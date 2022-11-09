ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opa-locka, FL

Click10.com

Police: No powder found in envelopes in candidate's office

PHOENIX – An envelope that had been reported by the campaign of the Republican candidate for Arizona governor as containing a white powder was thrown away before it could be analyzed, and no powder was found in two other letters the campaign turned over to authorities, officials said. An...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Hill

TSA agents find gun inside raw chicken at Florida airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Typically when you think of stuffing a bird, you’re thinking of bread filling, onions, and seasoning, but one particular chicken got some attention after authorities at a Florida airport found something “fowl” inside it. Monday, the Transportation Security Administration posted on...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
rtands.com

Florida Department of Transportation Will Contribute Funding to Commuter Rail Line

The Florida DOT announced it will help fund a new commuter line between Fort Lauderdale and Aventura. In a letter posted on the FDOT Twitter site, the agency told Broward County Administrator Monica Cepero that Florida will commit state funds for capital improvements on the Broward Commuter Rail (BCR) South project which, the department said, “will continue our support of this key re-initiative towards enhanced regional mobility.”
FLORIDA STATE
miamitimesonline.com

South Florida prepares for another hurricane

Though Florida has not yet recovered from damages caused by Hurricane Ian, residents are bracing for yet another hurricane this week. Nicole, which began as a subtropical storm, is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. Subtropical storms strengthen by feeding off warm ocean waters and atmospheric energy.
FLORIDA STATE
themiamihurricane.com

Racist video goes viral, UM students demand action

This is a developing story. Updates will be made as further information is acquired. A TikTok video recording a Black man on campus, without his knowledge, which appears to compare him to a gorilla, has gone viral. The video, recorded by University of Miami students on the Coral Gables campus from the account “CanesCritters,” spread quickly through group chats Wednesday night. The video has since been deleted along with the account.
CORAL GABLES, FL
Click10.com

Black Restaurant Week makes its way to South Florida

MIAMI – You can now enjoy the flavors of African-American, African and Caribbean cuisine during Black Restaurant Week Florida. More than 20 businesses are participating in South Florida and there is something for everyone with this campaign, from smoothie shops to fine dining. Local 10 News reporter Alexis Frazier...
MIAMI, FL
TheDailyBeast

Florida Sergeant in Hot Water for Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’

(Correction: The original photo misidentified the officer in the story and has been updated.)A Florida sheriff’s office has launched an internal investigation into one of its own officers who’s been accused of sharing racist tweets online, including one post that insisted Black people were among “America’s biggest problems.”On Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey told local news outlet First Coast News that the department was looking into social media posts linked to Sgt. Douglas Howell, a member of the force’s gang investigations unit. Depending on the outcome of the probe, the sheriff told the network that the officer could be reprimanded....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Click10.com

Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek addresses supporters in Portland, Ore., on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at an event. Kotek declared victory although she maintains a thin lead over Republican candidate Christine Drazan with votes left to be counted. (AP Photo/Claire Rush)
OREGON STATE

