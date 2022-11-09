ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

North Hunterdon wins sectional title with wild 49-35 win over Randolph

Saturday in Annandale, North Hunterdon and Randolph slugged it out like a pair of punch drunk prize fighters through a frenzied fourth quarter that included seven touchdowns. But it was the host Lions that answered the bell one last time to win the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedic North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 championship, 49-35.
RANDOLPH, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy