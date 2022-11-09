Read full article on original website
Sheriff invites hunters to sight firearms at Williamson County Firing Range
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office Firing Range will be open for people to sight in their hunting guns for the upcoming firearm deer season on the annual Deer Hunters Sight-in Day. The range will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m....
3 Illinois Counties Just Voted To Explore Seceding From Illinois
Spoiler alert: It's not Winnebago, Boone, and/or Ogle counties that are looking to leave the state of Illinois, although at one time Winnebago County, Jo Daviess County, Stephenson County, and Boone County all tried to remove themselves from the master list of Illinois counties. Second spoiler alert: The effort (around...
Beautification initiative to hold litter pick-up day in Saline County on Saturday
CAPE GIRARDEAU (KFVS) - Clean Soil of Southern Illinois (SoIL) is planning another litter pick-up this weekend in Saline County. Volunteers will clean up Illinois Routes 13 and 34, as well as U.S. 45 on Saturday, Nov. 12. Volunteers are asked to meet at 8:30 a.m. at 504 N. Commercial...
Confession leads to renewed hope in Cape Girardeau murder case
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s a nightmare Yameka Robinson relives over and over again. “It’s traumatizing, it’s something I see every night when I go to sleep,” said Yameka Robinson. She says she lives in fear. “Everyday, all the time,” said Robinson. A new...
Catching up with newly elected Williamson County sheriff
As temperatures drop this weekend, you might think it's time to turn on the heat. But before you do, local firefighters have some tips to help keep you safe. If the Redhawks make the playoffs, is the university equipped to host a playoff game in Cape Girardeau?. What's next for...
Assault investigation leads to early morning chase
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into an assault in Cape Girardeau led to an early morning chase into southern Illinois. According to Cape Girardeau Police, officers were investigating an assault which happened on the 1300 block of N. Mount Auburn just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, November 10.
City of Paducah inviting citizens to get involved through boards and commissions
The City of Paducah is putting out the call for civic-minded citizens to get involved by serving on the various boards and commissions that help guide the community. There are more than two dozen boards and commissions that help shape the future of Paducah, including the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Visitors Bureau Board, the Planning Commission, and the Brooks Stadium Commission.
Drought and barge traffic
A local veteran lost something very important to him. A new hearing aide. But with the help of a fellow vet, they found treasure in the trash. A Cape Girardeau family's quest for answers heats up as a confession leads to murder charges in a teenager's death. Trevor Pulley to...
KY man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County, IL
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Kentucky man died in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 57 in Williamson County. A white truck tractor semi-trailer driven by David R. Vaughn, 41, of Fairfield, Ill. was traveling northbound on I-57 at milepost 52. A deer ran onto the road. Vaughn...
Countywide burn ban issued in Union County, Ill.
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Union County, Ill. is under a countywide burn ban until further notice. Around 7 p.m. on November 9, residents received a text that announced that the entire county, including Jonesboro, is prohibited from starting outdoor fires. The burn ban was issued by Union County Sheriff...
Local Election Results (Updated 10:30pm 11/8)
Editor's Note: These results are not official - vote tallies will be certified two weeks after Election Day. Some information may change. Republicans swept county-wide office races. Jessica Barker bested Democrat Iris Virden by a three-to-one margin in the only contested race - for County Clerk. Michelle Hagy secured the Treasurer's Office, Ronnie Stevens won Sheriff, and Cindi Lotz will be Supervisor of Assessments.
SIUC holds annual flagpole vigil for Veterans Day
Veteran's Day is winding down, but a program with the Missouri Veteran's Memorial in Perryville is just getting started. SIU in Carbondale held their annual Vigil at the Pole near the center of campus today in honor of Veterans Day. This is the 41st anniversary of the Vigil. Turner Brigade...
Students evacuated after small fire at Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau
The city of Cape Girardeau hires a new assistant city manager. Cape native Trevor Pulley will fill the position vacated by Molly Mehner. Despite the gains on the river, a panel of advisors in Missouri is growing more concerned about the impact the drought is having on commercial navigation. Hero...
Turner Brigade Veterans Day event in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Veteran's Day is winding down, but the families memories of each fallen soldier stand strong. Veteran's Day is winding down, but a program with the Missouri Veteran's Memorial in Perryville is just getting started. SIU holds Vigil at the Pole for Veterans Day. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. SIU in...
1 dead after 2-vehicle crash on I-57 in Williamson Co.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Kentucky man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57. According to Illinois State Police, at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday November 8, a 2012 white truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling on I-57 at milepost 52 when a deer ran into the road.
Pulley appointed as Cape Girardeau’s assistant city manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Following a nationwide search, the city of Cape Girardeau announced its new assistant city manager. According to a release from the city on Thursday, November 10, Cape Girardeau native Trevor Pulley will be fill the role as assistant city manager and community development director. His...
Community invited to Veterans Day Ceremony at McCracken Co. Courthouse
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The community is invited to a Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday, November 11. According to a release from McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer, the ceremony will take place at the Veteran’s Memorial on the grounds of the McCracken County Courthouse starting at 4:30 p.m.
Veterans Day in Perryville
Perryville, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 200 people took a visit to Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial. Michelle Kincade and her family said they are thinking of all the nation’s service members, from then and now. Kincade said her late father, Sergeant Philip C. Jann, spent 4 years serving...
Easterseals West Kentucky to open autism center in 2023, named for longtime employee Lori Devine
PADUCAH — Desperately needed is how directors at Easterseals West Kentucky describe a brand new autism center scheduled to open in the spring of 2023. The new center will be under the Easterseals umbrella, which includes a center for adults and a center for children called The Lily Pad. The new center will join the other two in providing services for adults and children with special needs. The new facility will focus exclusively on children diagnosed with autism.
Two men arrested in connection with police hit-and-run
Two men were arrested in connection with a hit-and-run with the police in early October. Through a continued investigation and with the assistance of the Cape Girardeau Police Department and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office has identified and arrested two suspects from an incident occurring in Perry County on October 5, 2022.
