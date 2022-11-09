ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Football: No. 1 Don Bosco Prep shuts out St. Augustine in Non-Public A quarterfinals

Don Bosco Prep hasn’t won a state title since 2015. It hopes 2022 is the year it returns to glory. And on Saturday afternoon, the top-seeded Ironmen, ranked No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, are one step closer after shutting out eighth-seeded St. Augustine, 37-0, in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics. Non-Public A playoffs at Charlies I. Granatell Stadium in Ramsey.
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

NJSIAA Football: Group Championship brackets, 2022

The sectional tournament is behind us. A total of 20 sectional champions were crowned over the last few days, and now the attention shifts to the Group Tournament, where for the first time, the state is playing down to one true champion in each group. The Group Tournament begins next...
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma high school football playoff schedule: Area Round

10 Texoma teams have advanced to the Area round of the high school football playoffs. Class 5ARider vs Argyle | 7 p.m. Friday (11/18) at Ram Stadium (Mineral Wells) Class 4AHirschi vs Canyon West Plains | 7 p.m. Thursday at Fair Park Stadium (Childress)Wichita Falls vs Big Spring | 8 p.m. Friday (11/18) at Bulldog […]
NJ.com

Updated 2022 NJSIAA boys soccer tournament brackets after Wednesday’s games

With the boys soccer state finals set, take a look and see where your team stands after Wednesday’s action. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
NJ.com

WATCH: West Morris celebrates winning 1st outright Group 2 girls soccer championship

West Morris made history on Saturday, winning its first-ever outright NJSIAA/Wawa Group 2 title with a 1-0 victory over Wall at Kean University. Senior Alexa Murawski hit the game-winner at the end of the first half and gave West Morris all the offense it needed to win the title. West Morris won a co-championship back in 1994, but this marks its first outright title victory. Junior Hayden Scotti made six saves in the shutout win.
NJ.com

Football: Complete sectional final previews with breakdowns of every game

At one point in time not too long ago, sectional public school championships were the culmination of a long season of New Jersey high school football. But now there will be two more games – state semifinals and finals in all five groups after this weekend. So this week’s sectional championships are a step along the way – but a very important step.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Eagles injury report: Key member of secondary missed practice for 2nd straight day

PHILADELPHIA — As the bass from hip-hop artist Future’s “Chickens” was rattling off the walls at the indoor practice facility at the NovaCare Complex Friday afternoon, the Eagles defensive backs were running to orange cones that were placed in front of them. Under the direction of defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson, each player. ran up to the cone, before backpedaling and looking for the ball being thrown their way.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy