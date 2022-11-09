SAN DIEGO — Styrofoam food containers will now be a thing of the past in San Diego for those who like to take their meals' to go' from restaurants. On Tuesday, the city council voted seven-to-one to approve an ordinance banning all single-use polystyrene foam food containers, utensils, coolers and pool toys effective next year, pointing to the environmental harm it causes. San Diego's ban goes into effect in April 2023.

