Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas StationTravel MavenRoseland, VA
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
Related
WSET
Vehicle fire in Bedford County: Firefighters
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a report of a vehicle fire Thursday in Bedford County. The Bedford Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike and Krantz Corner. Units arrived on the scene at 4:05 p.m. to find an SUV with heavy fire...
wfxrtv.com
Car reportedly hydroplanes and rolls on Friday evening in Rustburg: firefighters
RUSTBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to a crash where a car reportedly hydroplaned and rolled on Friday evening. Firefighters say the crash happened at 4:24 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 on Campbell Highway just before Poor House Road. According to a Facebook post, firefighters say a Ford Crown Vic was traveling northbound when it hydroplaned hit a guardrail, and rolled over the rail. The car ended up on its side resting against trees.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Botetourt County cleared
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers on I-81S can expect delays in Botetourt County due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT. It happened at mile marker 168, authorities said. As of 7:39 p.m., bothsouthbound lanes were closed, and traffic was...
WSLS
Crash on US-220S in Franklin County cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers can expect delays on US-220 in Franklin County due to a vehicle crash, according to VDOT. The crash happened near Pleasant Hill Road off on US-220 south authorities said. As of 6:33 p.m., the south...
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash in Campbell County cleared on Route 622
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A multi-vehicle crash in Campbell County on Route 622 is causing delays, according to VDOT. The crash happened near Lawyers Road, authorities said. As of 7:25 p.m., all westbound lanes were closed.
WSLS
Vehicle crash on I-81N in Botetourt County cleared
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Avoid I-81N in Botetourt County if you can. VDOT says a vehicle crash at the 152.9 mile marker has led to traffic delays. As of 6:12 a.m., the north left shoulder and left lane are closed,...
WSET
Motorcycle crash victim airlifted on Turkey Foot Road
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday a motorcycle crash took place on Turkey Foot Road that the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department responded to. BTVFD said the crash only involved the motorcycle and that arriving crews found a motorcycle off the roadway in the woods. The victim's condition required an...
WDBJ7.com
Traffic resumes along Lynchburg roads after possible gas leak
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Traffic has resumed and the caution has been mitigated. EARLIER: A potential gas leak has left multiple roads shut down at certain areas throughout the Hill City, according to the Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services. Monroe Street is closed at 11th Street and 13th Street.
WDBJ7.com
Man dies after shooting at Lynchburg restaurant Friday night
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A man was shot dead and a suspect is still at large after fleeing on foot. Lynchburg Police responded at around 9:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Other callers reported a man had been shot. Citizens, along with first responders, tried to apply life saving measures to the victim.
WDBJ7.com
Man dies after shooting at Lynchburg restaurant; police identify suspect and victim
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Lewis was taken into custody at around 2 p.m. in Jacksonville, Florida. EARLIER STORY: The Lynchburg Police Department has identified the name of the suspect in Friday night’s homicide at Iron and Ale Restaurant on Cornerstone Street. Derek Allen Lewis, 31, is wanted in...
WSLS
One airlifted after motorcycle crash in Campbell County, crews say
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – One person was airlifted out after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Wednesday in Campbell County, according to the Brookeville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department. On Wednesday evening, authorities said Company 12 responded to Turkey Foot Road for the crash. Rescue 12 found the motorcycle off of the road...
WDBJ7.com
Driver of car charged for crash with school bus
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a car has been charged with failure to yield after a crash with a Roanoke County school bus Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Peters Creek Road and Wood Haven Road NW. Roanoke Police say the driver of the car...
WSLS
Police searching for suspect after shooting that left one dead in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE - 4:25 a.m. Police are searching for Derek Lewis, 31, wanted in connection with the shooting death of Tyler Johnson, 28. Authorities say Lewis was last seen wearing a red shirt and red pants and was operating a black 2017 Ford Escape with the VA license plates: 9157VH.
WSLS
Tornado warning issued for parts of City of Roanoke, Roanoke, Botetourt, Bedford, Franklin expires
This tornado warning has expired. A tornado warning has been issued for parts of City of Roanoke, Roanoke, Botetourt, Bedford and Franklin. It’s set to expire at 12:45 p.m. At about 12:23 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Roanoke Mountain, or near Boones Mill, moving north at 40 mph.
wfxrtv.com
Suspect arrested for Lynchburg shooting in Jacksonville Fl.
UPDATE: The Lynchburg Police Department says, Derek Allen Lewis was taken into custody in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday. Police report Lewis was taken into custody at the Jacksonville International Airport without incident at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. They say he is being held in Florida pending extradition proceedings.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke woman charged with arson in Wednesday house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke woman has been charged with arson following an investigation into several home fires Wednesday. According to Roanoke Fire EMS, crews were dispatched to a structure fire around 9:48 Wednesday morning in the 1700 block of Dunbar Street NW. Those crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke from a two-story, multi-family structure. They were able to put out the fire quickly with no reported injuries. The damage to the building is still being assessed.
WSET
Woman dies after car goes down wrong lanes, collides on I-64: VSP
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A head-on collision after a car traveled down the wrong way on I-64 left one person dead, Virginia State Police said. On Monday at 9:45 a.m. VSP said Ruth Fridley Brewster of Clifton Forge drove down the wrong side of Interstate 64 at the 21-mile marker.
WDBJ7.com
Clifton Forge woman killed in wrong-way head-on crash
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Clifton Forge woman was killed in a crash Monday. Ruth Fridley Brewster, 75. died after being taken to a hospital, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash was November 7 at 9:45 a.m. on Interstate 64, at mile marker 21 in Alleghany...
WDBJ7.com
Two taken to hospital after Lynchburg crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg crash at Waterlick Road and Leesville Road left two people in a hospital Monday. According to the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department, two vehicles that both sustained heavy damage were involved.
WDBJ7.com
New Burlington store is latest development in upgraded Tanglewood Mall area
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Burlington opened its doors Friday at Tanglewood Mall. The department store is part of a larger development plan for Roanoke County. “We’re very excited to be opening here in this community because we’re excited to be part of the growth and development in this area,” store manager Jodie Byrd said.
Comments / 0