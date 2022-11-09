Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Jewish community seeks education, peace surrounding antisemitism after finding stickers and drawings near and on campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home openerThe LanternBlacksburg, VA
Football: Stroud throws 5 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State rolls Indiana 56-14The LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Women Finish Second at NCAA Regionals to Clinch NCAA Berth
COLUMBUS, Ohio – They are in! The Ohio State women’s cross country team is heading to the NCAA Championships after a runner-up finish at the NCAA Great Lakes Regional Friday morning in Terre Haute, Ind., to earn an automatic bid. The Buckeyes will be making the fourth appearance as a team in the NCAA Championships, joining the 2009, 2014 and 2019 squads. This was the second runner-up finish for the Buckeyes at regionals, with the first in 2009.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Run at NCAA Great Lakes Regional
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s cross country team ran at the NCAA Great Lakes Regional Friday morning in Terre Haute, Ind. The Buckeyes, who battled illness this week, finished 13th, with Zubin Jha placing first for Ohio State. Quoting Head Coach Sara Mason Vergote. “Our men’s...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 14/15 Ohio State Takes Sunday Road Trip to Boston College
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 14/15 Ohio State women’s basketball team (1-0) takes its first road trip of the season to face Boston College (1-1) on Sunday. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. on a game broadcast on ACC Network. OSU opened the season on Tuesday night at...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Welcome Denison to McCorkle Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams host the Denison Big Red on Friday, Nov. 11 for a dual meet starting at 5:00 p.m. Fans can find paid parking in either the Tuttle Garage or the Neil Ave Garage. Parking in the Neil Garage opens after 4:00 p.m. on weekdays.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Power Through Hoosiers, 56-14, Behind Season-High 340 Rushing Yards
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 2 Ohio State (10-0, 7-0) used a balanced offensive effort to power through light snow and windy conditions to defeat Indiana (3-7, 1-6) 56-14 Saturday at Ohio Stadium. C.J. Stroud threw for 297 yards on 17-of-28 efficiency and five touchdowns. The Buckeyes finished with 662...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Sign Four for 2023-24 Season
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s hockey team has signed four student-athletes to National Letters of Intent, head coach Nadine Muzerall announced Friday. Jordan Baxter | Forward | North Delta Secondary School | Delta Hockey Academy | Coquitlam, B.C. Member of the Hockey Canada 2022 U18 World...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Postgame Quotes vs. Indiana
“Where do we start with that. This is somebody that has overcome four ACL surgeries. That’s nine months recovery times four. So that’s a long time to be in recovery, not being able to do something that you love. With what had happened the last time, there’s a lot of questions on whether you want to do it – he did it. He never batted an eye, said that’s what I want to do. He put his faith in God and felt like this was his journey. What happened today in this stadium was magical. That’s what college football means to a lot of people. Not everybody, but to a lot of people. That’s one of the reasons why college football is special. It’s one of the reasons why you coach – to see something like that happen. Hopefully there’s somebody else out there that’s going through tough times that can see that as a motivation to overcome. Because it’s one thing to see that little bit right there but it’s all the morning workouts he had with Adam Stewart. It’s all the mornings waking up on crutches. It’s the disappointment because that’s not what you picture when you graduate high school and sign with Ohio State. It was something special that went on on the field out there and you can see it with our team and I’m just really happy for him. Just really selfishly proud to be part of a moment like that, to see someone overcome such great obstacles in life. I just can’t say enough about it, because there will be great wins and there’ll be great accomplishments here at Ohio State, but what he’s overcome is one of the great accomplishments and it’s not something that people will see. But at least they were able to be a part of that right there. And you know, those who are in the stadium were able to be a part of it because that’s a special I’ve been around.”
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 10/11 Buckeyes Fall to Spartans, 4-3
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 10/11 Ohio State men’s hockey team lost game two of a Big Ten series at Michigan State, 4-3, Friday in Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing, Mich. The teams were tied at one less than seven minutes into the first period, but the Spartans scored back-to-back goals for a 3-1 lead after the opening stanza. Ohio State drew within one twice but was unable to get even.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Sears’ Late Goal Pushes Buckeyes Past Bucknell 1-0
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Senior forward Emma Sears netted the game-winner in the 107th minute to send Ohio State through to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 1-0 win over Bucknell on Friday evening. With the win, the Buckeyes are 11-5-3 on the season and will take...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 4 Ohio State Faces No. 14 Hokies Friday at Covelli
Venues: Covelli Center, Columbus Ohio (4,177) Ohio State opens the 2022-23 season having wrestlers ranked among the Top 25 in 10-of-10 weight classes. Sammy Sasso enters as the No. 2 at 149 with Kaleb Romero at No. 4 at 184. Dylan D’Emilio (No. 7/141), Carson Kharchla (No. 6/165), Ethan Smith (No. 6/174) and Tate Orndorff (No. 7/HWT) also are in the Top 10 in their respective weight classes.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Power Past Charleston Southern 82-56
The Scarlet and Gray saw four reach double figures, led by junior Zed Key’s double-double effort. The Buccaneers scored the first bucket of the game prior to Ohio State rattling off a 23-4 run that spanned nearly eight minutes of game action. The Buckeye big man was indeed the Key in the opening stage as the center posted 13 points and six rebounds before taking a well-deserved break with the hosts up 23-6.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Earns Seventh Ranked Win of the Season at No. 15 Purdue
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (18-5, 14-1 B1G) beat No. 15 Purdue (18-7, 9-6 B1G) in four sets (25-14, 23-25, 25-16, 25-13) on the road on Thursday in front of a sold-out crowd in the teams’ lone meeting of the season. Ohio State used...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🗣️ BUCKEYES CHAT WITH THE MEDIA AHEAD OF MATCHUP AGAINST INDIANA
Ohio State players met with the media after practice to discuss team progress as they prepare to return to the Shoe to face the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday. “It’s probably surprising to everybody else, but I run a lot at practice. It’s one of those situations where I get so used to keeping my eyes down the field, so the weather situation this past week forced me to make my reads a little quicker and then just get going which was helpful.”
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 10/11 Buckeyes Drop Opener to Spartans, 4-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 10/11 Ohio State men’s hockey team lost to Michigan State, 4-2, Thursday in game one of a Big Ten series. The teams were tied at two late in the third, but the Spartans scored the go-ahead goal with less than four minutes remaining and added an empty net tally to close out the victory. Tyler Duke and Jake Wise tallied for the Buckeyes.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Abeln Wins Two Gold Medals at the Shooting Championship of the Americas
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Shooting Championship of the America’s got a flavor of scarlet and gray on Thursday, as two Buckeyes – Katelyn Abeln and Henry Leverett – earned gold medals. Abeln won gold in 25m. pistol and she teamed up with Leverett to earn gold...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Paris Johnson Jr. Foundation Recipient of Armed Forces Merit Award
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Paris Johnson Jr. Foundation has been selected as the 11th recipient of the Armed Forces Merit Award presented by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA). Coordinated by the staff at the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, the Armed Forces Merit Award presented by the...
