Inwood, WV

Metro News

Roundup: Higher-seeded teams nearly perfect on Friday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Take a look around West Virginia for news and notes from the opening-round matchups. For games not listed here, check out the high school sports page for more info. Class AAA. No. 2 Huntington 62, No. 15 Woodrow Wilson 22 — Senior quarterback Gavin Lochow passed...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Road to Wheeling: Top-seeded Generals ready for Logan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – It has been a long time since Winfield football was among the elite programs in Class AA, and coming into the 2022 season there were plenty of questions about just how the Generals would fare following consecutive season that ended short of the playoffs. The answer,...
WINFIELD, WV
WTRF- 7News

The Dragons slay the Knights in round one of WVSSAC playoffs

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–It’s week one of the WVSSAC football playoffs. The 10-0 Cameron Dragons and host 6-3 Tyler Consolidated. These two met in the regular season, Cameron winning 21-7. The Dragons were trying to avoid what happened last year, as the number one seed when they were beat by 16th seed Gilmer County. Cameron […]
CAMERON, WV
shepherdstownchronicle.com

Shepherd scores game’s last 37 points to subdue Warriors

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Shepherd made certain it could circle the date and time — this Saturday at 3 p.m. — for its first-ever PSAC championship game appearance, when it scored the last 37 points in a comeback win over homestanding East Stroudsburg last week. The Warriors literally...
STROUDSBURG, PA
High School Football PRO

Parkersburg, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

PARKERSBURG, WV
Metro News

Williamstown rolls by Buffalo for second straight Class A title

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Williamstown displayed dominance from start to finish Thursday afternoon during the Class A final at the Charleston Coliseum. As a result, the Yellowjackets coasted to a second consecutive Class A championship, making quick work of Buffalo 25-14, 25-7, 25-15. “We really focused on playing our game,”...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
Metro News

Musselman sweeps Morgantown for three-peat in Class AAA

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Seeking a three-peat in Class AAA, top seed Musselman didn’t start Thursday’s state final against No. 2 Morgantown in the fashion it was hoping to. Ultimately, it hardly mattered. After trailing for much of the opening set, including 15-10 at one point, the Applemen...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Bob Huggins Has Finally Found His Team

Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s unclear whether the 2022-2023 West Virginia Mountaineers men’s basketball team will be competitive in the Big 12 Conference or if it’s an NCAA Tournament team, but what’s certain is that this is a Bob Huggins’ team. This team is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

WVU seeks sixth consecutive Backyard Brawl Brawl victory Friday at Pittsburgh

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia and Pittsburgh will share the floor for the 189th time Friday evening at the Petersen Events Center and recent history has favored the Mountaineers in the series. The Mountaineers are seeking their sixth consecutive win over the neighbors to the north. They are enjoying the longest streak in WVU’s favor since 1964-1968. Tip time is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WOWK 13 News

Football Forecast for 75 Game and WVU

(WOWK) — We saw several rain showers and thunderstorms today due to remnants of Nicole passing through. Cold air is moving in behind these showers, and here’s how it will affect the games tomorrow. We will see some lighter rain showers move in for the afternoon hours, but the rain will clear up by the […]
MORGANTOWN, WV

