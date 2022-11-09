ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Jeep and Chrysler Have Bad News

The race for electric vehicles is expensive for automakers. For legacy automakers, this often means adapting their factories and employees to a new culture if they want to compete with the upstarts which are disrupting the automotive industry. These startups have streamlined decision-making processes and rely heavily on technological innovations...
Business Insider

An unfinished 168-foot superyacht that was abandoned in 2007 will soon be up for auction starting at $1.5 million — see inside the 40% complete yacht

An unfinished superyacht abandoned just before the Great Recession will be up for auction starting at $1.5 million. The 168-foot motoryacht could cost between $16 million to $25 million to complete. Take a look at the nearly half-finished motoryacht that'll be auctioned by Boathouse Auctions in November. A 168-foot superyacht...
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
Reader's Digest

What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. They aren’t just weird car features, either. Here’s what’s really...
Motorious

Barn Find Mustang Literally Torn Out

They had to take down part of a wall to get it out…. For about 40 years, a classic Ford Mustang sat tucked away in a pole barn in the middle of rural Michigan. Until recently, not many people knew of its existence, that is until a barn find hunter tracked it down, bagging the kind of car he had always dreamed of finding. In fact, the guy said the day before he extracted the classic pony car he couldn’t even sleep out of sheer excitement.
Q 105.7

Ferrari and Rare Lamborghini Found In NY Garage! Only 1200 Made!

I am not one that likes surprises but I would love to be surprised with a vintage sports car, even if it's been sitting in a New York garage for twenty years. Imagine heading to a property expecting to see 1986 Ferrari that has was parked in this garage 6 years ago. The anticipation to see the condition of the car and examine what is essentially a time capsule is exciting. Then you arrive and they tell you there is another, more rare, sports car in a different garage on the property. What?
Truth About Cars

BMW Says Less Expensive Cars Will Remain In Production

BMW Chief Executive Oliver Zipse has said that despite the automaker’s status as a luxury carmaker it would not be abandoning lower-priced segments while it swaps over to electric vehicles. Though the general trajectory for the Bavarian marquee – and the automotive industry in general – over the last several years has been to chase higher margins by focusing on pricier, often larger, vehicles and clever packaging.
CarBuzz.com

Audi And Volkswagen Recall Almost 232,000 Cars For Bad Infotainment And TPMS

Apparently, Volkswagen's (and Audi's) infotainment woes extend beyond just touch buttons on steering wheels. Together, the two German brands issued a recall over faulty tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) and infotainment system voltage regulators. All told, 231,780 cars between the two brands have been recalled. Affected models include the Audi...
CNBC

These 10 used cars have held their value the most

While some used cars have maintained their value more than usual, that could shift as prices on pre-owned vehicles continue easing. The model with the least depreciation over the last five years is the Jeep Wrangler, a new study shows. Using your used car as a trade-in when you purchase...
Top Speed

This Supercharged Triumph Rocket 3 Can Make A Supercharged Harley-Davidson Look Slow

If you’re a regular here (and thank you if you are), you know how much we adore TTS Performance’s supercharged creations and its mastery in supercharging Harley-Davidsons and Suzuki Hayabusas. However, TTS founder Richard Albans loves new challenges, so this time, the company has supercharged an already-rampant Triumph Rocket 3 which, as a result, puts out over 340 horsepower.
Top Speed

Custom Honda Dax 125 Looks All Sorts Of Crazy In Its Cruiser Avatar

The Honda Dax ST 125 is the company’s newest mini moto, and it has already made a lot of fans. Thailand’s K-Speed is part of this fan club, and the shop often uses its epic customization skills on the mini moto to create stunning builds like this utterly bonkers Dax cafe racer. For its latest project, though, the K-Speed team has transformed the ST 125 into an old-school cruiser replete with standout elements. Here’s a closer look.

