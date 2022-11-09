Read full article on original website
'Wakanda Forever' Shocks Audiences With the Unexpected Death of [SPOILER]
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. At last, acclaimed writer-director Ryan Coogler invites audiences back to the kingdom of Wakanda; however, things are much different this time around. In the highly anticipated superhero flick Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the leaders of the fictional country fight to defend their nation from intruding forces in the wake of King T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) sudden death.
'Survivor' Viewers Demand to Know What's Going on With James's Voice
Eight episodes into Survivor 43, we’re finally getting to know the contestants more intimately. There are only 10 contestants left to vie for the million dollar prize, and one of those contestants is James Jones. James is considered one of the frontrunners to win it all thanks to his strong alliance with Karla and his people skills that ingratiated him in with the other tribes.
Are Elliot Page and Mae Martin Dating? Details About the Rumors
After their exciting red carpet debut, fans of Elliot Page and Mae Martin are scrambling to figure out whether or not the two actors are a couple. Elliot and Mae showed up at the 11th Annual LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles as each other’s date. Article...
'Black Panther' Star Letitia Wright Has Expressed Anti-Vax Sentiments — Is She Vaccinated Now?
As a Marvel Studios production, Black Panther made history in 2018 as a massively successful superhero film with a predominately-Black main cast. However, one of its stars has been at the center of controversy a couple of times in the past. Letitia Wright was featured as a major player in...
Fans Want to Be in Wakanda Forever, but Will There Be a ‘Black Panther 3’?
The 2018 film Black Panther introduced fans to the fantastical kingdom of Wakanda and gave Chadwick Boseman’s title superhero his own moment in the spotlight. Moviegoers were enthralled — to the tune of $1.35 billion in global box office receipts. So it’s no surprise that Disney and Marvel Studios got to work on a sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But will there be a Black Panther 3?
Here’s How to Snag a ‘Black Panther 2’ Popcorn Bucket to Enjoy at the Movies
With Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’s arrival, many have planned to honor the film in several ways. Like the first Marvel Black Panther film, social media users picked out entire outfits dedicated to the Wakanda theme. However, not everyone will get dolled up to sit in a dark, crowded movie theater.
Could Michael B. Jordan Actually Come Back to Life in 'Black Panther 2'?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever. While we’re all expecting some exciting MCU cameos in Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, one we might not expect is the deceased Killmonger, portrayed by Michael B. Jordan. He was arguably one of the most memorable parts of the first Black Panther, and one of the things we can all remember is that he died at the end. So it’s highly unlikely that he will return.
Is 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Star Dominique Thorne Dating Anyone?
Actress Dominique Thorne may be relatively new to the Hollywood scene, but the stunning talent now has all eyes on her. Many people may remember Dominique for her breakout role (and first role) as Sheila Hunt in 2018’s If Beale Street Could Talk. However, the 25-year-old has become the talk of social media for landing the role of Riri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
We Refuse to Believe That 'John Wick 4' Is the Last Film in the Franchise
Don't mess with John Wick's dog. Seriously. John's been on a revenge mission for three movies and counting. Now John Wick 4 is slated for a 2023 release, four years after John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. But is John Wick 4 the last one? Say it isn't so!
Namor Has His Own Legacy as a Mutant in Marvel Comics and in the Movies
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The long-awaited sequel to one of the most memorable superhero movies ever has finally hit theaters. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever follows the people of the reclusive vibranium kingdom as they deal with the aftermath of King T'Challa's untimely death. The film is dedicated to original Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020.
The 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Reunion Was Actually Filmed a While Ago
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the finale and reunion of Season 3 of Love Is Blind. The time has come for us to finally see if love is truly blind... third times a charm, right? On Nov. 9, 2022, Netflix dropped the Love Is Blind Season 3 finale and reunion, and boy oh boy, did they not disappoint.
All the Lindsay Lohan Movies on Netflix for Your Weekend Binge
We thought we were alone in our obsession with Lindsay Lohan all these years. But with this millennial icon's return to acting, the people have spoken and could not be more excited for her return. We quickly watched Lindsay in Netflix's Falling for Christmas and loved every minute, but one...
What Happened to Mckenna Grace? Fans Praise 'The Handmaid’s Tale' Star After Scary Surgery
Fans want to know: What happened to Mckenna Grace? As everyone this side of Gilead is well aware, she plays Esther Keyes on The Handmaid’s Tale. We were shocked to see the star’s Instagram post disclosing she’d undergone spinal surgery, and actually lay in a hospital bed as we watched her character about to go under the knife on the Hulu show.
'Love Is Blind' Fans Are Concerned About Colleen's Behavior at the Reunion
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Love Is Blind. It can be hard to put your best foot forward on reality TV in an intense setting. But now that Love Is Blind Season 3 is over, fans are worried about Colleen and Matt, especially after the reunion dropped on Netflix.
Will the Netflix series 'Warrior Nun' Be Returning for Season 3? Here's What We Know
What happens when a young orphan discovers she's next to inherit a warrior title from a 1,000-year-old group of nuns tasked with protecting the world from evil demons, you ask? Well, the answer is laid out in the Netflix series Warrior Nun. The orphan in question is named Ava (Alba Baptista).
Kevin Conroy, longtime voice of animated "Batman," dies: "A hero in every sense of the word"
Kevin Conroy, one of the iconic voices behind the DC superhero Batman, has died at 66 years old. Conroy's passing was confirmed by his representative, Steven Neibert, and in a statement from Warner Brothers Discovery, which owns DC. According to the Warner Brothers Discovery statement, Conroy passed after a "short battle with cancer."
Gizmodo
Dooku Was Right (Mostly)
The six-episode animated anthology Tales of the Jedi isn’t required Star Wars viewing, especially when compared to its marvelous contemporary Andor. But for three of its episodes, it offers an important if abridged reminder: The Jedi are terrible and Count Dooku was right to become disillusioned and leave the Order.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Indiana Jones 5’ test screenings rumored to be a disaster, Disney getting seriously concerned
No matter how Indiana Jones 5 turns out when it finally arrives in theaters next summer, fans will be crossing their fingers and toes in the hopes that at the very least it turns out to be a damn sight better than Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which remains one of the most polarizing blockbusters of the modern era.
