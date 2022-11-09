Portion of Pittsburgh's Liberty Avenue to close for Veterans Day parade

A portion of Liberty Avenue will be closed Friday morning for Pittsburgh’s annual Veterans Day Parade, city officials said.

Liberty Avenue will be closed between 10th and 26th streets starting at 9 a.m.

The parade, which starts at 10 a.m., will march from 10th Street and Liberty Avenue to Commonwealth Place.

Parking along the parade route and staging area will be restricted.

The city’s healthy active living centers and recreation centers also will be closed in observance of the holiday. The Mellon Park Tennis Center remains closed for a renovation project, city officials said.

There will be no disruption to refuse service.