Kansas City, MO

SB Nation

Our expert picks for NFL Week 10

Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL, and we’ll get to the picks in a second — AFTER we address this week’s loser’s tweet. There was a multi-loser logjam this week that had to be settled by pick quality, but the important thing is that RJ Ochoa lost the week. It’s not like I want to relish in RJ;s misfortune, but I’ve been fascinated to see how someone would look to burn our resident Dallas Cowboys fan with a punishment tweet.
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
ClutchPoints

‘We’re understaffed’: Jeff Saturday gets brutally honest on Colts situation he inherited from Frank Reich

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday will have his hands full on Sunday when he coaches his first football game above the high school level. After replacing Frank Reich as the coach of the Colts, Saturday got brutally honest on the situation he inherited ahead of his head coaching debut in Week 10 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. With so much shuffling going on within the Colts’ coaching staff, Saturday admitted that the team is entering Week 10 understaffed, via Charlie Clifford.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs expect of WR Kadarius Toney moving forward

The Kansas City Chiefs got a brief taste of their newest offensive weapon in the Week 9 win over the Tennessee Titans. They had a very specific plan for Toney in his first week with the team, but they’re now looking to build on that performance moving forward. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Chiefs HC Andy Reid was asked whether it was reasonable to expect his workload to increase week over week.
Salina Post

Kansas City Royals announce roster moves

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals today announced several roster moves to fill out their 40-man roster. Left-handed pitchers Jake Brentz and Angel Zerpa, along with infielder Adalberto Mondesi were reinstated from the 60-day Injured List. Kansas City also selected left-handed pitcher Richard Lovelady and infielder/outfielder Samad Taylor from Triple-A.
The Spun

Broncos Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Not Playing Sunday

The Denver Broncos are going to be down one of their top wide receivers on Sunday. According to Troy Renck, receiver KJ Hamler is expected to be out for Sunday afternoon's contest against the Tennessee Titans. He hurt his hamstring at practice on Wednesday. Hamler has played in six games...
ClutchPoints

Titans RB Derrick Henry update should put fantasy owners on notice

The AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans have had their fair share of injury woes lately, including an ankle issue that kept starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill out of Week 9’s primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Though it seems Tannehill is trending toward playing on Sunday against the Denver Broncos in Week 10, another key cog in the Titans’ offense is headed in the opposite direction. According to Turron Davenport of ESPN, running back Derrick Henry was not spotted at team practice on Thursday, bringing to question his availability for fantasy managers this week.
numberfire.com

Josh Allen (elbow) absent again Thursday for Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) did not practice on Thursday during the portion open to the media. The Bills said they are considering Allen day-to-day, but it's looking increasingly likely that Case Keenum will be the team's starter in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings. That would be a sharp downgrade for Stefon Diggs and the entire Bills' offense.
numberfire.com

Rapoport: Buffalo's' Josh Allen (elbow) 'in line to play' in Week 10's matchup versus Vikings

According to Ian Rapoport, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) is "in line to play" in Week 10's contest against the Minnesota Vikings. After Allen displayed an ability to grip a football and Matt Barkley was not activated off the Bills' practice squad, Buffalo's starting quarterback is reportedly on track to play in Week 10 per Rapoport.
numberfire.com

Rams' Matthew Stafford (concussion) DNP on Thursday

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 10's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Stafford remains in the NFL's concussion protocols and did not practice on Thursday. After entering the protocols late in the week, he faces an uphill battle to be cleared in time to face the Cardinals on Sunday. Friday's practice report will provide more information, including an official injury designation.
numberfire.com

Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) fully practices on Thursday

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Tannehill's full practice should put him on track to play in Week 10's contest against the Denver Broncos after a two game absence. In a matchup versus a Denver unit ranked first (10.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks. our models project Tannehill to score 12.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com

Sammy Watkins (knee) returns to Packers practice Thursday

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (knee) returned to practice on Thursday. Watkins was limited after sitting out Wednesday's session. He should be active for Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The veteran receiver was targeted six times versus the Detroit Lions' porous secondary last week, but Watkins finished with just a nine-yard catch.
numberfire.com

Tampa Bay's Cameron Brate (neck) questionable in Week 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (neck) is listed as questionable for Week 10's game against the Seattle Seahawks. After three full practices, Brate's potential return from his neck injury is currently in question. In a matchup versus a Seahawks' team ranked 32nd in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends, expect Cade Otton to see more snaps if Brate remains inactive.
numberfire.com

Saints' Jarvis Landry (ankle) available for Week 10

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is available for Week 10's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Landry has been removed from the injury report and will be available for Week 10's clash with the Steelers. It will be his first game since Week 4. Our models expect him to see 5.1 targets against Pittsburgh.
