 minutes in a thrilling NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 4 final, the Millville High School football team had one chance to salvage its season. It had 83 yards to go, 2:56 on the clock and no timeouts.
Football: Bergen Catholic’s defense stifles Donovan Catholic - Non-Public A quarterfinal
Kaj Sanders had two interceptions and Naiim Parrish had one in the second half as second-seeded Bergen Catholic stopped seventh-seeded Donovan Catholic 41-7 in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public A playoffs in Oradell. Bergen Catholic will host sixth-seeded Delbarton, which stunned No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, 35-12,...
No. 7 North Hunterdon stuns No. 8 Clearview to win NJSIAA Group 3 field hockey title
All Lauren Masters wanted was another chance. The North Hunterdon senior forward had a breakaway chance against Clearview goalie Christina Unger in the closing minutes of the NJSIAA Group 3 field hockey championship. Unger won round one.
No. 5 RBC powers past Gloucester Catholic in Non-Public B football quarterfinals
Sabino Portella rushed for two touchdowns as top-seeded Red Bank Catholic, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, got out to a fast start on its way to a 62-7 win over eighth-seeded Gloucester Catholic in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public B playoffs in Red Bank. Red...
Yascko leads Edison past Lenape for program’s first sectional crown since 1991 (PHOTOS)
One of the many benefits to having a four-year starter at quarterback is knowing that he’s not easily going to panic, even in the most stressful situations.
Red-hot and battle-tested, Willingboro tops Gloucester to claim C.J. Group 2 title
Jarelle Taylor Jr. was primed for a big night. At 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, the Willingboro junior two-way standout plays much bigger than his height and weight may suggest. On Friday night, he played like a heavyweight champion.
Field Hockey: McGivern’s 2OT goal gives West Deptford 1st state title since 1996
Natalie McGivern told her team she was not going to leave Bordentown without a championship. It wasn’t just hyperbole.
WATCH: Robbinsville boys soccer celebrates their first state title
Robbinsville boys soccer took home their first Group 3 state title in a 4-2 penalty kick victory over Mendham on Saturday at Franklin High School. The game was tied 1-1 after regulation. Junior midfielder Alex Ivanov scored the game-winning penalty kick while senior goalie Ronit Rijhwani made the game-winning save.
Girls soccer photos: West Morris vs. Wall in Group 2 Final, Nov. 12, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Field Hockey: Three stars for Kingsway Group 4 field hockey championship win over Hillsborough
The Kingsway Dragons set out to become the first Group 4 team in the post-Eastern era to win a state title and made sure they followed through on their goal. With a 4-1 win over Hillsborough, Kingsway can set its sights on surpassing Eastern’s record 23-year state title streak. Set a timer for 2046.
MVP, standout performances from 2022 Group 1 girls soccer title game
GIRLS SOCCER: Mountain Lakes vs Point Pleasant Beach (NJSIAA Group 1 Final) on November 12, 2022 — Check out the players who stepped up and defined the NJSIAA/Wawa Group 1 title game this fall. MOST VALUABLE PLAYER. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one...
Individual Gymnastics Championships: St. Thomas Aquinas freshman vaults to top
As a freshman gymnast competing in the NJSIAA Individual Championships at Brick Memorial, Supriyha Moore of St. Thomas Aquinas was looking to make a strong first impression. She accomplished that mission and then some Saturday, acing that first showcase in front of the state’s finest and leaving a lasting mark for years to come.
Girls Soccer: LIVE group championship results, photos and featured coverage, Nov. 12-13
GIRLS SOCCER: Mountain Lakes vs Point Pleasant Beach (NJSIAA Group 1 Final) on November 12, 2022 — SATURDAY, NOV. 12-SUNDAY, NOV. 13. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
WATCH: Mountain Lakes celebrates winning Group 1 girls soccer championship
Mountain Lakes came back to Kean University and finished the job this time around, beating Point Pleasant Beach, 5-1, in the NJSIAA/Wawa Group 1 final. Last fall, the Lakers fell short against Shore in overtime of the title game, but this group was not going to let that happen again. Mountain Lakes built up a lead early and kept adding to it.
Football: There is nothing perfect about Toms River North -- except its record
There is nothing perfect about Toms River North — except its record, of course. Toms River North, ranked No. 6 in the state by NJ.com, improved to 12-0 Friday night. The Mariners got 258 yards rushing from quarterback Micah Ford and 175 from running back Josh Moore and returned two interceptions for TDs in Toms River. Toms River North kept its collective pedal to the metal, blasting defending sectional champion Kingsway, 48-14.
