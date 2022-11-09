ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Police searching for suspect in Boulder Bluff break-ins

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Goose Creek are looking for one of two suspects involved in a string of break-ins that happened over the summer in the Boulder Bluff community. The Goose Creek Police Department said several homes and vehicles were broken into back in July. Brittany Sibbio, who moved to the area […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
counton2.com

4 arrested for breaking into vehicles in Mount Pleasant, police say

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Four people were arrested early Friday morning for breaking into vehicles. Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the Windward Apartments off Wando Park Boulevard around shortly before 2:30 a.m. after someone called to report the criminal activity. One person was found...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
counton2.com

NCPD investigating Oct. 26 homicide

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating an October 26 shooting that left one person dead. Keyjuan Ford (19) of Summerville died of a gunshot wound Tuesday after spending nearly two weeks in Trident Medical Center. The incident happened shortly before 11:00 a.m....
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies warn of impersonation scam

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a possible phone scam involving callers impersonating deputies. The sheriff’s office says callers have been identifying themselves as members of the sheriff’s office or from the Al Cannon Detention Center and asking victims for money to bond out relatives.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Crash closes all lanes of Old Trolley Road Saturday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – All lanes of Old Trolley Road were closed Saturday afternoon following a crash involving a motorcycle. According to Summerville Police Department, crews closed a portion of Old Trolley Road near Pivotal Fitness in response to a crash. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Police...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Ravenel man, 48, charged for allegedly groping child

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 48-year-old man from the Ravenel area was arrested Monday by Charleston County deputies for allegedly groping a child. According to an affidavit provided by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Phillip Matthews, 48, went to a Ravenel residence on October 23, reportedly intoxicated, gave money to the victim, and […]
RAVENEL, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 hurt in Colleton County head-on crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were hospitalized following a crash Tuesday morning in Colleton County. Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the crash happened on Sidneys Road just before 11 a.m. Both vehicles were hit on the driver’s side in the crash. Fire-rescue officials found a small car blocking the roadway and a Ford pickup […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies man shot on Dorchester Road in mid-October

The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal has released the name of Courtney Boyd Ezeki Davis, a 34-year-old male from Charleston. Davis died at Trident Medical Center on November 5th from a gunshot wound. Davis was shot during an incident that occurred on October 15th on Dorchester Road. North...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

Two vehicle head-on crash on Sidneys Road

A two vehicle head-on crash in the 3600 block of Sidneys Road sent one person to a Trauma Center and a second person to Colleton Medical Center. The accident occurred at 10:54 Tuesday morning 08-November in a curve. The vehicles struck the driver's sides of both vehicles. Firefighter-Paramedics arrived to find a small car blocking the roadway and a Ford pickup truck in the ditch. A second Fire-Rescue Ambulance was requested. A female patient was treated at the scene, then transported emergent to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center. An adult male was treated at the scene and transported to Colleton Medical Center. The roadway was blocked for two hours waiting for the Highway Patrol to arrive.
WALTERBORO, SC
momcollective.com

Moms to See in the 843: Amber Weakley – Moms First

Amber Weakley is doing big things. She is a mother, wife, daughter, sister, and friend. She is working on her master’s degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling at The Citadel, she is the Outreach Coordinator for Postpartum Support of Charleston, and she is raising two sweet, intelligent, and kind boys.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man fatally shot in Summerville neighborhood

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) officials say just after 8:00 a.m. Saturday, a man was shot and killed in the Kings Grant neighborhood of Summerville along Kensington Place. “It’s traumatic,” Kings Grant Homeowners Association president David Carey said, “you know, to come out into your front yard and you’re getting […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC

