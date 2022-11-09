Read full article on original website
Police searching for suspect in Boulder Bluff break-ins
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Goose Creek are looking for one of two suspects involved in a string of break-ins that happened over the summer in the Boulder Bluff community. The Goose Creek Police Department said several homes and vehicles were broken into back in July. Brittany Sibbio, who moved to the area […]
Colleton County deputies seize 283 grams of marijuana after brief chase
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Two people were arrested after leading Colleton County deputies on a brief chase on Tuesday. According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle due to a mismatching license plate around 7:45 p.m. on Sidneys Road in Walterboro. A police report indicates the driver failed to stop, […]
4 arrested for breaking into vehicles in Mount Pleasant, police say
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Four people were arrested early Friday morning for breaking into vehicles. Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the Windward Apartments off Wando Park Boulevard around shortly before 2:30 a.m. after someone called to report the criminal activity. One person was found...
Man, 18, arrested for deadly October 15 shooting in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old man is facing a charge of murder stemming from an October 15 shooting that happened at a home off Scarsdale Avenue. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to a residence where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police spotted shell casings in […]
Beloved police officer dies after two decades of service in SC. ‘Never met a stranger’
A beloved police officer who served two decades in South Carolina died after a cancer diagnosis, officials said. Capt. Larry “LJ” Johnson is remembered for making a mark on the Summerville Police Department and the surrounding community. “Johnson is a man of God who is deeply loved and...
CCSO seeking information on fatal 2012 shooting in Adams Run
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A decade after 49-year-old Nathaniel Gordon was fatally shot at an Adams Run home, Charleston County deputies are still seeking information that could lead to an arrest. It was Nov. 9, 2012, just before 8:00 p.m. Someone knocked on the door of a home on Jacksonboro Road where Gordon and others […]
18-year-old arrested in connection to deadly N. Charleston home invasion
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) announced an arrest following a deadly October home invasion. Police arrested Haa Sawn Belin on Tuesday (18) who faces a slew of charges including murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, burglary, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. NCPD officers responded to a Scarsdale […]
NCPD investigating Oct. 26 homicide
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating an October 26 shooting that left one person dead. Keyjuan Ford (19) of Summerville died of a gunshot wound Tuesday after spending nearly two weeks in Trident Medical Center. The incident happened shortly before 11:00 a.m....
Deputies warn of impersonation scam
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a possible phone scam involving callers impersonating deputies. The sheriff’s office says callers have been identifying themselves as members of the sheriff’s office or from the Al Cannon Detention Center and asking victims for money to bond out relatives.
Crash closes all lanes of Old Trolley Road Saturday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – All lanes of Old Trolley Road were closed Saturday afternoon following a crash involving a motorcycle. According to Summerville Police Department, crews closed a portion of Old Trolley Road near Pivotal Fitness in response to a crash. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Police...
Ravenel man, 48, charged for allegedly groping child
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 48-year-old man from the Ravenel area was arrested Monday by Charleston County deputies for allegedly groping a child. According to an affidavit provided by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Phillip Matthews, 48, went to a Ravenel residence on October 23, reportedly intoxicated, gave money to the victim, and […]
Suspect Wanted For Vehicle Break-Ins In Moss Grove Neighborhood
Moncks Corner police are asking the community to help them identify the suspect for several vehicle break-ins that occurred on Oct. 30, 2022, in the Moss Grove community. The post Suspect Wanted For Vehicle Break-Ins In Moss Grove Neighborhood appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Man dies weeks after Dorchester Road shooting, coroner says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old man has died weeks after he was shot during an incident off Dorchester Road. According to a report from the North Charleston Police Department, the victim was taken to Trident Medical Center following that shooting which happened the night of October 15. The report states the man was […]
Hanahan Police Make Large Drug Bust During Traffic Stop
A Goose Creek man is in jail following a recent traffic stop in Hanahan, according to police. The post Hanahan Police Make Large Drug Bust During Traffic Stop appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
2 hurt in Colleton County head-on crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were hospitalized following a crash Tuesday morning in Colleton County. Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the crash happened on Sidneys Road just before 11 a.m. Both vehicles were hit on the driver’s side in the crash. Fire-rescue officials found a small car blocking the roadway and a Ford pickup […]
Woman, 65, critically injured after being struck by car near Cracker Barrel in Walterboro
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 65-year-old woman was critically injured Wednesday after she was struck by a vehicle while walking near a Cracker Barrel in Walterboro. Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the woman, who is from New York, was crossing Cane Branch Road at the Cracker Barrel restaurant when she was struck […]
Coroner identifies man shot on Dorchester Road in mid-October
The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal has released the name of Courtney Boyd Ezeki Davis, a 34-year-old male from Charleston. Davis died at Trident Medical Center on November 5th from a gunshot wound. Davis was shot during an incident that occurred on October 15th on Dorchester Road. North...
Two vehicle head-on crash on Sidneys Road
A two vehicle head-on crash in the 3600 block of Sidneys Road sent one person to a Trauma Center and a second person to Colleton Medical Center. The accident occurred at 10:54 Tuesday morning 08-November in a curve. The vehicles struck the driver's sides of both vehicles. Firefighter-Paramedics arrived to find a small car blocking the roadway and a Ford pickup truck in the ditch. A second Fire-Rescue Ambulance was requested. A female patient was treated at the scene, then transported emergent to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center. An adult male was treated at the scene and transported to Colleton Medical Center. The roadway was blocked for two hours waiting for the Highway Patrol to arrive.
Man fatally shot in Summerville neighborhood
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) officials say just after 8:00 a.m. Saturday, a man was shot and killed in the Kings Grant neighborhood of Summerville along Kensington Place. “It’s traumatic,” Kings Grant Homeowners Association president David Carey said, “you know, to come out into your front yard and you’re getting […]
