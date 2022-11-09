ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Wakanda Forever' Shocks Audiences With the Unexpected Death of [SPOILER]

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. At last, acclaimed writer-director Ryan Coogler invites audiences back to the kingdom of Wakanda; however, things are much different this time around. In the highly anticipated superhero flick Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the leaders of the fictional country fight to defend their nation from intruding forces in the wake of King T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) sudden death.
'Survivor' Viewers Demand to Know What's Going on With James's Voice

Eight episodes into Survivor 43, we’re finally getting to know the contestants more intimately. There are only 10 contestants left to vie for the million dollar prize, and one of those contestants is James Jones. James is considered one of the frontrunners to win it all thanks to his strong alliance with Karla and his people skills that ingratiated him in with the other tribes.
Fans Want to Be in Wakanda Forever, but Will There Be a ‘Black Panther 3’?

The 2018 film Black Panther introduced fans to the fantastical kingdom of Wakanda and gave Chadwick Boseman’s title superhero his own moment in the spotlight. Moviegoers were enthralled — to the tune of $1.35 billion in global box office receipts. So it’s no surprise that Disney and Marvel Studios got to work on a sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But will there be a Black Panther 3?
Could Michael B. Jordan Actually Come Back to Life in 'Black Panther 2'?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever. While we’re all expecting some exciting MCU cameos in Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, one we might not expect is the deceased Killmonger, portrayed by Michael B. Jordan. He was arguably one of the most memorable parts of the first Black Panther, and one of the things we can all remember is that he died at the end. So it’s highly unlikely that he will return.
Is 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Star Dominique Thorne Dating Anyone?

Actress Dominique Thorne may be relatively new to the Hollywood scene, but the stunning talent now has all eyes on her. Many people may remember Dominique for her breakout role (and first role) as Sheila Hunt in 2018’s If Beale Street Could Talk. However, the 25-year-old has become the talk of social media for landing the role of Riri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Namor Has His Own Legacy as a Mutant in Marvel Comics and in the Movies

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The long-awaited sequel to one of the most memorable superhero movies ever has finally hit theaters. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever follows the people of the reclusive vibranium kingdom as they deal with the aftermath of King T'Challa's untimely death. The film is dedicated to original Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020.
The 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Reunion Was Actually Filmed a While Ago

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the finale and reunion of Season 3 of Love Is Blind. The time has come for us to finally see if love is truly blind... third times a charm, right? On Nov. 9, 2022, Netflix dropped the Love Is Blind Season 3 finale and reunion, and boy oh boy, did they not disappoint.
Gizmodo

Dooku Was Right (Mostly)

The six-episode animated anthology Tales of the Jedi isn’t required Star Wars viewing, especially when compared to its marvelous contemporary Andor. But for three of its episodes, it offers an important if abridged reminder: The Jedi are terrible and Count Dooku was right to become disillusioned and leave the Order.
