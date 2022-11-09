Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 2 West Essex’s dominance continues with 4th straight Group 2 title
The champs would just not be denied. After a slow start, West Essex, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, found its legs and its seniors were helping lead the way as they’ve done all season long. Two of those seniors, Cielle McInerney and Gianna Macrino, combined for three...
WATCH: Lauren Masters nets the OT winner for North Hunterdon in Group 3 final
North Hunterdon repeated as the Group 3 field hockey champion on Wednesday night, rallying for a 2-1 win in overtime to beat Clearview in Bordentown. After falling behind early in the fourth quarter, North Hunterdon rallied to tie the game before Lauren Masters, a Louisville commit, sunk the winning shot early in overtime.
No. 1 Camden Catholic outlasts No. 4 Oak Knoll to win NJSIAA Non-Public field hockey championship
It was a long time coming but Olivia Bent-Cole and her Camden Catholic teammates finally stepped off the field at Bordentown with a trophy over their heads. The Irish — No. 1 in the NJ.com field hockey Top 20 —Beat No. 4 Oak Knoll 2-1 to win the NJSIAA Non-Public state championship. Camden Catholic last won a state championship in 1985.
WATCH: Natalie McGivern scores in double-OT to lift West Deptford to Group 1 title
Natalie McGivern scored the game-winning goal off a penalty corner with 1:05 left in double-overtime to lead West Deptford to a 3-2 win over Shore in the Group 1 title game on Saturday in Bordentown. The stunning win, coming over the No. 5-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, was...
WATCH: Robbinsville boys soccer celebrates their first state title
Robbinsville boys soccer took home their first Group 3 state title in a 4-2 penalty kick victory over Mendham on Saturday at Franklin High School. The game was tied 1-1 after regulation. Junior midfielder Alex Ivanov scored the game-winning penalty kick while senior goalie Ronit Rijhwani made the game-winning save.
Yascko leads Edison past Lenape for program’s first sectional crown since 1991 (PHOTOS)
One of the many benefits to having a four-year starter at quarterback is knowing that he’s not easily going to panic, even in the most stressful situations.
Field hockey: Three stars from West Essex’s Group 2 field hockey championship
For the fourth tournament in a row, West Essex is the top dog in Group 2. The Knights, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, took down No. 6 Point Pleasant Boro, 5-0, to win the program’s 21st state title.
North Hunterdon wins sectional title with wild 49-35 win over Randolph
Saturday in Annandale, North Hunterdon and Randolph slugged it out like a pair of punch drunk prize fighters through a frenzied fourth quarter that included seven touchdowns. But it was the host Lions that answered the bell one last time to win the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedic North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 championship, 49-35.
Girls soccer photos: West Morris vs. Wall in Group 2 Final, Nov. 12, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Girls Volleyball Group 1 Final Preview: Bogota vs. Delaware Valley
The NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Tournament Group Championship takes place on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Franklin HS. Ahead of the title match, take a look at the preview for the Group 1 championship. Can’t make it to the match? Stream the championship here.
Girls Volleyball Group 2 Final Preview: Sparta vs. Gov. Livingston
The NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Tournament Group Championship takes place on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Franklin HS. Ahead of the title match, take a look at the preview for the Group 2 championship. Can’t make it to the match? Stream the championship here.
Girls soccer photos: Mountain Lakes vs. Point Pleasant Beach in Group 1 Final, Nov. 12, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
MVP, standout performances from 2022 Group 1 girls soccer title game
GIRLS SOCCER: Mountain Lakes vs Point Pleasant Beach (NJSIAA Group 1 Final) on November 12, 2022 — Check out the players who stepped up and defined the NJSIAA/Wawa Group 1 title game this fall. MOST VALUABLE PLAYER. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one...
WATCH: Mountain Lakes celebrates winning Group 1 girls soccer championship
Mountain Lakes came back to Kean University and finished the job this time around, beating Point Pleasant Beach, 5-1, in the NJSIAA/Wawa Group 1 final. Last fall, the Lakers fell short against Shore in overtime of the title game, but this group was not going to let that happen again. Mountain Lakes built up a lead early and kept adding to it.
Girls Soccer: Group 4 final preview - No. 2 Freehold Township vs. No. 4 Ridgewood
GIRLS SOCCER: Watchung Hills vs Ridgewood (NJSIAA North Group 4 Semifinals) on November 8, 2022 — GROUP 4 FINAL. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Man of the Match and other stars from Robbinsville Group 3 state title win
Robbinsville boys soccer took home their first Group 3 state title in a 4-2 penalty kick victory over Mendham on Saturday at Franklin High School. The game was tied 1-1 after regulation. Junior midfielder Alex Ivanov scored the game-winning penalty kick while senior goalie Ronit Rijhwani made the game-winning save.
Dominant defense lifts Passaic Tech to first sectional title since 2015 (WATCH)
Don’t call it an underdog story. Passaic Tech had been doubted before against Union City, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20.
Boys cross-country Meet of Champions: Rahway’s Lawson takes title to complete sweep
The Rahway senior capped his career with an NJSIAA Meet of Champions title, taking the win and finishing in an incredible 15:33 on Saturday at Holmdel Park.
Girls Volleyball Group 3 Final Preview: Tenafly vs. Colts Neck
The NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Tournament Group Championship takes place on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Franklin HS. Ahead of the title match, take a look at the preview for the Group 3 championship. Can’t make it to the match? Stream the championship here.
Boys soccer photos: Mendham vs. Robbinsville in Group 3 final, Nov. 12, 2022
Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are...
