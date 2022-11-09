Read full article on original website
Seattle Seahawks: 3 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Buccaneers
Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10. With this game being the NFL’s first game played in Germany, people around the world will be watching. Ahead of this matchup, we will be making out Seahawks Week 10 predictions.
ESPN
Hackett on Russell Wilson wristband: 'If it helps, why not do it?'
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett expounded Thursday on why quarterback Russell Wilson wore a wristband with a play sheet on it for the first time this season in the 21-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Oct. 30 in London. The Broncos (3-5) had some early-season struggles with...
Pete Carroll amped for Seahawks-Buccaneers battle in Munich
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked about this week's trip to Munich, Germany, to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as part of the NFL's International Series. "To me, it's like a (college) bowl game," said Carroll, who guided USC to several, including a Bowl Championship Series title, before returning to the pros over a decade ago. "Everything around it, there is somewhat of a celebration everywhere you go as you travel and at the airport. It just seems like there is...
CBS Sports
Seahawks legend Shaun Alexander on Seattle's surprising start and Kenneth Walker's early success
Shaun Alexander is one of the best running backs we've seen over the past couple decades. Only four that played the position have won NFL MVP since 2000, and Alexander is one of them. The Seattle Seahawks legend racked up 1,958 yards from scrimmage and 28 total touchdowns during the 2005 campaign, winning the MVP voting over the likes of Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.
The Bucs will probably take an L against the Seahawks this Sunday
'This is still a flawed team that has a lot of problems that remain unsolved.'
KING-5
The Seattle Seahawks arrive in Munich
The Hawks have landed. The Seattle Seahawks have arrived in Munich, Germany ahead of their Sunday morning game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NEWS10 ABC
Running game having biggest impact in decades in NFL
Derrick Henry was a bit amused by the premise of a question talking about the importance of passing in the modern NFL. “Is it a passing league?” he said jokingly. “I’m playing. But we (have) guys in the league that are running the ball well, that are efficient and been playing at a high level for an amount of years. So just credit to our RBs in the game. Just keep killing it.”
Wilson's wristband, stopping run central to Broncos' upset
Russell Wilson's wristband, stopping the run and Greg Dulcich's emergence are central to a Broncos' victory. Denver seeks its first road win in the states this season.
