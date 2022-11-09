Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opened another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersCutler Bay, FL
Trans Influencer Nikita Dragun placed in men's jail after arrestSuccex.OMiami Beach, FL
FTX Owes Miami After Arena Sponsorship CancellationTyler Mc.Miami, FL
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Autobody shop painter falsely accused of running chop shop, attorney says
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – While detectives accused a 59-year-old man of running a place where stolen cars were stripped of salable parts, his defense attorney said he worked as a painter at an autobody shop and didn’t have a criminal record. Police officers arrested Noel Valladares, of Coral...
Police: No powder found in envelopes in candidate's office
PHOENIX – An envelope that had been reported by the campaign of the Republican candidate for Arizona governor as containing a white powder was thrown away before it could be analyzed, and no powder was found in two other letters the campaign turned over to authorities, officials said. An...
Florida Man Arrested Entering Window Of Home Ravaged In Hurricane Nicole
As Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida’s coast Thursday criminals see an open door, or in this case an open window, of opportunity for looting and stealing from victims. Deputies say a caller spotted Joshua Bowie, 29, walking around looking at houses and then saw
Highland man charged with raping girl at motel in Lake Katrine
ULSTER - A Highland man was charged with the rape of a 14-year-old girl at a motel in the town of Ulster earlier this week. Town of Ulster police said they were asked Monday night by police in the neighboring town of Lloyd to check on the welfare of the girl, who is from the hamlet of Highland in Lloyd.
TSA agents find gun inside raw chicken at Florida airport
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Typically when you think of stuffing a bird, you’re thinking of bread filling, onions, and seasoning, but one particular chicken got some attention after authorities at a Florida airport found something “fowl” inside it. Monday, the Transportation Security Administration posted on...
Hurricane Nicole unearths suspected Native American burial site in Florida
Hurricane Nicole may have unearthed a Native American burial site dating back hundreds of years on a Florida beach, authorities said. Six skulls and other smaller bones turned up on Chastain Beach on South Hutchinson Island, said Martin County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy John Budensiek. Beachgoers found the remains, Budensiek...
Florida Department of Transportation Will Contribute Funding to Commuter Rail Line
The Florida DOT announced it will help fund a new commuter line between Fort Lauderdale and Aventura. In a letter posted on the FDOT Twitter site, the agency told Broward County Administrator Monica Cepero that Florida will commit state funds for capital improvements on the Broward Commuter Rail (BCR) South project which, the department said, “will continue our support of this key re-initiative towards enhanced regional mobility.”
South Florida prepares for another hurricane
Though Florida has not yet recovered from damages caused by Hurricane Ian, residents are bracing for yet another hurricane this week. Nicole, which began as a subtropical storm, is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. Subtropical storms strengthen by feeding off warm ocean waters and atmospheric energy.
Florida Hendrix: Rapper Future buys mansion in Sunshine State for $16.3 million
Life is certainly good for Atlanta rapper Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, better known as Future, who just splurged on a giant Florida mega-mansion. As first reported by real estate site Real Deal, the Grammy Award-winning 38-year-old recently dropped $16.3 million on a waterfront Miami Beach, located at 6493 Allison Rd.. The...
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea pier partially collapses as wind, waves from Nicole impact area
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – While the impact from now Tropical Storm Nicole caused much more issues for areas further north, some South Florida areas also saw some destruction from the storm that strengthened into a hurricane before being downgraded Thursday morning. Lauderdale-by-the-Sea’s pier, Anglin’s Fishing Pier, was damaged by the...
Racist video goes viral, UM students demand action
This is a developing story. Updates will be made as further information is acquired. A TikTok video recording a Black man on campus, without his knowledge, which appears to compare him to a gorilla, has gone viral. The video, recorded by University of Miami students on the Coral Gables campus from the account “CanesCritters,” spread quickly through group chats Wednesday night. The video has since been deleted along with the account.
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with 3 stores remaining in Florida
Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and the beginning of a liquidation process, Fox Business reported.
Black Restaurant Week makes its way to South Florida
MIAMI – You can now enjoy the flavors of African-American, African and Caribbean cuisine during Black Restaurant Week Florida. More than 20 businesses are participating in South Florida and there is something for everyone with this campaign, from smoothie shops to fine dining. Local 10 News reporter Alexis Frazier...
Florida Sergeant in Hot Water for Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’
(Correction: The original photo misidentified the officer in the story and has been updated.)A Florida sheriff’s office has launched an internal investigation into one of its own officers who’s been accused of sharing racist tweets online, including one post that insisted Black people were among “America’s biggest problems.”On Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey told local news outlet First Coast News that the department was looking into social media posts linked to Sgt. Douglas Howell, a member of the force’s gang investigations unit. Depending on the outcome of the probe, the sheriff told the network that the officer could be reprimanded....
Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek addresses supporters in Portland, Ore., on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at an event. Kotek declared victory although she maintains a thin lead over Republican candidate Christine Drazan with votes left to be counted. (AP Photo/Claire Rush)
