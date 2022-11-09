ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma high school football playoff schedule: Area Round

10 Texoma teams have advanced to the Area round of the high school football playoffs. Class 5ARider vs Argyle | 7 p.m. Friday (11/18) at Ram Stadium (Mineral Wells) Class 4AHirschi vs Canyon West Plains | 7 p.m. Thursday at Fair Park Stadium (Childress)Wichita Falls vs Big Spring | 8 p.m. Friday (11/18) at Bulldog […]
Football: Complete sectional final previews with breakdowns of every game

At one point in time not too long ago, sectional public school championships were the culmination of a long season of New Jersey high school football. But now there will be two more games – state semifinals and finals in all five groups after this weekend. So this week’s sectional championships are a step along the way – but a very important step.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Rumson-Fair Haven erases 17-point, fourth quarter deficit against Raritan to win SJG2 title

Owen O’Toole delivered a strike to Scott Venancio and the senior wide receiver dove toward the pylon to give Rumson-Fair Haven the lead in double-overtime. This was the first lead of the game for Rumson. About 45 minutes before this play, Raritan seemingly put the nail in the coffin building a 17-point lead heading into the fourth quarter — but no one told the Bulldogs.
RUMSON, NJ
North Hunterdon wins sectional title with wild 49-35 win over Randolph

Saturday in Annandale, North Hunterdon and Randolph slugged it out like a pair of punch drunk prize fighters through a frenzied fourth quarter that included seven touchdowns. But it was the host Lions that answered the bell one last time to win the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedic North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 championship, 49-35.
RANDOLPH, NJ
Updated 2022 NJSIAA boys soccer tournament brackets after Wednesday’s games

With the boys soccer state finals set, take a look and see where your team stands after Wednesday’s action. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Football: No. 1 Don Bosco Prep shuts out St. Augustine in Non-Public A quarterfinals

Don Bosco Prep hasn’t won a state title since 2015. It hopes 2022 is the year it returns to glory. And on Saturday afternoon, the top-seeded Ironmen, ranked No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, are one step closer after shutting out eighth-seeded St. Augustine, 37-0, in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics. Non-Public A playoffs at Charlies I. Granatell Stadium in Ramsey.
RAMSEY, NJ
MVP, standout performances from 2022 Group 2 girls soccer title game

GIRLS SOCCER: West Morris vs Wall (NJSIAA Group 2 Final) on November 12, 2022 — Check out the players who stepped up and defined the NJSIAA/Wawa Group 2 title game this fall. MOST VALUABLE PLAYER. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the...
