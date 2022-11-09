Read full article on original website
sfstandard.com
Election Update: Prop. E Loses, District 4 and Prop. D Races Remain Too Close to Call
Proposition E will not pass, according to new vote tallies released by the San Francisco Department of Elections this afternoon. Over 55% of voters cast ballots opposing the local ballot measure championed by San Francisco’s progressives to streamline the process for building affordable housing while maintaining local control over new housing production.
sfstandard.com
Engardio Maintains Lead Over Mar. But Sunset Supervisor’s Race Still Too Close To Call
The contentious race for District 4 supervisor remains up in the air with challenger Joel Engardio maintaining a slim lead over incumbent Gordon Mar, according to the latest returns from the Department of Elections. Results released at 4 p.m. Thursday, with more than half of ballots counted, show Engardio with...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland mayor's race: no winner declared yet
The next mayor of Oakland will likely be decided by next week. Oakland - New numbers from the election were released late Thursday that showed the race for Oakland mayor remains tight. Council member Loren Taylor maintained his lead over fellow Council member Sheng Thao. After nine rounds of voting...
48hills.org
The supes races are showing the impact of the corrupt redistricting process
The next 30,000 votes have been counted, and at this rate it will be well into next week before we have the final results. That matters at this point only for two local contests: The D4 supe race and Proposition D. The data is entirely clear, but in general, the...
Solano County voters appear to reject 3 out of 4 sales tax measures on ballot
SOLANO COUNTY – Voters in Solano County were asked to approve four local sales tax measures but only one appears to be headed for approval. Sales tax measures were on ballots in the cities of Dixon, Vallejo and Benicia, and there was also a countywide measure. Only one, Measure P in Vallejo, was leading in the polls with 54.47 percent of votes in favor, according to the latest vote tallies published Thursday by the Solano County Registrar of Voters. If the results hold, Measure P will levy a sales tax of seven-eighths of one cent to raise about $18 million...
losgatan.com
SB9 rules: Los Gatos introduces permanent lot-split ordinance
The Los Gatos Town Council introduced an ordinance Nov. 1 that would guide the development of lot-split housing, a type of project that’s been mandated by Sacramento in a bid to solve the affordability crisis. The permanent plan to address Senate Bill 9 would replace a stop-gap plan put...
'Insider' or 'outsider'? Here's who is on track to win key SJ mayor, Santa Clara Co. Sheriff races
The race for Mayor of San Jose and Sheriff of Santa Clara County featured two candidates with years of experience working in the South Bay and two relatively new faces to the area.
sfstandard.com
With 40% of San Francisco Ballots Uncounted, Here Are the Paths to Victory
The SF Department of Elections announced this morning that 40% of San Francisco ballots remain uncounted, which means that there’s still plenty of room for movement in close races. From here on in, it’s a slow bandage-ripping-off process as we’ll receive results every day at 4 p.m. from Thursday...
Breed's allies fare well, but mayor has work cut out for her
One elected leader glowing in the glory of victory Wednesday wasn’t even on the ballot in Tuesday’s election. Voters largely validated Mayor London Breed’s slate of recent appointees to the Board of Education, Board of Supervisors and District Attorney. The support serves as a pillar for Breed to build on, as she looks to improve upon the low approval ratings she has received in recent months and address a litany...
Glide nonprofit workers win union election by a landslide
Workers at the Tenderloin nonprofit Glide voted to unionize in a landslide vote in an election Thursday morning. They will be called Glide United and will be represented by the Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) Local 29. "A lot of folks really stepped up and came wanting a seat at the table. This showed that ultimately, we are incredibly devoted to our work," said Mario Lemos, a union member and organizer for Glide United. "This is a turning point for nonprofits. We're happy...
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly 50,000 UC employees plan to strike on Monday
SAN FRANCISCO - About 48,000 workers at all 10 University of California schools may go on strike starting Monday. That includes thousands of employees at UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco in the Bay Area. The UC system has been bargaining with the United Auto Workers union for months, but...
sfstandard.com
Mayor Breed Looks Like the Real Election Night Winner. Now What?
Election night results suggest San Francisco’s political shift—not fully to the right, but certainly right-adjacent to the more liberal, progressive wing of the Democratic Party—is in full swing. The moderate camp of city politics appears to be on the verge of keeping all of Mayor London Breed’s...
sfstandard.com
YIMBY’s Next Big Move: Prove San Francisco Is Breaking Housing Law
The lawsuit in the case of the infamous housing development planned for 469 Stevenson St. has turned into something much bigger. YIMBY Law, the legal arm of the pro-housing supply group YIMBY Action, has decided to prove in court that San Francisco routinely breaks the law when it comes to denying housing projects.
NBC Bay Area
Several Santa Clara County Races Still Too Close to Call
Several races in Santa Clara County were still neck-and-neck Wednesday, with just a handful of votes making a difference, bringing up the question: Will there be recounts?. Recounts are rare but they do happen, especially with really close and high-stake races. With races so close and more than 240,000 ballots left to count in Santa Clara County, they may take days to resolve.
KTVU FOX 2
2 frontrunners emerge in Oakland mayoral race
OAKLAND, Calif. - After a long night of counting, as of Wednesday morning, there were two clear front-runners in the Oakland mayoral race: Loren Taylor and Sheng Thao. That's according to Round 9 in the ranked-choice voting system to determine who will replace termed-out Mayor Libby Schaaf. Taylor was leading...
SFist
Thursday Morning What's Up: Loren Taylor Extends Lead In Oakland Mayor's Race
Elon Musk's first email to Twitter staff — that he signed with his name anyway! — made it official that they're expected back in the office 40+ hours per week, unless he personally signs off on an exception. "The road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed," Musk wrote. [Bloomberg]
kalw.org
San Francisco’s Prop G passed by voters
According to unofficial election results, San Francisco’s Proposition G has overwhelmingly passed. About seventy-four percent of voters voted yes on prop G. That was about 25 percent more than needed. Leslie Hu, Secretary of the United Educators of San Francisco, the teachers union had this to say about Prop G funds.
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
48hills.org
The SF Election isn’t over
The San Francisco election isn’t over. In fact, it’s far from over. And in some close races, that could matter. The Department of Elections has counted 158,000 ballots. There are still 104,000 more to count. So nearly 40 percent of all the ballots are still pending. I talked...
Bay Area election results, county by county
(KRON) — Track 2022 midterm election results for Bay Area counties, including the race for San Francisco District Attorney, Alameda County DA and Oakland mayor. Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Look for results to start appearing after the polls in California close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Results will be updated throughout the night and […]
