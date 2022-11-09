Read full article on original website
click orlando
Daytona Beach Shores residents suggest solutions for hurricane damage
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – The Daytona Beach Shores City Council rehashed all the complications stemming from Hurricane Nicole during its Tuesday meeting. The council said they still don’t know what solutions could prevent issues like this in the future. [TRENDING: Artemis I’s launch may be heard from...
click orlando
Division of Emergency Management assessing damage from Nicole in Daytona Beach Shores
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – City leaders in Daytona Beach Shores discussed the latest on Hurricane Nicole’s impact on the coastal community in a meeting Tuesday night. As two more of the high-rise buildings on the beach have been cleared for residents to return, there is still much that needs to be done to repair and rebuild.
daytonatimes.com
Nicole spares Black Daytona, mostly ravages beachside and downtown
While recovering from Hurricane Ian which hit in September, Daytona Beach and Volusia County were ravaged by Tropical Storm Nicole on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. Volusia County puts property damage at $522 from the storm, which was more than Hurricane Ian’s damage of $377 million. Nicole seems to...
click orlando
New Smyrna Beach condo complex evacuated during Nicole deemed safe by city
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A condo complex that was evacuated during Nicole because of fears it may collapse is now considered safe for people to occupy, according to leaders with New Smyrna Beach. Las Brisas condos, 3001 S. Atlantic Ave., have been inspected by a structural engineer who...
Florida county puts damage from Nicole at $481 million
Damages are estimated at more than $481 million in a central Florida coastal county where homes collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean following Hurricane Nicole last week.
click orlando
Hurricane Nicole causes more than $500 million in damage to Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Initial assessments after Hurricane Nicole show the storm caused more than half a billion dollars in damage in Volusia County. More than $363 million dollars in damage comes from Daytona Beach Shores, according to the property appraiser. In the city, 93 structures suffered some sort of damage from the storm, including more than 20 high-rise hotels and condos that were evacuated due to structural safety concerns.
click orlando
2 accused in Flagler theft possibly tied to similar crimes across Florida, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said they have identified two men who worked to steal a woman’s wallet and cell phone last month at a Palm Coast supermarket and may possibly be connected to similar crimes across the state. Deputies said the victim...
Residents return after more Daytona Beach Shores condos checked for structural concerns
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — People at Central Florida’s coast are continuing to get back on their feet following the impact of Hurricane Nicole. Many people at the beaches were forced out of their homes when Nicole hit. After some buildings in the Daytona Beach Shores area were evacuated...
click orlando
Wilbur-by-the-Sea homeowners speak out over damage from Hurricane Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Homeowners in Wilbur-By-The-Sea spoke directly to Volusia County officials Monday evening regarding storm repairs in the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole. During the meeting inside the Wilbur Boathouse, residents expressed concern about the lack of a seawall at the county-owned beach access property. [TRENDING: Florida flight...
WESH
Plane crash with injuries reported in Volusia County
OAK HILL, Fla. — A plane crash was reported Tuesday afternoon in Volusia County. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Maytown Road in Oak Hill. The pilot, the lone occupant, was taken to the hospital, officials said. Officials said...
click orlando
Looking for Christmas lights in Central Florida? Find a display near you
ORLANDO, Fla. – Twinkling lights will soon be aglow across Central Florida, and if you need some Christmas cheer, they’re the perfect pick-me-up. Here’s a list of Christmas displays going up around Central Florida, now through the end of the year, and many of them are free. We’ll add more events as we learn about them.
Bay News 9
'We feel fortunate': Daytona Beach Boardwalk business describes the aftermath of Nicole
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — As cleanup efforts continue in Volusia County, Daytona Beach businesses are feeling the impacts of the two storms that made landfall within weeks of each other. What You Need To Know. Tropical systems and damage have made a lack of visitors evident along the Daytona...
click orlando
Weary and wary eyes on St. Johns River as water levels rise after Nicole
GENEVA, Fla. – Seminole County leaders are monitoring the water levels along the St. Johns River. In Geneva, officials said Lake Harney has crested, but it may be a few more days before Lake Monroe recedes. [TRENDING: Artemis I’s launch may be heard from miles away. Here’s how far...
newsdaytonabeach.com
A1A Fully Open in Flagler County Days After Hurricane
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - A1A in Flagler Beach has been fully repaired and reopened just days after the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday. Thanks to the work of fleets of work trucks, the severe erosion of the beach dunes that caused the road to partially collapse has been restored.
click orlando
2 electrocuted in Orange County during Hurricane Nicole were twin siblings
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman who were electrocuted in Orange County during Hurricane Nicole were twin siblings, according to a GoFundMe account. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the two encountered a downed power line in Conway during the storm on Thursday. [TRENDING: Florida flight...
click orlando
FHP: Small plane makes emergency landing at Anastasia State Park beach, flips
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A small plane made an emergency landing Monday morning at Anastasia State Park’s beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. News 6 partner News4JAX learned of the incident shortly before noon just north of the St. Johns County Ocean Pier in St. Augustine Beach.
click orlando
Motorcyclist killed after slamming into pole in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 34-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle wrecked early Wednesday morning in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the Kissimmee man was heading north on a Kawasaki Ninja on Palk Parkway, south of Lake Street around 3 a.m. [TRENDING: Become...
click orlando
Woman killed in Orlando crash along Florida’s Turnpike, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed in a crash along Florida’s Turnpike in Orlando Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 6:11 p.m. near Mile Marker 258, south of Interstate 4, troopers said. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused...
click orlando
New mom loses leg after being pinned by tree, truck in Volusia County during Hurricane Nicole
DELAND, Fla. – Julie Tindel’s life was changed forever following what her family called a freak accident. Tindel, 24, was in the ICU at HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital after she was pinned by a truck and tree as Nicole blew through. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man...
fox13news.com
Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Hurricane Nicole: 'A freak accident'
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
