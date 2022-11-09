Read full article on original website
Related
Girls Volleyball: Previews and schedule of all 6 group championships
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying...
Football: No. 1 Don Bosco Prep shuts out St. Augustine in Non-Public A quarterfinals
Don Bosco Prep hasn’t won a state title since 2015. It hopes 2022 is the year it returns to glory. And on Saturday afternoon, the top-seeded Ironmen, ranked No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, are one step closer after shutting out eighth-seeded St. Augustine, 37-0, in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics. Non-Public A playoffs at Charlies I. Granatell Stadium in Ramsey.
Westwood stops 2-point try in final seconds, edges Rutherford in wild N1G2 football final
Something had to give in a battle between one of the best offenses in the state playing against one of the best defenses in the state with a North 1, Group 2 sectional title on the line. It ended up being that the Westwood defense literally could not give another...
NJSIAA Football: Group Championship brackets, 2022
The sectional tournament is behind us. A total of 20 sectional champions were crowned over the last few days, and now the attention shifts to the Group Tournament, where for the first time, the state is playing down to one true champion in each group. The Group Tournament begins next...
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma high school football playoff schedule: Area Round
10 Texoma teams have advanced to the Area round of the high school football playoffs. Class 5ARider vs Argyle | 7 p.m. Friday (11/18) at Ram Stadium (Mineral Wells) Class 4AHirschi vs Canyon West Plains | 7 p.m. Thursday at Fair Park Stadium (Childress)Wichita Falls vs Big Spring | 8 p.m. Friday (11/18) at Bulldog […]
Still under cloud of controversy, Camden hoops expected to name Wayns next coach
In hopes of directing its nationally ranked boys basketball team to a second-straight Group 2 state championship this winter, published reports say Maalik Wayns will be Camden’s head coach. The former Villanova standout replaces Rick Brunson, who stepped down to take a position on the New York Knicks coaching...
Updated 2022 NJSIAA boys soccer tournament brackets after Wednesday’s games
With the boys soccer state finals set, take a look and see where your team stands after Wednesday’s action. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Boys Basketball: Camden, Roselle Catholic stars to sign next week; still no official word on D.J. Wagner
Some of the biggest names in New Jersey high school basketball will put pen to paper and sign their National Letters of Intent next week, but there is still no official word on when Camden’s D.J. Wagner will make his commitment. Wagner’s Camden teammates Aaron Bradshaw (Kentucky), Cian Medley...
WATCH: West Morris celebrates winning 1st outright Group 2 girls soccer championship
West Morris made history on Saturday, winning its first-ever outright NJSIAA/Wawa Group 2 title with a 1-0 victory over Wall at Kean University. Senior Alexa Murawski hit the game-winner at the end of the first half and gave West Morris all the offense it needed to win the title. West Morris won a co-championship back in 1994, but this marks its first outright title victory. Junior Hayden Scotti made six saves in the shutout win.
Freshman QB shines as No. 19 Mainland beats No. 18 Middletown South for CJ4 title
Experience can often be the difference maker when two talented football teams square off in a postseason battle. Occasionally, though, it takes a little bit of youth to provide the spark to edge out a win. Earlier this season, Mainland’s coaching staff made the decision to give the reigns to...
Camden ends 46-year title drought, blanks Seneca for CJ Group 3 championship
The second-seeded Camden High School football team won its first sectional football title since 1976 when it blanked top-seeded Seneca, 21-0, in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey Group 3 championship game. Rob Hinson won four sectional titles at Timber Creek before moving to a college position at Rutgers but returned...
Man of the Match and other stars from Robbinsville Group 3 state title win
Robbinsville boys soccer took home their first Group 3 state title in a 4-2 penalty kick victory over Mendham on Saturday at Franklin High School. The game was tied 1-1 after regulation. Junior midfielder Alex Ivanov scored the game-winning penalty kick while senior goalie Ronit Rijhwani made the game-winning save.
Football: No. 11 Old Tappan returns to form and beats Hillside to take North 1, Group 3 championship
While Old Tappan’s last couple of seasons haven’t quite been up to the usual standards the program established for it, it seems safe to say that after Saturday afternoon, the team has returned to form. The top-seeded Golden Knights hosted second-seeded Hillside on Saturday in the championship game...
Football: Complete sectional final previews with breakdowns of every game
At one point in time not too long ago, sectional public school championships were the culmination of a long season of New Jersey high school football. But now there will be two more games – state semifinals and finals in all five groups after this weekend. So this week’s sectional championships are a step along the way – but a very important step.
No. 5 RBC powers past Gloucester Catholic in Non-Public B football quarterfinals
Sabino Portella rushed for two touchdowns as top-seeded Red Bank Catholic, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, got out to a fast start on its way to a 62-7 win over eighth-seeded Gloucester Catholic in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public B playoffs in Red Bank. Red...
Individual Gymnastics Championships: SJV’s Sitty wins all-around, co-champion on bars
Sometimes, a senior saves the best performance for last. Kylie Sitty of St. John Vianney has been one of the top gymnasts in the state over the last two years. During the postseason, she finished third all-around during the Central Jersey Sectional meet and fourth at the Shore Conference Championships.
Last-second TD caps Seton Hall rally, stuns No. 4 St. Joseph (Mont.) in NPA quarters
Falling behind 16 points on the road to a team like St. Joseph of Montvale, in the second half no less, is just about always a fatal proposition for the opponent. Not on this day. Not for Seton Hall Prep. An incredible comeback, capped off by Julius Vicari’s two-yard touchdown...
Eagles injury report: Key member of secondary missed practice for 2nd straight day
PHILADELPHIA — As the bass from hip-hop artist Future’s “Chickens” was rattling off the walls at the indoor practice facility at the NovaCare Complex Friday afternoon, the Eagles defensive backs were running to orange cones that were placed in front of them. Under the direction of defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson, each player. ran up to the cone, before backpedaling and looking for the ball being thrown their way.
Second-half defensive effort paces Mountain Lakes football over Brearley in N1G1 final
Before he went to bed each night, Mountain Lakes senior Jimmy Elliott would turn and flash his phone’s flashlight to a photo next to his bed. He printed out a photo of himself from last year’s sectional final against Cedar Grove, where he was standing near the 40-yard line watching Cedar Grove celebrate a sectional championship.
Girls soccer photos: Mountain Lakes vs. Point Pleasant Beach in Group 1 Final, Nov. 12, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
NJ.com
NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0