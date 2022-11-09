ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lantana, FL

cbs12.com

Palm Beach Island beach and park re-openings begin following Nicole

PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — When Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning on North Hutchinson Island as a Category 1, Palm Beach Island faired pretty well. Town officials say they were pleased with how little damage they saw and wasted no time starting cleanup efforts later Thursday morning after the storm passed.
PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

'We got the trifecta': Two Georges deals with massive flooding from king tide, full moon and Hurricane Nicole

BOYNTON BEACH — Come hell or high water — literally — Kevin Kudlinski and his staff at Two Georges Waterfront Grille in Boynton Beach planned to open the day after Hurricane Nicole swept through the area late Wednesday night. The restaurant, which sits on the marina at the Intracoastal Waterway, took in close to 3 feet...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
floridarambler.com

6 top Palm Beach County parks for scenic biking and more

Editor’s Note: Florida is recovering from a double-whammy of two hurricanes in two months causing extensive damage throughout the state, especially coastal areas. Use links in this article to verify conditions at your destination before travel. Read more: Tropical Storm Updates. Palm Beach County parks are an easy way...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Breezy Friday, cool front moves in this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Now that Nicole has moved past the area, conditions are improving and a front boundary moves in for the weekend. It's a much drier start to our morning, with just a few brief showers possible. The outer bands of Nicole are still moving through Florida and some of those could move through during the day. Any rain will be brief and isolated, and mostly sunny skies are expected today in South Florida.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: Missing buoy washes ashore on Stuart beach

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing buoy off the coast of Fort Pierce found its way on shore thanks to Tropical Storm Nicole. The Melbourne Weather Service Office told CBS12 News that last night, the buoy stopped transmitting data at 4:56 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9. Waves peaks at the time were 5.5 meters.
STUART, FL
cbs12.com

Palm Tran resumes service following Hurricane Nicole

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Tran Connection and Go Glades will resume service after suspending service ahead of Hurricane Nicole. Starting at noon on Nov. 10, service will start back up. There may be some delays throughout the day. For real-time bus information and schedules, riders can...
cw34.com

Car fire in Hobe Sound, flooding in Palm City

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office said additional incidents happened throughout the night after Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida. See also: FPL: "We don't stop working until every last customer is restored" Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire inside a car...
PALM CITY, FL
cbs12.com

FPL: "We don't stop working until every last customer is restored"

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nicole has made landfall in Florida, leaving behind flooding, damage, and some residents without power. Peter Robbins, a spokesperson with Florida Power and Light, said the outages in Florida are fairly limited. Speaking with CBS12 News, Robbins said FPL restored power to "tens-of-thousands"...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Tracking Nicole: Flooding on Flagler Drive

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole is heading towards Florida's coast, and is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane. The storms impacts are already being felt throughout South Florida, including in West Palm Beach. N. Flagler Drive is experiencing flooding, reports CBS12's Dani...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Woman, 39, reported missing from central Broward

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 39-year-old woman who has been reported missing. According to authorities, Mimose Dulcio was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near the 400 block of Northwest 30th Avenue in unincorporated central Broward. Deputies said...
cbs12.com

Palm Beach County evacuation order lifted

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County evacuation order that was put in place ahead of Hurricane Nicole has been lifted. After proper assessment, major roads have been deemed clear, traffic signals are working, and county staff completed the initial damage assessment of county buildings, beaches, and the community overall.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
firefighternation.com

Riviera Beach (FL) Firehouse Evacuated Ahead of Nicole

The Riviera Beach Fire Department has evacuated its firehouse 86 on Singer Island as Tropical Storm Nicole flood waters reach closer to the station. The City of Riviera Beach warned residents of Singer Island that there would be no first responders available on the island, and urged people once again to evacuate.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Palm Beach County schools to reopen Friday

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — District operated schools in Palm Beach County are set to reopen on Friday, November 11th. Schools have been closed since Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Schools in Martin, Indian River, and St. Lucie counties will stay closed tomorrow in observance of Veterans...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

