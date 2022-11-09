ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

guidetogreatergainesville.com

The Gift of Giving Back

The holiday season offers additional opportunities to give back. Of course, children everywhere are excited about gifts and holiday festivities, but it is also essential to provide them the opportunity to learn about the importance of giving back. There are ample opportunities throughout the Greater Gainesville area for families to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Pets: Georgia, Rusty, Tofu, and Miso

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Everyone is concerned about the storm and these adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County are looking for someone to hunker down with. First is the sweetest girl who is sure to make you laugh, Georgia. This pup is a bit of an attention hog and would love to be your walking buddy.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

“What’s up” with K-Country 11/11

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a “pawfect” event in Marion County on Saturday, and giving love to the men and women who bravely served our country. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Wuffstock Festival to be celebrated in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A festival for dogs and their owners is being celebrated in Lake City tomorrow. Dog lovers and their pets will gather in Lake City for the Wuffstock Festival. The opening ceremony is 10 a.m. at the Darby Pavilion by Lake Desoto. The festival features races...
LAKE CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Developer to build 212 apartments in Newberry

A development and construction firm based in South Carolina has announced plans to build 212 cottage-style apartments in Newberry. Sands Companies announced on Thursday the purchase of a 22-acre lot for the build-to-rent units. “With this new project, Sands is bringing the model it has perfected in the Carolinas and...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Newberry Sports Complex will hold Veterans Day celebrations

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be Veterans Day celebrations at the Newberry Sports Complex on Friday. The complex is located at 24880 NW 16th Ave in Newberry. The event will have a car show display, education information booths, military items, and food trucks. They will also offer mini express...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

MLK Center will hold a Veterans Day breakfast

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in North Central Florida are getting ready to honor our veterans. On Friday, you can show your support for service members by participating in a Veterans Day breakfast. It’s happening at the MLK Center in Gainesville and runs from 8:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Veteran’s Day breakfast back after two-year pandemic pause

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic Veteran’s Day was celebrated in person over a hot breakfast. The Brigadier General Charles Young Breakfast was given out to service members at the Martin Luther King Jr. Multi-Purpose Center off of Waldo Rd Friday morning. The Beta Pi Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity hosted the free meal along with students and staff of the Sharing and Caring School.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gator Insider: Florida faces South Carolina in home finale

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week 11 of the college football season gives Florida football fans one last chance to watch the orange and blue at The Swamp, for the fall campaign, as the team hosts Southeastern Conference opponent South Carolina in the team’s home finale. The team will honor 18 players before the game as a part of Senior Day festivities. TV20′s Gator Insider Steve Russell details the matchup between head coaches Billy Napier and Shane Beamer.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

People in Cedar Key ride out Tropical Storm Nicole

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of Cedar Key made preparations for Tropical Storm Nicole, while others kept it simple. TV20 crews didn’t spot many boarded-up windows and many residents continued about their day as normal. Some restaurants closed due to the storm while others continued to serve patrons.
CEDAR KEY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville apartment complex caught fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A building at an apartment complex in Gainesville caught fire. A little after 8 pm on November 9th, Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews arrived at Boardwalk Apartment on SW 13th Street to find the back of the building in flames. 1 small...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Homeless man rides out Tropical Storm Nicole in Marion County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County was one of the first North Central Florida counties to be hit by Tropical Storm Nicole as the storm moved through the region. The storm brought rain and gusty winds. Officials are reporting power outages and downed trees. A homeless man riding out the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County public schools are reopening

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County public school students are set to head back to class tomorrow, even though it’s Veterans Day. The school district announced all schools are reopening tomorrow for normal operations, except for Anthony Elementary. Students return to class in Gilchrist County as well. Schools are...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Sports Overtime: Region Quarterfinals

(WCJB) -The playoffs got underway on Friday night in North Central Florida with a thriller between Buchholz and Pace. The Bobcats, seeded No. 3 in Class 4A-Suburban Region 1, edged out the Patriots, 35-34 on a touchdown and two-point conversion in the final seconds. Buchholz will host Crestview in next week’s region semifinals. In non-football action, the Gator men’s basketball team defeated Kennesaw State, 88-78 to move to 2-0. Colin Castleton scored a career-high 33 points in the victory.
GAINESVILLE, FL

