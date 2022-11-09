ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

CBS 8

Hazardous gusty Santa Ana winds return to San Diego

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Santa Ana winds will buffet the San Diego area this week, blowing hard enough to potentially topple trees and make driving hazardous in some highland locales, according to the National Weather Service. The gusty conditions will become more intense and widespread on Wednesday, the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Staffing issues persist for Falck, San Diego's ambulance provider

SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego's ambulance provider, Falck, continues to experience staffing issues and falls short in serving the needs of those who live here. Falck and the San Diego Fire Department planned to present a recent report looking at July, August, and September to the Public Safety and Livable Neighborhood Committee Wednesday morning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

SDG&E urges customers to look out for utility scammers

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Gas & Electric reminded customers Tuesday to be vigilant looking out for scammers threatening service disconnections if payments are not made immediately. According to SDG&E, the ruse most often includes a caller posing as a utility collections employee. Victims are told their...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego City Council bans Styrofoam and plastic utensils

SAN DIEGO — Styrofoam food containers will now be a thing of the past in San Diego for those who like to take their meals' to go' from restaurants. On Tuesday, the city council voted seven-to-one to approve an ordinance banning all single-use polystyrene foam food containers, utensils, coolers and pool toys effective next year, pointing to the environmental harm it causes. San Diego's ban goes into effect in April 2023.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego County offices to close for Veterans Day holiday

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — County offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed November 11 for Veterans Day. All County and state-operated COVID-19 vaccination sites will be closed Friday and will resume normal hours Saturday. Vaccinations are still available through healthcare providers and at pharmacies. Limited County-affiliated COVID-19 testing sites will be open on Friday. See which sites will be open on the testing schedule.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

