Daytona Beach Shores, FL

daytonatimes.com

Nicole spares Black Daytona, mostly ravages beachside and downtown

While recovering from Hurricane Ian which hit in September, Daytona Beach and Volusia County were ravaged by Tropical Storm Nicole on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. Volusia County puts property damage at $522 from the storm, which was more than Hurricane Ian’s damage of $377 million. Nicole seems to...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Hurricane Nicole causes more than $500 million in damage to Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Initial assessments after Hurricane Nicole show the storm caused more than half a billion dollars in damage in Volusia County. More than $363 million dollars in damage comes from Daytona Beach Shores, according to the property appraiser. In the city, 93 structures suffered some sort of damage from the storm, including more than 20 high-rise hotels and condos that were evacuated due to structural safety concerns.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Wilbur-by-the-Sea homeowners speak out over damage from Hurricane Nicole

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Homeowners in Wilbur-By-The-Sea spoke directly to Volusia County officials Monday evening regarding storm repairs in the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole. During the meeting inside the Wilbur Boathouse, residents expressed concern about the lack of a seawall at the county-owned beach access property. [TRENDING: Florida flight...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Plane crash with injuries reported in Volusia County

OAK HILL, Fla. — A plane crash was reported Tuesday afternoon in Volusia County. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Maytown Road in Oak Hill. The pilot, the lone occupant, was taken to the hospital, officials said. Officials said...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Looking for Christmas lights in Central Florida? Find a display near you

ORLANDO, Fla. – Twinkling lights will soon be aglow across Central Florida, and if you need some Christmas cheer, they’re the perfect pick-me-up. Here’s a list of Christmas displays going up around Central Florida, now through the end of the year, and many of them are free. We’ll add more events as we learn about them.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

A1A Fully Open in Flagler County Days After Hurricane

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - A1A in Flagler Beach has been fully repaired and reopened just days after the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday. Thanks to the work of fleets of work trucks, the severe erosion of the beach dunes that caused the road to partially collapse has been restored.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
click orlando

Woman killed in Orlando crash along Florida’s Turnpike, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed in a crash along Florida’s Turnpike in Orlando Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 6:11 p.m. near Mile Marker 258, south of Interstate 4, troopers said. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused...
ORLANDO, FL
fox13news.com

Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Hurricane Nicole: 'A freak accident'

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

