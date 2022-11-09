ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

CBS Detroit

Detroit police: Woman fatally shot by officers after assaulting family members

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a woman who was reportedly suffering from mental health and assaulted her son and mother on Detroit's west side was fatally shot by officers Thursday evening.In a press conference on Friday, Police Chief James White said there will be a full investigation, which will include reviewing videos, interviewing neighbors and looking for witnesses on the incident. White says the children inside the home are safe and with the woman's mother. Police did not release the woman's name. She was 27 years old.In the meantime, investigators say three officers who fired the shots were placed on administrative...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Two killed in overnight shooting in Toledo, police shoot suspect at Weiler Homes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect of a double homicide that took place Thursday night was located and shot by Toledo Police at Weiler Homes on Friday morning. TPD says at approximately 11:18 p.m. on Thursday, Lucas County Regional Dispatch received a call reporting there was possibly a person shot on the 2700 block of Albion. When police arrived, they found two victims suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

DPD: Armed woman fatally shot by Detroit police after assaulting family during mental health crisis

DETROIT (FOX 2) - One person is dead after she was shot by Detroit police during a struggle Thursday night. According to Detroit Police Chief James White, officers responded to a call about a female who had assaulted her son, was in her underwear, and was in the middle of a mental health crisis in the area of Pilgrim Street and Meyers Road around 6:20 p.m.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek tips on suspect who shot, wounded 2

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the person who shot and wounded two people inside a restaurant on the city's west side Sunday. Officers were called at about 2:50 a.m. to the Sweet Soul Bistro in the 13700 block of West McNichols Road near Schaefer Highway for a report of a shooting.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit woman suffering mental crisis killed by police during struggle for gun

Detroit police shot and killed a woman experiencing a mental health crisis who was accused of assaulting her child and her mother in a west side home Thursday evening. The woman and a Detroit police officer were engaged in a struggle over a gun when three other officers fired four rounds at her inside the home in the 15700 block of Meyers Road, Detroit Police Chief James White said during a Friday morning news conference. ...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wanted for double shooting inside Sweet Soul Bistro in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking information in an early morning double shooting at a restaurant on the city's northwest side Sunday. At about 2:50 a.m., the suspect fired shots inside the Sweet Soul Bistro, 13700 block of W. McNichols, striking two male victims and then fled.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding missing 66-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a 66-year-old man from Detroit. According to police, Daniel Abbott has schizophrenia. Abbott left his residence on April 29 around 10 a.m. and has not returned. Officials say the 66-year-old was last seen wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans. The...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead on Lahser in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run by a driver on Detroit's west side Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at Lahser and Verne, which happened when the suspect was speeding down the street in what looked like a red car, a witness told FOX 2. According...
DETROIT, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn police seeking help identifying suspect in arson case

The Dearborn police and fire departments were called tot he 6900 block of Pinehurst for a vehicle fire at about 1 a.m. Nov. 6. After a short investigation, the fire was deemed an arson. “Thankfully the Dearborn Fire Dearborn Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the flames without further...
DEARBORN, MI
The Oakland Press

Trial scheduled for woman accused of killing own child in drunk driving crash

Trial is scheduled for an Inkster woman accused in a drunk driving crash that killed one of her six children in Farmington Hills. Jury selection is set to start Jan. 17 in Oakland County Circuit Court for the case against Shelby Symone Ellis, 29. Ellis is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and child endangerment for a traffic crash that happened at the intersection of 8 Mile and Inkster roads at around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 27.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
wnmufm.org

Task force believes UP teen is being trafficked

DETROIT, MI— A missing U.P. teen who was found in Detroit is missing again. The Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force says 17-year-old Lance Guenette of Menominee was found Tuesday in Detroit. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation. On Thursday officials say Guenette fled the vicinity of...
DETROIT, MI

