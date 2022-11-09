Read full article on original website
OR 6 Wilson River Highway Corridor Study How can we make OR 6 safer? Check out the online open house through Nov. 28
The Oregon Department of Transporation (ODOT) is studying conditions and exploring safety solutions on OR 6 between Tillamook and Banks. Visit our online open house to learn more about why we’re doing the study, share your experiences and learn how you can stay connected. Translation/Interpretation Accommodations. For ADA Title...
Tillamook Bay Community College Faculty Member Sydney Elliott Receives Two Awards at the 2022 National Community College Humanities Association Conference
Tillamook, OR — TBCC faculty member Sydney Elliott was honored as the recipient of two awards during the 2022 National Community College Humanities Association in Cleveland, Ohio. She was presented with The David Berry Distinguished Humanities Educator Award which honors one faculty member nationwide for their work in the classroom and community, and a Distinguished Service Award for Exceptional Leadership in Publications Editing for her work as editor of the Community College Humanities Review Journal.
FATAL CRASH US-101, NORTH ROCKAWAY BEACH, TILLAMOOK COUNTY NOV. 9th
On November 9, 2022, at approximately 12:01PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle collision on US-101, near MP 50. The preliminary investigation indicated a fully loaded Peterbilt tanker truck, operated by Kenneth Walter Zwald (69) of Tillamook, was northbound on US 101, when for an unknown reason, it crossed into the opposing lane and struck a Mazda CX-5, operated by Gordon Stewart Beadle (81) of Campbell River (BC), head-on in the southbound lane. Both vehicle operators were transported for injuries. A passenger in the Mazda, Judy Gwyneth Beadle (79) of Campbell River (BC), was killed during the collision.
TWO FATAL ACCIDENTS IN CLATSOP COUNTY INVOLVE PEDESTRIANS IN ROADWAY NOV. 10th
FATAL CRASH ON HWY. 30 – CLATSOP COUNTY. On November 10, 2022, at approximately 6:36PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on US-30, near MP 82. The preliminary investigation indicated the pedestrian, Hannah Jean Olson (25) of Astoria, attempted crossing US-30 at the intersection...
Nehalem Valley homestead tends the final resting place for two Civil War Veterans
The historic Nehalem American Legion Cemetery, located on Necarney City Road between Nehalem and Manzanita, is a memorial to area residents born in the 1800s, as well as for their descendants. It is the resting place for many veterans of wars, including the Civil War, Spanish- American War, World Wars I and II, and Korean, Vietnam, and Iraq and Afghanistan.
142ND WING TO CONDUCT VETERANS DAY FLYOVERS; TILLAMOOK AIR MUSEUM AT 10:45 AM
Be sure to join the festivities at the Tillamook Air Museum for Veterans Day tomorrow, Friday November 11th, beginning with a breakfast for Veterans starting at 8 am and program beginning at 11 am. https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/veterans-day-at-tillamook-air-museum/. The 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Oregon will conduct...
Rockaway Roastery Opens Nov. 9th
The moment residents in Rockaway Beach have been anxiously waiting for – one of the most anticipated new business openings in the town’s history! The opening of the Rockaway Roastery, Wednesday November 9th at 8am!. Partners in the Rockaway Roastery, Maria Bernhard, Darrin Daniel, Cosmo Jones and Julian...
