WATCH: Buccaneers arrive in Germany ahead of Sunday’s game
The trip comes after the Buccaneers defeated the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, ending a three-game losing streak.
NFL
2022 NFL season: Three things to watch for in Seahawks-Buccaneers game in Munich, Germany
WHERE: Allianz Arena (Munich) The schedule makers likely had no idea just what they were cooking up for Germany’s first-ever regular-season NFL game back in May, but the people of Munich are getting a doozy. Sunday will mark the first time that two division leaders -- both surprising in...
McCarthy returns to Lambeau as Cowboys visit Green Bay
DALLAS (6-2) at GREEN BAY (3-6) Sunday, 3:25 p.m. CDT, Fox. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Cowboys 34-24 on Oct. 6, 2019, at Arlington, Texas. LAST WEEK: Cowboys were off last week after beating Chicago Bears 49-29 at home on Oct. 30; Packers lost 15-9 at Detroit. COWBOYS OFFENSE: OVERALL (22),...
Reports: Raiders put Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow on IR
The Las Vegas Raiders placed tight end Darren Waller on injured reserve Thursday, according to reports, adding four more games to the three he's already missed while trying to recover from a hamstring injury. Additionally, the team also placed wideout Hunter Renfrow on IR with an oblique injury, multiple outlets reported. He, too, will have to miss at least four games. Waller has not played since Week 5, when he...
Bucs vs. Seahawks injury report: Good news, bad news for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their updated injury report for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, and there’s both good news and bad news for the Bucs. Bad news first: Three of the five Bucs who missed practice Wednesday did so again on Thursday. Wide receiver Russell Gage, guard Luke Goedeke, and linebacker J.J. Russell all missed practice for the second straight day, while guard Nick Leverett was out Thursday with an illness.
numberfire.com
Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) fully practices on Thursday
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Tannehill's full practice should put him on track to play in Week 10's contest against the Denver Broncos after a two game absence. In a matchup versus a Denver unit ranked first (10.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks. our models project Tannehill to score 12.3 FanDuel points.
SkySports
NFL Predictions Week 10: Seahawks @ Bucs, Vikings @ Bills, Cowboys @ Packers, Chargers @ 49ers
Neil Reynolds was joined by former Tennessee Titans and New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson to make their Week 10 predictions on the latest episode of the Inside The Huddle podcast, looking ahead to Sunday's live NFL action on Sky Sports. Click on the link below to listen to this...
numberfire.com
Matthew Stafford (concussion) questionable for Rams' Week 10 matchup
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) is questionable to play in Week 10's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Stafford's status is currently in question after head coach McVay stated his quarterback is "making good progress" while in concussion protocol. Expect John Wolford to start under center if Stafford is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Sammy Watkins (knee) returns to Packers practice Thursday
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (knee) returned to practice on Thursday. Watkins was limited after sitting out Wednesday's session. He should be active for Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The veteran receiver was targeted six times versus the Detroit Lions' porous secondary last week, but Watkins finished with just a nine-yard catch.
numberfire.com
Buffalo's Josh Allen (elbow) questionable in Week 10
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) is listed as questionable for Week 10's game against the Minnesota Vikings. After three missed practices, Allen is still considered questionable to play in Week 10. Expect Case Keenum to make his first start this season if Allen is inactive versus a Vikings' team allowing 19.1 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
numberfire.com
Rapoport:Ryan Tannehill (ankle) expected to play in Titans' Week 10 matchup versus Denver
According to Ian Rapoport: Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is expected to play in Week 10's game against the Denver Broncos. While Tannehill is currently listed as questionable, the Titans' quarterback is reportedly expected to return from his two absence with an ankle injury. In a tough spot against a Broncos' defense ranked first (10.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks, our models project Tannehill to score 12.3 FanDuel points.
Bucs vs. Seahawks: Top storylines for Tampa Bay in Week 10
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping to start a winning streak Sunday, as they face the Seattle Seahawks in Munich. Here are the top storylines for the Bucs heading into this Week 10 matchup:. Going International. Things have gone much differently for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers overseas than they have...
numberfire.com
San Francisco's Elijah Mitchell (knee) to be activated off injured reserve
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell will activated off injured reserve before Week 10's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mitchell is on track to return after an extended absence with a knee injury. In a backup role against a Chargers' defense allowing 27.7 FanDuel points per game to...
numberfire.com
Jahan Dotson (hamstring) not listed on Commanders' Week 10 injury report
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) is available for Week 10's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. After a five game absence, Washington's rookie wideout will make his return on Monday night. In a matchup against an Eagles' defense allowing 24.4 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project Dotson to score 4.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's P.J. Tucker (hip) available and starting in Thursday's game against Atlanta
Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (hip) will play in Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Tucker will start at the four position despite his questionable designation with a hip contusion. In 27.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Tucker to score 17.4 FanDuel points. Tucker's projection includes 6.0 points, 5.1 rebounds,...
Bucs injury report: 3 out, 1 questionable for Sunday vs. Seahawks
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their final injury report for Sunday’s game in Munich against the Seattle Seahawks. Three players have been ruled out: Wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), left guard Luke Goedeke (foot), and linebacker J.J. Russell (hamstring). None of the three traveled with the team to Germany, so it’s no surprise that they’ve been ruled out for the game.
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Friday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Magic's Kevon Harris (rib) questionable on Friday
Orlando Magic shooting guard Kevon Harris (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Harris is dealing with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Suns on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 13.2 minutes against Pheonix. Harris' Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Boston's Jaylen Brown (knee) ruled out on Saturday
Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Brown will not be available for the later part of Boston's back-to-back with a left knee contusion. Look for Derrick White to play an increased role against a Pistons' team ranked last in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell (ankle) questionable on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell's availability is currently in limbo with a right ankle strain. Expect Isaac Okoro to play more minutes versus a Timberwolves' team ranked 11th in FanDuel points allowed per game to shooting guards if Mitchell is ruled out.
