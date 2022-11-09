Read full article on original website
Cowboys BREAKING: New RB Moves to Roster; Tony Pollard 'The Man' Over Injured Ezekiel Elliott at Packers?
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard continues to prove why he's deserving of being a No. 1 option in the NFL. Coach Mike McCarthy has taken notice ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
Josh Allen (elbow) absent again Thursday for Bills
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) did not practice on Thursday during the portion open to the media. The Bills said they are considering Allen day-to-day, but it's looking increasingly likely that Case Keenum will be the team's starter in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings. That would be a sharp downgrade for Stefon Diggs and the entire Bills' offense.
Packers Elevating Kicker For Sunday vs. Cowboys; Here’s Why
Veteran Mason Crosby has played in 250 consecutive games but is battling a sore back.
Rapoport: Buffalo's' Josh Allen (elbow) 'in line to play' in Week 10's matchup versus Vikings
According to Ian Rapoport, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) is "in line to play" in Week 10's contest against the Minnesota Vikings. After Allen displayed an ability to grip a football and Matt Barkley was not activated off the Bills' practice squad, Buffalo's starting quarterback is reportedly on track to play in Week 10 per Rapoport.
Packers CB Eric Stokes probably won’t play again this season
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says cornerback Eric Stokes probably won’t play again this season after getting injured Sunday in a 15-9 loss at Detroit. “It’s looking unlikely, but I don’t have an exact update for that,” LaFleur said Friday. Stokes, a 2021 first-round draft pick, hurt his ankle […]
Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) questionable for Week 10's game against Denver
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is questionable to play in Week 10's game against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill's Week 10 availability is currently undecided after the Titans' quarterback followed a full practice on Thursday with a limited session. Look for Malik Willis to make his third career start if Tannehill is ruled out.
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Playing at Packers? 'Final Test' Awaits
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's status for Sunday's game against Green Bay is still uncertain with the 27-year-old still nursing a knee sprain that has seen him sidelined since Week 7.
McCarthy returns to Lambeau as Cowboys visit Green Bay
DALLAS (6-2) at GREEN BAY (3-6) Sunday, 3:25 p.m. CDT, Fox. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Cowboys 34-24 on Oct. 6, 2019, at Arlington, Texas. LAST WEEK: Cowboys were off last week after beating Chicago Bears 49-29 at home on Oct. 30; Packers lost 15-9 at Detroit. COWBOYS OFFENSE: OVERALL (22),...
Matthew Stafford (concussion) questionable for Rams' Week 10 matchup
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) is questionable to play in Week 10's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Stafford's status is currently in question after head coach McVay stated his quarterback is "making good progress" while in concussion protocol. Expect John Wolford to start under center if Stafford is ruled out.
Saints' Jarvis Landry (ankle) available for Week 10
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is available for Week 10's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Landry has been removed from the injury report and will be available for Week 10's clash with the Steelers. It will be his first game since Week 4. Our models expect him to see 5.1 targets against Pittsburgh.
Rapoport:Ryan Tannehill (ankle) expected to play in Titans' Week 10 matchup versus Denver
According to Ian Rapoport: Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is expected to play in Week 10's game against the Denver Broncos. While Tannehill is currently listed as questionable, the Titans' quarterback is reportedly expected to return from his two absence with an ankle injury. In a tough spot against a Broncos' defense ranked first (10.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks, our models project Tannehill to score 12.3 FanDuel points.
Philadelphia's P.J. Tucker (hip) available and starting in Thursday's game against Atlanta
Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (hip) will play in Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Tucker will start at the four position despite his questionable designation with a hip contusion. In 27.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Tucker to score 17.4 FanDuel points. Tucker's projection includes 6.0 points, 5.1 rebounds,...
Wilks: Carolina's P.J. Walker expected to start in Week 11
According to interim head coach Steve Wilks, Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker is expected to start in Week 11's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Walker is expected to make his sixth start this season after his victory in Week 10. On 106 attempts this season, Walker is currently ranked 26th...
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) out again for Hornets on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Hayward continues to deal with a shoulder contusion and will remain sidelined on Saturday. His next chance to return will come against the Orlando Magic on Monday. Hayward is averaging 17.4 points, 4.3...
Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 10 vs. Cowboys
The Green Bay Packers (3-6) will welcome Mike McCarthy back to Lambeau Field for what amounts to a do-or-die game against the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) on Sunday afternoon. Upset the Cowboys and maybe there’s life. Lose a seventh game in 10 tries and the season all but ends. Here’s...
Deon Jackson (knee) out for Colts' Week 10 matchup versus Raiders
Indianapolis Colts running back Deon Jackson (knee) is ruled out for Week 10's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jackson will sit in Week 10 after he missed all of this week's practices with a knee injury. Expect Jonathan Taylor to play a lead role in the Colts' backfield versus a Raiders' team allowing 23.6 FanDuel points per game to running backs.
Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) probable on Friday
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) is probable for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. DiVincenzo is dealing with a hamstring injury but is listed as probable. He is expected to play for the first time since October 23rd. Our models expect him to play 14.0 minutes against Cleveland.
Packers host Cowboys, Mike McCarthy; only on FOX6
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers host the Dallas Cowboys and Mike McCarthy at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Nov. 12. The game kicks off at 3:25 p.m. – only on FOX6. You are invited to stick around for a special edition of FOX6 News after the game.
Locker Room Preview: Former Packers wide receiver scheduled to appear
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s hard to believe, but the Green Bay Packers are 3-6, losers of five straight games, and are sitting 11th out of 16 NFC teams. Local 5’s Burke Griffin and co-host Harry Sydney will talk about the struggles of the Green and Gold alongside how the team faired against Mike McCarthy […]
Ish Smith (calf) remains out Sunday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Smith continues to deal with his strained calf, and at this point, it is unclear if he'll be returning to the court anytime soon. Expect more work once again for Bruce Brown. In...
