4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee's Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206
Macon Traffic Cameras are Catching School Zone Speeders in Bunches
VERIFY: Yes, you can receive a speeding ticket outside of the times listed on a school zone sign
PERRY, Ga. — If you're speeding through one of Perry's school zones, you're likely going to get a ticket, but when are you in the clear from speed enforcement cameras?. school is in session, as we set out to Verify: Can you get a speeding ticket outside of the times listed on school zone signs? Our sources: the city of Perry's Police Chief Alan Everidge, and Georgia law.
wgxa.tv
M&M Grocery reopens after crime forces temporary closure
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A convenience store on Montpelier has reopened after a past of criminal activity prompted the county to close its doors back in September, following a drive-by shooting. M&M Grocery is back in business but with a few changes put into place, such as a mandatory surveillance...
wgxa.tv
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Rocky Creek Road
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An unidentified female is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Rocky Creek Road in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, she was sitting at a bus stop when a vehicle hydroplaned and left the road, crashing into the bus stop and the victim.
'Somebody is going to get hit': Speeders not obeying 2-way stop at intersection on Elkan, Thrasher avenues
MACON, Ga. — One family in a South Macon neighborhood are asking folks to give them a "brake" when driving in the intersection of Elkan and Thrasher avenues. They say folks just don't want to obey the two way stop signs there and it's driving them crazy. 13WMAZ’s Jessica...
Traffic Alert: Crash leads to Interstate 85 lane closure in Macon County
ALABAMA (WRBL) — A crash involving a commercial vehicle has led to a lane closure on Interstate 85, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened near the 44 mile marker in Macon County at around 5:01 a.m. on Nov. 11. ALEA says one southbound lane of I-85 is blocked for an […]
wgxa.tv
Woman arrested for plot to mail pot to Bibb County inmate
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Investigators have arrested a woman after they discovered that a male inmate had been plotting with her in order to get weed mailed into the jail, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. A press release from the Sheriff's Office states that investigators intercepted...
41nbc.com
How to handle a deer accident
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — No one expects to hit a deer while driving, but it’s that time of year again. Trooper Teiple, the owner of Trooper’s Auto Collision in Macon, says deer are out when a lot of people are still on the road due to the time change.
41nbc.com
Macon woman arrested after attempting to mail drugs to inmate
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon woman has been arrested after planning to mail drugs to an inmate at the Bibb County Jail. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Amber Leigh Abney was in contact with inmate 34-year-old James Douglas Adkins and planning to mail drugs to the Bibb County Jail. The BCSO were able to intercept phone conversations between the two to learn of the plan.
Here's how you can help with Stuff the Truck 2022
MACON, Ga. — It’s that time of year, just like in years past, we need your help to Stuff the Truck!. 13WMAZ is partnering with the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank to help feed families in our community throughout the holiday season, but we can’t do it alone. We’re going to need you to get involved to make it happen.
41nbc.com
Man in critical condition after shooting in west Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —A man is in critical condition after a shooting in west Macon Thursday night. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call just after 7 p.m. of an aggravated assault in the 3800 block of Greenbriar Road. Deputies were then called to the...
41nbc.com
Bibb County Schools cancel afterschool programs for potential inclement weather
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District has canceled all afterschool programs and athletic events for today due to the possibility of inclement weather from Tropical storm Nicole. The post that the district made on social media says that parents should make arrangements to pick children up...
'Really disturbs me': Houston County parents concerned about children's safety even with incoming school resource officers
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County Sheriff's Office will be the only agency working the Houston County School District's student resource officer program next August. 13WMAZ published a story a few days ago explaining the latest on the program, but some parents are still concerned about the changes and security of school buildings.
wgxa.tv
Deputies called to Macon hospital after man was brought in with gunshot wound
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is in critical condition after being shot in Macon Thursday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Atrium Navicent Health just after 7 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, deputies were told a man had been brought to the hospital after being shot. Investigators determined he was shot on Greenbriar Road and brought to the hospital in a personal vehicle.
wgxa.tv
Developers to ask Bibb County leaders to approve 132-unit apartment complex on Bass Road
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A growing development in north Macon is now poised to get a new set of apartments if a proposal is approved by Bibb County leaders. In documents obtained by WGXA News, a developer is planning a four-story, 132-unit apartment complex on 5.5 acres of land on Bass Road. The property at the center of the proposal is located behind the Watercrest Memory Care Facility bordering Providence Blvd.
southgatv.com
Crisp traffic stop leads to drug arrest
CRISP COUNTY- On Monday, November 7, 2022, around 6:20 P.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Shana Black, a 32- year-old female from Cordele, Georgia. Black is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Driving while. License Suspended, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Alteration of License Plate. A Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy...
wgxa.tv
Friends in Macon become victims of gun violence one week apart
"The fact that I ended up getting shot and then a week later, someone I know ended up getting shot... that's insane," Jennifer Stiles said. Driving to the store one afternoon, Jennifer was shot and right now, she can't walk. "I'm either in a wheelchair or on a walker for...
LIST: Friday school closings, event cancellations due to Tropical Storm Nicole
MACON, Ga. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches, many are prepping for bad weather and keeping an eye on the forecasts. Several schools in Central Georgia have already sent out notices about procedures during the weather, and whether or not school will be canceled. Dooly County Schools. Due to...
41nbc.com
MTA reminding veterans about free bus ride program ahead of Veterans Day
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – As Veterans Day approaches, the Macon-Bibb Transit Authority is reminding veterans they can ride free on any MTA bus route forever. The veteran “ride forever” effort started in 2019. MTA offers any U.S. military veteran honorably discharged from military service to ride all MTA fixed route buses for free.
28-year-old man in critical but stable condition after being shot on Greenbriar Road in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a shooting that happened on the 3800 block of Greenbriar Road Thursday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 7 p.m. about a man shot and taken to the hospital by personal car. The victim, 28-year-old Devonta Jackson, is listed to be in critical but stable condition.
WMAZ
Football Friday Night Roundup: Houston County, Bleckley pull off massive upsets in round 1
MACON, Ga. — The first round of the high school football playoffs is in the books. Central Georgia is well represented with plenty of top teams in the area advancing to the second round and a couple of local teams pulling off massive upsets including one over a defending state champion.
