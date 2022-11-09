The City of Paducah is putting out the call for civic-minded citizens to get involved by serving on the various boards and commissions that help guide the community. There are more than two dozen boards and commissions that help shape the future of Paducah, including the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Visitors Bureau Board, the Planning Commission, and the Brooks Stadium Commission.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO