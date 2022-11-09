Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
guidetogreatergainesville.com
The Gift of Giving Back
The holiday season offers additional opportunities to give back. Of course, children everywhere are excited about gifts and holiday festivities, but it is also essential to provide them the opportunity to learn about the importance of giving back. There are ample opportunities throughout the Greater Gainesville area for families to...
WCJB
Alachua County Pets: Georgia, Rusty, Tofu, and Miso
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Everyone is concerned about the storm and these adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County are looking for someone to hunker down with. First is the sweetest girl who is sure to make you laugh, Georgia. This pup is a bit of an attention hog and would love to be your walking buddy.
WCJB
“What’s up” with K-Country 11/11
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a “pawfect” event in Marion County on Saturday, and giving love to the men and women who bravely served our country. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country.
WCJB
Wuffstock Festival to be celebrated in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A festival for dogs and their owners is being celebrated in Lake City tomorrow. Dog lovers and their pets will gather in Lake City for the Wuffstock Festival. The opening ceremony is 10 a.m. at the Darby Pavilion by Lake Desoto. The festival features races...
WCJB
Newberry firefighters will hold a lunch fundraiser in honor of Blaine Roberson
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a barbecue lunch fundraiser for a firefighter in Newberry on Wednesday. The lunch is held in honor of Blaine Roberson and his family and all proceeds will go to them. They will serve pulled pork, mac and cheese, green beans, and dessert. They will...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Developer to build 212 apartments in Newberry
A development and construction firm based in South Carolina has announced plans to build 212 cottage-style apartments in Newberry. Sands Companies announced on Thursday the purchase of a 22-acre lot for the build-to-rent units. “With this new project, Sands is bringing the model it has perfected in the Carolinas and...
WCJB
Newberry Sports Complex will hold Veterans Day celebrations
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be Veterans Day celebrations at the Newberry Sports Complex on Friday. The complex is located at 24880 NW 16th Ave in Newberry. The event will have a car show display, education information booths, military items, and food trucks. They will also offer mini express...
WCJB
MLK Center will hold a Veterans Day breakfast
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in North Central Florida are getting ready to honor our veterans. On Friday, you can show your support for service members by participating in a Veterans Day breakfast. It’s happening at the MLK Center in Gainesville and runs from 8:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.
WCJB
Veteran’s Day breakfast back after two-year pandemic pause
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic Veteran’s Day was celebrated in person over a hot breakfast. The Brigadier General Charles Young Breakfast was given out to service members at the Martin Luther King Jr. Multi-Purpose Center off of Waldo Rd Friday morning. The Beta Pi Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity hosted the free meal along with students and staff of the Sharing and Caring School.
WCJB
Florida International Rally and Motorsport Park will hold the 8th annual Krawl’n for the Fallen
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 8th annual Krawl’n for the Fallen event is hosted by the Off-Road United Foundation, and it starts on Friday. It is one of Florida’s largest off-road events. It brings together law enforcement and the community for fellowship and fun. The event will kick...
WCJB
Gator Insider: Florida faces South Carolina in home finale
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week 11 of the college football season gives Florida football fans one last chance to watch the orange and blue at The Swamp, for the fall campaign, as the team hosts Southeastern Conference opponent South Carolina in the team’s home finale. The team will honor 18 players before the game as a part of Senior Day festivities. TV20′s Gator Insider Steve Russell details the matchup between head coaches Billy Napier and Shane Beamer.
WCJB
People in Cedar Key ride out Tropical Storm Nicole
CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of Cedar Key made preparations for Tropical Storm Nicole, while others kept it simple. TV20 crews didn’t spot many boarded-up windows and many residents continued about their day as normal. Some restaurants closed due to the storm while others continued to serve patrons.
Miami Loses QB Commitment Jaden Rashada to Florida
In a shocking turn of events, quarterback Jaden Rashada has announced his decommitment from the Miami Hurricanes.
WCJB
Gainesville apartment complex caught fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A building at an apartment complex in Gainesville caught fire. A little after 8 pm on November 9th, Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews arrived at Boardwalk Apartment on SW 13th Street to find the back of the building in flames. 1 small...
WCJB
Homeless man rides out Tropical Storm Nicole in Marion County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County was one of the first North Central Florida counties to be hit by Tropical Storm Nicole as the storm moved through the region. The storm brought rain and gusty winds. Officials are reporting power outages and downed trees. A homeless man riding out the...
WCJB
Marion County and Gainesville will not have trash pick-up, RTS and Suntran also suspended due to Nicole
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you live in Marion County or the city of Gainesville, your garbage curbside pick up will be canceled for Thursday due to Hurricane Nicole. Instead, the curbside services will happen on Friday even though it is Veterans Day. Also, bus services from RTS in Gainesville...
WCJB
Marion County public schools are reopening
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County public school students are set to head back to class tomorrow, even though it’s Veterans Day. The school district announced all schools are reopening tomorrow for normal operations, except for Anthony Elementary. Students return to class in Gilchrist County as well. Schools are...
WCJB
Sports Overtime: Region Quarterfinals
(WCJB) -The playoffs got underway on Friday night in North Central Florida with a thriller between Buchholz and Pace. The Bobcats, seeded No. 3 in Class 4A-Suburban Region 1, edged out the Patriots, 35-34 on a touchdown and two-point conversion in the final seconds. Buchholz will host Crestview in next week’s region semifinals. In non-football action, the Gator men’s basketball team defeated Kennesaw State, 88-78 to move to 2-0. Colin Castleton scored a career-high 33 points in the victory.
Billy Napier Reacts To Poaching Top Quarterback Recruit From Rival Program
It's been an up-and-down first season at the helm for Florida head coach Billy Napier. But one area where he hasn't been struggling this year is on the recruiting trail, especially after today's big quarterback flip. On Friday, 2023 four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada officially flipped his commitment from the University...
WCJB
Yankeetown residents are concerned about high tides after Tropical Storm Nicole
YANKEETOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Water levels continued to rise throughout the day in Yankeetown as there was minimal damage from Tropical Storm Nicole, but some residents like Michael Brehmer said the worst is yet to come. “Came in out of the north and now it’s changed directions as they predicted...
