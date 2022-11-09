Read full article on original website
ourcommunitynow.com
New Holiday Lights Attraction Coming to DMV
Winter City Lights features acres of twinkling lights, fun winter activities, and real snow. The holidays just aren’t the same without a visit to a holiday lights display. A new attraction is in the lineup in Maryland this year called Winter City Lights. Created by the same group that brought you Field of Screams, Winter City Lights promises to be one of the best holiday attractions in the DMV.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Baker Wins Food Network’s Halloween Wars
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – Janira Green was born in the Bronx and raised in Puerto Rico. After she graduated high school, Green moved to the states and joined the U.S. Navy. Now, the 37-year-old runs a bakery called DMV CakeLady and is coming off a massive win on the Food Network’s Halloween Wars.
downtownfrederick.org
A Little Song, A Little Dance @ ERUCC
20th Anniversary of A Little Song, A Little Dance-DON’T MISS OUT!. Have you secured your tickets for LS, LD 20th anniversary? A Little Song, A Little Dance is a fundraiser for World Aids Day and benefits programs like the Frederick HIV Coalition, which provides free HIV testing, support services, fights stigma, and more for the Frederick community.
Soul Food Restaurant provides life lessons in SW Baltimore
One group of young business owners have expanded their services with help from the food project. Giving kids and younger adults a chance to express themselves while making money.
Play with piglets, meet Santa at Frederick Co. petting farm festival
Green Meadows Petting Farm is hosting Santa's Farm Fest the first two weekends of December, where visitors can pet animals and meet Santa.
mocoshow.com
Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Montgomery County
Below is a list of restaurants that will be open and serving Thanksgiving dinner on November 24. Most restaurants are requiring reservations so please call the location or check availability online before visiting. The Capital Grille – 5310 Western Ave, Chevy Chase. The Capital Grille will be offering Roasted...
mocoshow.com
Latest Update: Amazon Fresh on Shady Grove Road
Earlier this year Amazon Fresh opened its second Montgomery County location at 8531 Chevy Chase Lake Terrace. The opening was the second Amazon Fresh in Chevy Chase with additional MoCo locations coming to Gaithersburg and White Oak. We now know that the upcoming location in Gaithersburg, on Shady Grove Rd., will now be opening in early 2023, according to signage on the door (exact date still not available).
celebrategettysburg.com
A Gettysburg Christmas Festival
Gettysburg’s annual holiday celebration featuring special activities, entertainment, games, promotions, and small-town holiday charm!. Friday, December 2nd: Noon to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, December 3rd: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, December 4th: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Some amazing things will be at this year’s festival!. LIVE...
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in Virginia
Looking for a perfect getaway? These three towns in Virginia are just that. Packed with local charm, great food, and a varied landscape, there's something for everyone to explore.
tmpresale.com
Wheel Of Fortune Live!s show in Charles Town, WV Feb 18th, 2023 – presale password
The Wheel Of Fortune Live! pre-sale code has finally been posted! This is your best chance to get tickets for Wheel Of Fortune Live! before they go on sale. Be kind to yourself, your friends who might like to go with you or those special someones in your life – how often will you have the chance to score Wheel Of Fortune Live! tickets during a presale like this one?
macaronikid.com
Light Displays to Brighten Your Winter Nights
It's not yet Thanksgiving, but with the sun setting earlier and the weather getting colder, soon many light displays will open for the season. Here is a guide to several of the best holiday light displays in our area. We've separated options by location and noted prices and if the display is one to walk through or drive through.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Bojangles is Coming to Frederick
Bojangles, a southern fast food chain that specializes in Cajun fried chicken and biscuits, is coming to 1312 West Patrick St in Frederick. According to a report by @thecityoffrederickmd on Instagram, final Site plans for the restaurant were submitted to the City of Frederick Building/Permits Department for approval on October 24. Menu items include bone-in fried chicken, chicken strips, biscuits, sweet tea, green beans, and dirty rice. According to their website, Bojangles’ has restaurants in 12 states, as well as an international location in Honduras. Currently the closest locations to Montgomery County are in Sterling, VA and New Carrolton, MD.
mocoshow.com
Foxtrot to Open First Maryland Location in Bethesda on Friday, November 18
Foxtrot announced today that its fifth DMV-area location at Bethesda Row (7262 Woodmont Ave.) will officially open to the public on Friday, November 18. Visitors who download and use the Foxtrot App opening week will receive a gift while supplies last. Guests will be able to celebrate the grand opening with an all-day celebration on Friday, November 18, from 4-7PM, featuring live music, food, and drinks. The 4,000-square-foot space’s renovation was reimagined by Foxtrot’s in-house design team in partnership with Studio Saint as interior designer.
downtownfrederick.org
“Beneath the Forest” @ FAC Art Center
Frederick Arts Council (FAC) announces the November 10th opening of a new large-scale exhibition by artist Pamela Moulton on the 2nd floor of its 5 E. 2nd Street Art Center. The exhibit, entitled “Beneath the Forest,” makes use of textiles and found materials to weave a narrative about connectivity and environmentalism.
Overheard In D.C.: The World Is Ending
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
theburn.com
Loudoun’s best kept secret prepares for its biggest sale of the year
One of Loudoun County’s most unique and interesting stores has a been a bit of a well-kept secret. Despite opening in the busy One Loudoun shopping and lifestyle center five years ago, some people don’t fully understand what it is — and the amazing deals they can find there.
Wbaltv.com
Some Catalina Pool Builders customers file lawsuits over unfinished work
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — A Severna Park pool company that shut down last month offered its customers an apology, but no refunds. There is still a construction zone at the Randallstown home of retired federal employee Wanda Smith -- and she wants her money back. "Sometimes, when I look at...
mocoshow.com
Did You Know The Bar That Created The Buffalo Wing Has a Maryland Location?
Did you know the bar that invented the Buffalo wing has a location in Maryland? Located in nearby Frederick, Anchor Bar opened up shop at 5605 Spectrum Drive in 2019. It’s also opening another nearby location at 1610 Village Market Blvd. in Leesburg at some point in 2023. Anchor Bar now has over 50 franchises across the United Stayes. Curious to hear the story of the original Buffalo wings? Check it out below.
popville.com
BREAKING: Wegmans Sub Shop has officially opened
For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. International Sherry Week Kicks Off Today at Cranes D.C. Prince Of Petworth Today at 4:05pm. From an email: “International Sherry Week starts...
