ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Josh Allen (elbow) absent again Thursday for Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) did not practice on Thursday during the portion open to the media. The Bills said they are considering Allen day-to-day, but it's looking increasingly likely that Case Keenum will be the team's starter in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings. That would be a sharp downgrade for Stefon Diggs and the entire Bills' offense.
numberfire.com

Rapoport: Buffalo's' Josh Allen (elbow) 'in line to play' in Week 10's matchup versus Vikings

According to Ian Rapoport, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) is "in line to play" in Week 10's contest against the Minnesota Vikings. After Allen displayed an ability to grip a football and Matt Barkley was not activated off the Bills' practice squad, Buffalo's starting quarterback is reportedly on track to play in Week 10 per Rapoport.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WFRV Local 5

Packers CB Eric Stokes probably won’t play again this season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says cornerback Eric Stokes probably won’t play again this season after getting injured Sunday in a 15-9 loss at Detroit. “It’s looking unlikely, but I don’t have an exact update for that,” LaFleur said Friday. Stokes, a 2021 first-round draft pick, hurt his ankle […]
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) questionable for Week 10's game against Denver

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is questionable to play in Week 10's game against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill's Week 10 availability is currently undecided after the Titans' quarterback followed a full practice on Thursday with a limited session. Look for Malik Willis to make his third career start if Tannehill is ruled out.
NASHVILLE, TN
WausauPilot

McCarthy returns to Lambeau as Cowboys visit Green Bay

DALLAS (6-2) at GREEN BAY (3-6) Sunday, 3:25 p.m. CDT, Fox. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Cowboys 34-24 on Oct. 6, 2019, at Arlington, Texas. LAST WEEK: Cowboys were off last week after beating Chicago Bears 49-29 at home on Oct. 30; Packers lost 15-9 at Detroit. COWBOYS OFFENSE: OVERALL (22),...
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Matthew Stafford (concussion) questionable for Rams' Week 10 matchup

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) is questionable to play in Week 10's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Stafford's status is currently in question after head coach McVay stated his quarterback is "making good progress" while in concussion protocol. Expect John Wolford to start under center if Stafford is ruled out.
ARIZONA STATE
numberfire.com

Saints' Jarvis Landry (ankle) available for Week 10

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is available for Week 10's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Landry has been removed from the injury report and will be available for Week 10's clash with the Steelers. It will be his first game since Week 4. Our models expect him to see 5.1 targets against Pittsburgh.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Rapoport:Ryan Tannehill (ankle) expected to play in Titans' Week 10 matchup versus Denver

According to Ian Rapoport: Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is expected to play in Week 10's game against the Denver Broncos. While Tannehill is currently listed as questionable, the Titans' quarterback is reportedly expected to return from his two absence with an ankle injury. In a tough spot against a Broncos' defense ranked first (10.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks, our models project Tannehill to score 12.3 FanDuel points.
NASHVILLE, TN
numberfire.com

Wilks: Carolina's P.J. Walker expected to start in Week 11

According to interim head coach Steve Wilks, Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker is expected to start in Week 11's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Walker is expected to make his sixth start this season after his victory in Week 10. On 106 attempts this season, Walker is currently ranked 26th...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Gordon Hayward (shoulder) out again for Hornets on Saturday

Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Hayward continues to deal with a shoulder contusion and will remain sidelined on Saturday. His next chance to return will come against the Orlando Magic on Monday. Hayward is averaging 17.4 points, 4.3...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Deon Jackson (knee) out for Colts' Week 10 matchup versus Raiders

Indianapolis Colts running back Deon Jackson (knee) is ruled out for Week 10's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jackson will sit in Week 10 after he missed all of this week's practices with a knee injury. Expect Jonathan Taylor to play a lead role in the Colts' backfield versus a Raiders' team allowing 23.6 FanDuel points per game to running backs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) probable on Friday

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) is probable for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. DiVincenzo is dealing with a hamstring injury but is listed as probable. He is expected to play for the first time since October 23rd. Our models expect him to play 14.0 minutes against Cleveland.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Packers host Cowboys, Mike McCarthy; only on FOX6

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers host the Dallas Cowboys and Mike McCarthy at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Nov. 12. The game kicks off at 3:25 p.m. – only on FOX6. You are invited to stick around for a special edition of FOX6 News after the game.
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Ish Smith (calf) remains out Sunday for Nuggets

Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Smith continues to deal with his strained calf, and at this point, it is unclear if he'll be returning to the court anytime soon. Expect more work once again for Bruce Brown. In...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy