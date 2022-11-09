(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a woman who was reportedly suffering from mental health and assaulted her son and mother on Detroit's west side was fatally shot by officers Thursday evening.In a press conference on Friday, Police Chief James White said there will be a full investigation, which will include reviewing videos, interviewing neighbors and looking for witnesses on the incident. White says the children inside the home are safe and with the woman's mother. Police did not release the woman's name. She was 27 years old.In the meantime, investigators say three officers who fired the shots were placed on administrative...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO