Related
Hutchinson Island homeowners assess damage from Hurricane Nicole
Dozens of homeowners along the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County on Friday are now trying to assess the damage to their homes after Hurricane Nicole.
WPTV
Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach waterfront restaurant flooded by Hurricane Nicole
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a...
cbs12.com
Palm Beach Island beach and park re-openings begin following Nicole
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — When Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning on North Hutchinson Island as a Category 1, Palm Beach Island faired pretty well. Town officials say they were pleased with how little damage they saw and wasted no time starting cleanup efforts later Thursday morning after the storm passed.
'We got the trifecta': Two Georges deals with massive flooding from king tide, full moon and Hurricane Nicole
BOYNTON BEACH — Come hell or high water — literally — Kevin Kudlinski and his staff at Two Georges Waterfront Grille in Boynton Beach planned to open the day after Hurricane Nicole swept through the area late Wednesday night. The restaurant, which sits on the marina at the Intracoastal Waterway, took in close to 3 feet...
floridarambler.com
6 top Palm Beach County parks for scenic biking and more
Editor’s Note: Florida is recovering from a double-whammy of two hurricanes in two months causing extensive damage throughout the state, especially coastal areas. Use links in this article to verify conditions at your destination before travel. Read more: Tropical Storm Updates. Palm Beach County parks are an easy way...
cbs12.com
Breezy Friday, cool front moves in this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Now that Nicole has moved past the area, conditions are improving and a front boundary moves in for the weekend. It's a much drier start to our morning, with just a few brief showers possible. The outer bands of Nicole are still moving through Florida and some of those could move through during the day. Any rain will be brief and isolated, and mostly sunny skies are expected today in South Florida.
Flooded Roads Appears To Be The Worst Of Nicole For Palm Beach County
Emergency Management Director Mary Blakeney says there are areas of localized flooding, including a stretch of A1A in Boca Raton that is impassable.
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Missing buoy washes ashore on Stuart beach
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing buoy off the coast of Fort Pierce found its way on shore thanks to Tropical Storm Nicole. The Melbourne Weather Service Office told CBS12 News that last night, the buoy stopped transmitting data at 4:56 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9. Waves peaks at the time were 5.5 meters.
WSVN-TV
Tropical system Nicole damages fishing piers throughout Broward County; boat washes ashore in Pompano Beach
(WSVN) - Tropical System Nicole left her mark on Broward County’s coast. A huge portion of the Anglin’s Fishing Pier come down during the storm, as massive waves continued crashing onto the beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Thursday. 7News drone footage showed the destruction from above, as wood planks were...
cbs12.com
Palm Tran resumes service following Hurricane Nicole
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Tran Connection and Go Glades will resume service after suspending service ahead of Hurricane Nicole. Starting at noon on Nov. 10, service will start back up. There may be some delays throughout the day. For real-time bus information and schedules, riders can...
cw34.com
Car fire in Hobe Sound, flooding in Palm City
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office said additional incidents happened throughout the night after Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida. See also: FPL: "We don't stop working until every last customer is restored" Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire inside a car...
cbs12.com
FPL: "We don't stop working until every last customer is restored"
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nicole has made landfall in Florida, leaving behind flooding, damage, and some residents without power. Peter Robbins, a spokesperson with Florida Power and Light, said the outages in Florida are fairly limited. Speaking with CBS12 News, Robbins said FPL restored power to "tens-of-thousands"...
cw34.com
Nicole makes landfall as hurricane on North Hutchinson Island, now a tropical storm
NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — At 3:00 AM Thursday, Nicole made landfall on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. About an hour after landfall,...
Jensen Beach hit hard by Nicole; docks destroyed and crumbling roads
Nicole slammed into Jensen Beach late Wednesday night leaving residents with power outages, crumbling roads, destroyed docks and an excess of debris.
cbs12.com
Tracking Nicole: Flooding on Flagler Drive
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole is heading towards Florida's coast, and is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane. The storms impacts are already being felt throughout South Florida, including in West Palm Beach. N. Flagler Drive is experiencing flooding, reports CBS12's Dani...
Click10.com
Woman, 39, reported missing from central Broward
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 39-year-old woman who has been reported missing. According to authorities, Mimose Dulcio was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near the 400 block of Northwest 30th Avenue in unincorporated central Broward. Deputies said...
cbs12.com
Palm Beach County evacuation order lifted
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County evacuation order that was put in place ahead of Hurricane Nicole has been lifted. After proper assessment, major roads have been deemed clear, traffic signals are working, and county staff completed the initial damage assessment of county buildings, beaches, and the community overall.
Click10.com
City officials working to restore Broward County after Nicole causes flooding damage to homes, businesses
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole bore down on our neighbors to the north, storms brought plenty of wet, windy weather all over Broward County. The heavy rain mixed with king tides led to some significant coastal flooding that reached some surrounding homes and businesses. Local 10 News’...
firefighternation.com
Riviera Beach (FL) Firehouse Evacuated Ahead of Nicole
The Riviera Beach Fire Department has evacuated its firehouse 86 on Singer Island as Tropical Storm Nicole flood waters reach closer to the station. The City of Riviera Beach warned residents of Singer Island that there would be no first responders available on the island, and urged people once again to evacuate.
cbs12.com
Palm Beach County schools to reopen Friday
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — District operated schools in Palm Beach County are set to reopen on Friday, November 11th. Schools have been closed since Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Schools in Martin, Indian River, and St. Lucie counties will stay closed tomorrow in observance of Veterans...
