Gwinnett County, GA

Folks, our entire school system, not just Gwinnett, needs to change. Unless you are going to college, a high school diploma has NO VALUE. The kids become aware of this in Middle School. We need pathways where the kids can pick a career after high school so they can get a job. The school system set free every year millions of youth without any skills. Some make it, figure it out and the remaining struggle with crime, drugs and prison.

Parents need to start looking in the mirror and realize it starts and ends with them until the kids out of the house. Parents dictate the narrative in these kids life . Teachers are there to teach and parents are here to parent. Look in the mirror and start taking the blame and stop deflecting. Fix it.

