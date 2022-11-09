Read full article on original website
Texoma high school football playoff schedule: Area Round
10 Texoma teams have advanced to the Area round of the high school football playoffs. Class 5ARider vs Argyle | 7 p.m. Friday (11/18) at Ram Stadium (Mineral Wells) Class 4AHirschi vs Canyon West Plains | 7 p.m. Thursday at Fair Park Stadium (Childress)Wichita Falls vs Big Spring | 8 p.m. Friday (11/18) at Bulldog […]
Freshman QB shines as No. 19 Mainland beats No. 18 Middletown South for CJ4 title
Experience can often be the difference maker when two talented football teams square off in a postseason battle. Occasionally, though, it takes a little bit of youth to provide the spark to edge out a win. Earlier this season, Mainland’s coaching staff made the decision to give the reigns to...
Westwood stops 2-point try in final seconds, edges Rutherford in wild N1G2 football final
Something had to give in a battle between one of the best offenses in the state playing against one of the best defenses in the state with a North 1, Group 2 sectional title on the line. It ended up being that the Westwood defense literally could not give another...
Football: Complete sectional final previews with breakdowns of every game
At one point in time not too long ago, sectional public school championships were the culmination of a long season of New Jersey high school football. But now there will be two more games – state semifinals and finals in all five groups after this weekend. So this week’s sectional championships are a step along the way – but a very important step.
Camden ends 46-year title drought, blanks Seneca for CJ Group 3 championship
The second-seeded Camden High School football team won its first sectional football title since 1976 when it blanked top-seeded Seneca, 21-0, in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey Group 3 championship game. Rob Hinson won four sectional titles at Timber Creek before moving to a college position at Rutgers but returned...
Rumson-Fair Haven erases 17-point, fourth quarter deficit against Raritan to win SJG2 title
Owen O’Toole delivered a strike to Scott Venancio and the senior wide receiver dove toward the pylon to give Rumson-Fair Haven the lead in double-overtime. This was the first lead of the game for Rumson. About 45 minutes before this play, Raritan seemingly put the nail in the coffin building a 17-point lead heading into the fourth quarter — but no one told the Bulldogs.
Mason Adam has 4 TDs in Wall over Pinelands - Regional Invitational Group 3 - Final
Mason Adam led with a pick-six and then ran for three more touchdowns as Wall won, 35-14, over Pinelands in the final round of the NJSIAA Rothman/Orthopaedics Regional Invitational South, Group 3 tournament in Wall. Anthony Gartz opened with a 5-yard TD run and then Adam returned a pick-six 34...
Man of the Match and other stars from Robbinsville Group 3 state title win
Robbinsville boys soccer took home their first Group 3 state title in a 4-2 penalty kick victory over Mendham on Saturday at Franklin High School. The game was tied 1-1 after regulation. Junior midfielder Alex Ivanov scored the game-winning penalty kick while senior goalie Ronit Rijhwani made the game-winning save.
North Hunterdon wins sectional title with wild 49-35 win over Randolph
Saturday in Annandale, North Hunterdon and Randolph slugged it out like a pair of punch drunk prize fighters through a frenzied fourth quarter that included seven touchdowns. But it was the host Lions that answered the bell one last time to win the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedic North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 championship, 49-35.
Updated 2022 NJSIAA boys soccer tournament brackets after Wednesday’s games
With the boys soccer state finals set, take a look and see where your team stands after Wednesday’s action. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Second-half defensive effort paces Mountain Lakes football over Brearley in N1G1 final
Before he went to bed each night, Mountain Lakes senior Jimmy Elliott would turn and flash his phone’s flashlight to a photo next to his bed. He printed out a photo of himself from last year’s sectional final against Cedar Grove, where he was standing near the 40-yard line watching Cedar Grove celebrate a sectional championship.
Football: No. 1 Don Bosco Prep shuts out St. Augustine in Non-Public A quarterfinals
Don Bosco Prep hasn’t won a state title since 2015. It hopes 2022 is the year it returns to glory. And on Saturday afternoon, the top-seeded Ironmen, ranked No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, are one step closer after shutting out eighth-seeded St. Augustine, 37-0, in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics. Non-Public A playoffs at Charlies I. Granatell Stadium in Ramsey.
Millville’s last-ditch drive stuns Hammonton, secures back-to-back SJG4 football titles
Out-played by Hammonton for most of 45 minutes in a thrilling NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 4 final, the Millville High School football team had one chance to salvage its season. It had 83 yards to go, 2:56 on the clock and no timeouts.
Football: No. 11 Old Tappan returns to form and beats Hillside to take North 1, Group 3 championship
While Old Tappan’s last couple of seasons haven’t quite been up to the usual standards the program established for it, it seems safe to say that after Saturday afternoon, the team has returned to form. The top-seeded Golden Knights hosted second-seeded Hillside on Saturday in the championship game...
Last-second TD caps Seton Hall rally, stuns No. 4 St. Joseph (Mont.) in NPA quarters
Falling behind 16 points on the road to a team like St. Joseph of Montvale, in the second half no less, is just about always a fatal proposition for the opponent. Not on this day. Not for Seton Hall Prep. An incredible comeback, capped off by Julius Vicari’s two-yard touchdown...
MVP, standout performances from 2022 Group 2 girls soccer title game
GIRLS SOCCER: West Morris vs Wall (NJSIAA Group 2 Final) on November 12, 2022 — Check out the players who stepped up and defined the NJSIAA/Wawa Group 2 title game this fall. MOST VALUABLE PLAYER. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the...
Individual Gymnastics Championships: SJV’s Sitty wins all-around, co-champion on bars
Sometimes, a senior saves the best performance for last. Kylie Sitty of St. John Vianney has been one of the top gymnasts in the state over the last two years. During the postseason, she finished third all-around during the Central Jersey Sectional meet and fourth at the Shore Conference Championships.
Trafford runs wild as Delbarton routs No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep in Non-Public A quarterfinals
If there’s a better running back in the state than Ryan Trafford, Brian Bowers would love to meet him. Coming into Saturday’s playoff matchup against No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, the Delbarton junior was in the top-10 of rushing yards in the state and was averaging just over 120 yards per game on the ground.
Yascko leads Edison past Lenape for program’s first sectional crown since 1991 (PHOTOS)
One of the many benefits to having a four-year starter at quarterback is knowing that he’s not easily going to panic, even in the most stressful situations.
Salem takes down Paulsboro for second straight sectional football title
The Salem High School football team’s season has been a journey, and neither the season or journey is over after a dominating 33-14 win over Paulsboro in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey Group 1 final on Saturday. The Rams move on to the Group 1 state semifinal next weekend...
