Crime down on Central Arizona College campuses

One crime was reported in 2021 at one of Central Arizona College’s five campuses — compared to seven in 2020 at two campuses and 20 in 2019 at two campuses, according to a federally mandated campus-security report released in October.

No crimes were reported in 2019, 2020 or 2021 at CAC’s Aravaipa Campus, San Tan Campus, Casa Grande Center and Florence Center. No crimes were reported in 2019 or 2020 at the Corporate Center in Casa Grande, which was closed in 2021.

Emergency blue phones on towers at CAC facilities helped keep crime down, Chief Greg Roberts of the Central Arizona College Police Department said.

The blue phones at the Signal Peak campus contact CACPD directly, while the phones at other campuses contact a local dispatcher. They can be used to report criminal activity, medical issues, suspicious people or objects and other concerns, including if immediate police assistance is needed, according to a video at CAC’s YouTube channel.

“The Central Arizona College Police Department has worked closely with our Information Technology Services Department to continue the enhancement of our camera system and emergency blue towers. Additionally, CACPD works closely with our Pinal County law enforcement partners,” Roberts, a board member of the Pinal County Law Enforcement Association, said.

“The partnerships with area law enforcement promotes added patrol officers on CAC campuses, improves communication between area law enforcement and enhances crime prevention. Also, over the last year, the Central Arizona College Police Department has created a staffing model for increased officer coverage at the Signal Peak Campus,” he said.

A new community service officer program with positions filled with Central Arizona College students has started, Roberts said.

“The success of the program has been rewarding and helps enhance community policing on our campuses. It allows for our students to be employed on campus and the opportunity to gain experience from a different perspective. They patrol the campuses and notify on-duty police officers if they see anything suspicious,” he said.

Total enrollment for 2020-21 is 6,317 and for 2021-22 is 8,285. Central Arizona College has been in operation for more than 50 years. It offers associate’s degrees that transfer to all three Arizona public universities, according to centralaz.edu .

Statistics must be reported

The Student Right to Know and Campus Security Act of 1990, renamed The Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security and Crime Statistics Act, was enacted by Congress and signed into law in November 1990. In 1992, 2000, 2008 and 2013, Congress amended the law via the Higher Education Opportunity and Violence Against Women acts, which expanded the reporting criteria.

Jeanne Clery was 19 when she was raped and murdered in her college dormitory. Her parents, Connie and Howard Clery, could not have known the danger she was in; standards for campus crime reporting did not exist in 1986, according to clerycenter.org, the website for the nonprofit Clery Center.

“The Clery Act requires colleges and universities that receive federal funding to disseminate a public annual security report to employees and students every Oct. 1. This ASR must include statistics of campus crime for the preceding three calendar years, plus details about efforts taken to improve campus safety,” according to the website.

Crimes that are required to be listed by the colleges are, according to the report:

Murder/non-negligent manslaughter;

Negligent manslaughter;

Rape;

Fondling;

Incest;

Statutory rape;

Robbery;

•Aggravated assault;

Burglary;

Motor vehicle theft;

Arson;

Domestic violence;

Dating violence;

Stalking.

It also includes crimes handled by local police, such as liquor, drug and weapon violations; and hate crimes.

Students, parents and local residents can obtain a copy of Central Arizona College’s annual security and fire safety report by calling the CAC Police Department at 520-494-5445 or going to centralaz.edu/police.

Signal Peak Campus

At the Signal Peak Campus, 8470 N. Overfield Road in Coolidge, offenses were:

2021, one motor vehicle theft on campus including residence halls. “It should be noted that motor vehicle thefts counted for 2021 were Central Arizona College owned vehicles. The stolen ATV was recovered,” the report states.

2020, one burglary and incidents of one domestic violence and one dating violence on campus including residence halls; and one burglary and incidents of one domestic violence and one dating violence at on-campus residence halls.

2019, one fondling incident, one aggravated assault and incidents of one domestic violence and one dating violence on campus including residence halls; and one fondling incident, one aggravated assault and incidents of five domestic violence, five dating violence and one of stalking at on-campus residence halls.

For all three years in the report, no crimes were determined to be unfounded and no hate crimes were reported.

The Signal Peak Campus is the only CAC campus that has residence halls, with housing available for approximately 250 students.

Arrests listed were:

2021, none.

2020, two for drug violations on campus including residence halls; and one drug violation at on-campus residence halls.

2019, two for drug violations on campus including residence halls; and two for drug violations at on-campus residence halls.

The numbers of disciplinary referrals with no arrest by police and campus authorities were:

2021, none.

2020, one drug violation on campus including residence halls; and one drug violation at on-campus residence halls.

2019, two liquor violations and five drug violations on campus including residence halls; and two liquor violations and five drug violations at on-campus residence halls.

Superstition Mountain Campus

At the Superstition Mountain Campus, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction, there were no crimes in 2021.

There was one arson in 2020 and three burglaries in 2019, all on campus.

There was one arrest in 2020 on campus, but it doesn’t state if it is for a liquor, drug or weapon violation. There were no arrests in 2021 or 2019.

For all three years, there were no disciplinary referrals, no crimes were determined to be unfounded and no hate crimes were reported.

San Tan Campus

At the San Tan Campus, 3736 E. Bella Vista Road in San Tan Valley, there were no crimes reported in 2021, 2020 or 2019.

For 2021, there were two arrests for weapons violations and one liquor violation disciplinary referral on campus. In 2020 and 2019, there were no arrests, disciplinary referrals.

For all three years there were no crimes determined to be unfounded and no hate crimes were reported.

Maricopa Campus

At the Maricopa Campus, 17945 N. Regent Drive inMaricopa, there were no offenses reported to local police and campus security authorities in 2021.

There was one liquor violation disciplinary referral in 2020 on campus. There were no disciplinary referrals in 2019.

For all three years, there were no offenses, no crimes determined to be unfounded, no arrests and no hate crimes reported.