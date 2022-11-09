Read full article on original website
Metro News
Roundup: Higher-seeded teams nearly perfect on Friday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Take a look around West Virginia for news and notes from the opening-round matchups. For games not listed here, check out the high school sports page for more info. Class AAA. No. 2 Huntington 62, No. 15 Woodrow Wilson 22 — Senior quarterback Gavin Lochow passed...
Metro News
No shortage of excitement for Weir as Red Riders prep for first playoff game in 4 years
When Weir takes on Roane County in a Class AA first-round playoff game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, it’ll mark the Red Riders’ first postseason appearance since 2018 when they advanced to a state semifinal. That was the last of six consecutive playoff-qualifying seasons and the final time Weir...
Road to Wheeling: Top-seeded Generals ready for Logan
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – It has been a long time since Winfield football was among the elite programs in Class AA, and coming into the 2022 season there were plenty of questions about just how the Generals would fare following consecutive season that ended short of the playoffs. The answer,...
Metro News
Highlights: Cameron pulls away from Tyler Consolidated, advances to Class A quarterfinals
CAMERON, W.Va. — Highlights from Cameron’s 20-6 win over Tyler Consolidated in the opening round of the Class A playoffs. The Dragons (11-0) will host Doddridge County (9-2) in the quarterfinals next weekend. (Highlights by Teran Malone)
The Dragons slay the Knights in round one of WVSSAC playoffs
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–It’s week one of the WVSSAC football playoffs. The 10-0 Cameron Dragons and host 6-3 Tyler Consolidated. These two met in the regular season, Cameron winning 21-7. The Dragons were trying to avoid what happened last year, as the number one seed when they were beat by 16th seed Gilmer County. Cameron […]
Metro News
Highlights: Wheeling Central Catholic advances to quarterfinals with 41-7 win over Man
WHEELING, W.Va. — Highlights from Wheeling Central Catholic’s 41-7 win over Man in the Class A opening round. (Highlights by Teran Malone)
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Shepherd scores game’s last 37 points to subdue Warriors
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Shepherd made certain it could circle the date and time — this Saturday at 3 p.m. — for its first-ever PSAC championship game appearance, when it scored the last 37 points in a comeback win over homestanding East Stroudsburg last week. The Warriors literally...
Parkersburg, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Metro News
Volleyball semifinals: Musselman and Morgantown move on; Shady Spring to face PB in Class AA title again
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Class AA volleyball title match will have a familiar look to it Thursday. Thanks to semifinal wins from Morgantown in Class AAA and Buffalo in Class A to close out Wednesday’s semifinal session, both of those finals will have a new look. On a...
Metro News
East Hardy avenges earlier loss to Tucker County, advances to Class A quarterfinals
PARSONS, W.Va. — Highlights from No. 10 East Hardy’s 34-6 win at No. 7 Tucker County in the opening round of the Class A playoffs. Both teams are 9-2. The Cougars will face the winner of the Clay-Battelle/Williamstown game in the quarterfinals. (Highlights by Teran Malone)
Metro News
Williamstown rolls by Buffalo for second straight Class A title
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Williamstown displayed dominance from start to finish Thursday afternoon during the Class A final at the Charleston Coliseum. As a result, the Yellowjackets coasted to a second consecutive Class A championship, making quick work of Buffalo 25-14, 25-7, 25-15. “We really focused on playing our game,”...
Metro News
Musselman sweeps Morgantown for three-peat in Class AAA
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Seeking a three-peat in Class AAA, top seed Musselman didn’t start Thursday’s state final against No. 2 Morgantown in the fashion it was hoping to. Ultimately, it hardly mattered. After trailing for much of the opening set, including 15-10 at one point, the Applemen...
voiceofmotown.com
Bob Huggins Has Finally Found His Team
Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s unclear whether the 2022-2023 West Virginia Mountaineers men’s basketball team will be competitive in the Big 12 Conference or if it’s an NCAA Tournament team, but what’s certain is that this is a Bob Huggins’ team. This team is...
Metro News
East Hardy-Tucker County rematch one of several quality Class A Rd. 1 matchups
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato have the final word on this weekend’s opening-round high school football matchups, taking a look at Class A.
What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Win Over Pitt
West Virginia defeated the Pitt Panthers on Friday evening, 81-56. Shortly after the game, head coach Bob Huggins sat courtside with Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs for a postgame radio interview on the Mountaineer Sports Network. Below are a few quotes from the head coach. "We got to get everybody...
Metro News
WVU seeks sixth consecutive Backyard Brawl Brawl victory Friday at Pittsburgh
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia and Pittsburgh will share the floor for the 189th time Friday evening at the Petersen Events Center and recent history has favored the Mountaineers in the series. The Mountaineers are seeking their sixth consecutive win over the neighbors to the north. They are enjoying the longest streak in WVU’s favor since 1964-1968. Tip time is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
Football Forecast for 75 Game and WVU
(WOWK) — We saw several rain showers and thunderstorms today due to remnants of Nicole passing through. Cold air is moving in behind these showers, and here’s how it will affect the games tomorrow. We will see some lighter rain showers move in for the afternoon hours, but the rain will clear up by the […]
Metro News
Dream becomes reality: U.S. Army veteran Wil Schoonover enjoying second season at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Over a hundred players make up the WVU football roster and all have a unique story about how their football journeys began and how they arrived in Morgantown. Wil Schoonover’s path to realizing a life-long dream had twists and turns. But a year ago, he successfully reached his destination.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
West Virginia Head Coach Bob Huggins Comments on Backyard Brawl: ‘Hugley’s Going to Play’
Ahead of Friday night’s Backyard Brawl between Pitt and West Virginia, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins didn’t hold back when talking about the possibility of injured Pitt forward John Hugley playing in that game. “Hugley’s going to play,” Huggins said. “I also know everybody in Cleveland, too....
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Playoffs Week 2 high school football final scores
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season is winding down, and we’ve got some great match-ups for the first week of high school football playoffs in western Pennsylvania!. Here are the games we are covering this Friday on Skylights:. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
