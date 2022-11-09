Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Police: Woman killed in officer-involved shooting had gun, struggled with police
According to police, officers arrived at the home near Meyers and Midland to try and negotiate with a woman believed to be suffering some sort of mental health emergency.
Detroit police: Woman fatally shot by officers after assaulting family members
(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a woman who was reportedly suffering from mental health and assaulted her son and mother on Detroit's west side was fatally shot by officers Thursday evening.In a press conference on Friday, Police Chief James White said there will be a full investigation, which will include reviewing videos, interviewing neighbors and looking for witnesses on the incident. White says the children inside the home are safe and with the woman's mother. Police did not release the woman's name. She was 27 years old.In the meantime, investigators say three officers who fired the shots were placed on administrative...
13abc.com
Two killed in overnight shooting in Toledo, police shoot suspect at Weiler Homes
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect of a double homicide that took place Thursday night was located and shot by Toledo Police at Weiler Homes on Friday morning. TPD says at approximately 11:18 p.m. on Thursday, Lucas County Regional Dispatch received a call reporting there was possibly a person shot on the 2700 block of Albion. When police arrived, they found two victims suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Detroit police shoot, kill woman experiencing apparent mental health crisis
A woman who was apparently suffering a mental health crisis has been shot and killed by Detroit police Thursday evening on the city’s west side.
fox2detroit.com
DPD: Armed woman fatally shot by Detroit police after assaulting family during mental health crisis
DETROIT (FOX 2) - One person is dead after she was shot by Detroit police during a struggle Thursday night. According to Detroit Police Chief James White, officers responded to a call about a female who had assaulted her son, was in her underwear, and was in the middle of a mental health crisis in the area of Pilgrim Street and Meyers Road around 6:20 p.m.
Detroit News
Detroit police seek tips on suspect who shot, wounded 2
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the person who shot and wounded two people inside a restaurant on the city's west side Sunday. Officers were called at about 2:50 a.m. to the Sweet Soul Bistro in the 13700 block of West McNichols Road near Schaefer Highway for a report of a shooting.
$2,000 cash reward offered for tips after unknown suspect caught on camera before vehicle fire in Dearborn
Officials in Dearborn are turning to the public for help in identifying an arson suspect who allegedly started a vehicle fire last weekend. The owner of the damaged vehicle is now offering a $2,000 reward
Detroit woman suffering mental crisis killed by police during struggle for gun
Detroit police shot and killed a woman experiencing a mental health crisis who was accused of assaulting her child and her mother in a west side home Thursday evening. The woman and a Detroit police officer were engaged in a struggle over a gun when three other officers fired four rounds at her inside the home in the 15700 block of Meyers Road, Detroit Police Chief James White said during a Friday morning news conference. ...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted for double shooting inside Sweet Soul Bistro in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking information in an early morning double shooting at a restaurant on the city's northwest side Sunday. At about 2:50 a.m., the suspect fired shots inside the Sweet Soul Bistro, 13700 block of W. McNichols, striking two male victims and then fled.
Have you seen Sema'j?: Detroit police search for missing teen
Detroit police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old boy who has been missing since Thursday night. He left his home without permission, may only be dressed in boxers and is possibly suffering from mental illness.
The Oakland Press
Police: Video exists of Hazel Park murder suspect in workplace shooting
The attorney for a man charged with murder in a fatal workplace shooting in Hazel Park last month got a judge’s order Thursday to go over video from the shooting with his client in the Oakland County Jail. “I need to know if I can take my laptop into...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding missing 66-year-old man
DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a 66-year-old man from Detroit. According to police, Daniel Abbott has schizophrenia. Abbott left his residence on April 29 around 10 a.m. and has not returned. Officials say the 66-year-old was last seen wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans. The...
1 Pedestrian Killed In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Detroit (Detroit, MI)
The Detroit police Department reported a hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian on Thursday. The accident occurred at Lahser and Verne. A witness reported that the driver was heading down the road at a high speed when he struck the pedestrian.
Man sentenced in fatal hit-and-run of Michigan boy, 5, who was riding his bike
MT. CLEMENS, MI – A Michigan man was sentenced this week to 20 to 40 years in prison related to the fatal hit-and-run of 5-year-old Preston Singleton during June 2021 in Warren, authorities said. On Thursday, Nov. 10, Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Diane Druzinski sentenced Maurice Sumler, 22,...
fox2detroit.com
Hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead on Lahser in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run by a driver on Detroit's west side Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at Lahser and Verne, which happened when the suspect was speeding down the street in what looked like a red car, a witness told FOX 2. According...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police shoot armed woman in the midst of mental health crisis who attacked family
Several members of the woman's family had been injured by her, including her son, when police were called to the location. According to officers, the woman was armed with a knife and a gun before she became entangled with police.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn police seeking help identifying suspect in arson case
The Dearborn police and fire departments were called tot he 6900 block of Pinehurst for a vehicle fire at about 1 a.m. Nov. 6. After a short investigation, the fire was deemed an arson. “Thankfully the Dearborn Fire Dearborn Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the flames without further...
Burger King employee helps Troy police nab drunk driver nearly 3 times over legal limit
A late-night jaunt to a fast food chain in Metro Detroit lead to the arrest of a 45-year-old Detroit woman allegedly driving under the influence after a worker noticed her strange behavior in the drive-thru, cops said.
The Oakland Press
Trial scheduled for woman accused of killing own child in drunk driving crash
Trial is scheduled for an Inkster woman accused in a drunk driving crash that killed one of her six children in Farmington Hills. Jury selection is set to start Jan. 17 in Oakland County Circuit Court for the case against Shelby Symone Ellis, 29. Ellis is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and child endangerment for a traffic crash that happened at the intersection of 8 Mile and Inkster roads at around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 27.
wnmufm.org
Task force believes UP teen is being trafficked
DETROIT, MI— A missing U.P. teen who was found in Detroit is missing again. The Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force says 17-year-old Lance Guenette of Menominee was found Tuesday in Detroit. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation. On Thursday officials say Guenette fled the vicinity of...
Comments / 2